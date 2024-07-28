Highlights LaDainian Tomlinson is one of the greatest running backs of all time and easily the best back in Chargers history.

Paul Lowe sits in second place on the franchise's all-time rushing yards list, trailing only Tomlinson.

Recent Chargers running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler made their way into the top five.

The Los Angeles Chargers began playing professional football in the AFL in 1960. They quickly relocated to San Diego in 1961 but returned to their LA origins in 2017.

Over the course of six-plus decades, the Chargers have won an AFL Championship and 10 AFC West Championships but are one of 12 current NFL franchises to have never won a Super Bowl, although they have made one appearance.

These accomplishments may not stack up well in comparison to other franchises, but they show that the Chargers are no pushover and have fielded plenty of competitive teams. In more recent years, Los Angeles has enjoyed an influx of running back talent, with some of its best rushers coming during this century.

The single greatest Chargers running back is obvious, but the rest of the list was a bit more challenging to determine.

1 LaDainian Tomlinson

Tomlinson was a scoring machine

LaDainian Tomlinson is widely considered one of the best running backs in NFL history and rightfully so. He was a disciplined runner with a nose for the end zone. Taken fifth overall in 2001, Tomlinson immediately flourished with the then-San Diego Chargers, rushing for 1,236 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie.

By Tomlinson’s third season, he was runner-up in Offensive Player of the Year voting and a highly dangerous back. The TCU product made five Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams in his nine-year run with the Chargers, but it’s his 2006 season that truly stands out, one during which he ran for 1,815 yards and a record-breaking 28 touchdowns en route to winning Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP.

His 28 rushing touchdowns and 31 total scores during that season are still tops in league history.

Tomlinson was a First-Team All-Pro again in 2007 and led the league in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns with 1,474 and 15, respectively. In 2008, he would eclipse 1,000 rushing yards for the final time. He closed his Hall of Fame career playing two seasons with the New York Jets.

It’s easy to fixate on the touchdown numbers, but that was only a small part of Tomlinson’s game. His running and receiving ability allowed the Chargers to have so many scoring opportunities. Although they didn’t win anything meaningful, the trio of Phillip Rivers, Antonio Gates, and Tomlinson was one of the most prolific offensive groups of the 2000s.

Tomlinson dwarfs the rest of the list with 12,490 rushing yards and 138 rushing touchdowns in a Chargers uniform.

2 Paul Lowe

Lowe created splash plays early in his career

The earliest entry on this list comes in the form of Paul Lowe, who played for the Chargers in the 1960s.

Lowe, who was part of the first-ever Chargers roster in 1960, was a two-time AFL All-Star and a two-time First-Team All-AFL selection with the franchise and led the league in rushing yards once and rushing touchdowns twice. The former Oregon State Beaver immediately put the league on notice, taking the first touch of his career for 105 yards in an exhibition game.

Lowe led the league in yards per carry with 6.3 in 1960, leading to larger workloads in the following years. By 1965, Lowe was arguably the best running back in the league and notched a career-high 1,121 rushing yards and a league-best six scores on the ground.

His production fell off shortly after and following a 643-yard season in 1966, he recorded a meager 71 rushing yards and 96 yards from scrimmage in 1967. He was waived early in the 1968 season and latched on with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he ended his career and won a Super Bowl ring.

Lowe surpassed 1,000 rushing yards twice during a time when it was a rare feat and did so without being force-fed touches. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry with the Chargers and recorded 4,972 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.

3 Marion Butts

Butts was a leader on the Chargers’ offense

Despite being a seventh-round pick in 1989, Marion Butts saw immediate playing time for the Chargers and led the team in rushing in all five of his seasons with the team. The Florida State alum made his first of two Pro Bowls in 1990, rushing for 1,225 yards and a league-best 87.5 rushing yards per game.

He would go on to make the Pro Bowl again in 1991, this time rushing for 834 yards and six touchdowns. While Butts was a dynamic ball carrier at his peak, he never evolved to be a threat in the pass game and only caught 57 passes for 407 yards with the Chargers.

Butts was traded to the New England Patriots for two mid-round draft picks before the 1994 season. He then played for the Houston Oilers in 1995, which proved to be his final season. Butts ran for 4,297 yards with the Chargers, good for the fourth-most in team history, and 31 touchdowns.

4 Austin Ekeler

Ekeler’s pass-catching made a big impact

Austin Ekeler is more celebrated in fantasy football circles than he is by statisticians and film gurus. He was never the most physically gifted back and used his blue-collar running style to carve out a significant role with the Chargers. As a pure runner, though, Ekeler was lacking in comparison to the rest of the list.

He made up for it with his reliability as a pass catcher. Ekeler caught 92 passes in 2019 for 993 yards and continued to provide his offense with a security blanket on passing downs once Justin Herbert took the reins. He caught 70 passes in 2021 and 107 in 2022 and scored a total of 38 touchdowns (25 rushing, 13 receiving) during those two seasons.

While Ekeler accumulated lots of yardage during those years, he generated few explosive plays and mostly took whatever the defense gave him. After a disappointing 2023 campaign, he left Los Angeles for the Washington Commanders in free agency. In his time with the Chargers, Ekeler ran for 4,355 yards and 39 touchdowns and caught 440 passes for 3,844 yards and an additional 30 scores.

5 Melvin Gordon

Gordon was a talented but frustrating back for Los Angeles

Following a stellar career at Wisconsin, Melvin Gordon entered the 2015 NFL Draft with plenty of hype and was selected by the Chargers with the 15th overall pick.

Gordon was an impressive athlete with high-end burst and shiftiness and the motor to run over defenders. It took him some time to find his footing in the NFL, but he showed glimpses of the player he was in college, leaving fans hopeful.

The 2018 season was Gordon’s best work. He ran for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games and averaged a career-high 5.1 yards per attempt. Although this had the opportunity to be a career breakthrough and lead to Gordon unlocking his full potential, the events that followed led to his eventual exit from Los Angeles.

Seeking a new contract, Gordon held out during the start of the 2019 season. While he was away, Ekeler filled in and looked like a franchise back. To make matters worse, Gordon sputtered upon his return, sealing his fate with the Chargers.

The sour ending to Gordon’s time with the Bolts has tainted what was a solid run, as he made two Pro Bowls and ran for 4,240 yards and 36 touchdowns in his five years with the team.

