Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers have a rich history of notable point guards.

Key players include Nick Van Exel, Derek Fisher, Norm Nixon, Jerry West, and Magic Johnson.

Magic Johnson is considered the greatest Laker player in franchise history.

The L.A. Lakers have had one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. Starting as the Minneapolis Lakers in 1947, the Lakers have been a relevant team from the get-go, winning their first championship in 1950. The team then moved to Los Angeles in 1960 and became the Lakers we now know today.

This team has seen a lot of different point guards over the 77 years the franchise has been around, but none stand out more than these five.

5 Nick Van Exel (1993-98)

The All-Star point guard prior to the Kobe era

Nick Van Exel spent 13 seasons in the NBA from 1993-2006, and it all started with the Los Angeles Lakers. While Exel's Lakers never ended up winning a championship during his tenure, he was able to make an All-Star appearance in the 97-98 season. His teams also fared quite well in the playoffs, making the postseason in four of his five years with the franchise, finishing with a Western Conference Finals appearance, as well as two appearances in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Nick Van Exel's Stats as a Laker Category Stats PPG 14.9 RPG 2.8 APG 7.3 FG% .410 3PT% .364

After the end of the 1998 season, the year the team made the conference finals, the Lakers decided to trade Van Exel to the Denver Nuggets for Tony Battie and Tyronn Lue . Battie never played a game for L.A., but Lue ended up playing three years with the Lakers, including their championship seasons in 2000 and 2001.

Even though he was eventually traded, Van Exel provided the Lakers not only with an All-Star season but five years of Laker basketball and some legendary playoff performances, including a 34-point, nine-assist effort over the Seattle Supersonics in the game 4 clinching victory.

4 Derek Fisher (1997-04, 2007-12)

The legendary playoff performer who never made an All-Star team

Derek Fisher is one of only eight point guards in NBA history to have won five rings or more, all of which he won with the Lakers. Fisher has undoubtedly proven himself to be one of the greatest playoff performers in the clutch, cementing himself as one of the greatest Laker point guards in the history of the franchise.

While Kobe Bryant , Shaquille O'Neal , and Pau Gasol were the stars of the Lakers' championship teams in the 2000s, Fisher was an integral part of all five of those teams. There is an argument to be made that they may not have won most of those rings without him due to his timely 4th quarter shots throughout the playoffs.

Derek Fisher's Stats as a Laker Category Stats PPG 7.9 RPG 2.1 APG 2.9 FG% .402 3PT% .375

Fisher's stats on paper may look a little underwhelming, but Fisher spent 12.5 seasons with the Lakers and was a consistently reliable point guard for them. While Fisher did have a few quick spurts with other franchises, including, the Golden State Warriors , Utah Jazz , and Oklahoma City Thunder , he is predominantly viewed throughout the league as only a Laker.

His clutch playoff ability as well as his longevity with the Laker franchise proves that he is one of the greatest point guards to put on a Laker jersey.

3 Norm Nixon (1977-83)

The star point guard before Magic Johnson

Before Magic Johnson was drafted with the first overall pick in 1979, Norm Nixon was the star point guard of the Los Angeles Lakers. Nixon eventually teamed up with Magic in L.A., but in Nixon's first two seasons, he was the lead point guard of the Lakers. Nixon and Magic became a deadly guard tandem and won two championships together, in 1980 and 1982. Nixon was also named to his first All-Star team in 1982.

Norm Nixon's Stats as a Laker Category Stats PPG 16.4 RPG 2.7 APG 7.9 FG% .500 3PT% .133

Even before Magic became a Laker, Nixon had a decent amount of success with the franchise. The Lakers made the playoffs in both of his first two years and making it to the Western Conference Semifinals in his second year.

There were some questions about whether Nixon and Magic could work as a duo, but these questions were answered rather quickly after the Lakers won two championships with the tandem. Nixon may have been overshadowed by Magic, but he was still one of the greatest point guards in Lakers history and certainly left his mark on the franchise.

2 Jerry West (1961-74)

The Lakers first true star point guard

Jerry West is undoubtedly the greatest player in NBA history to never win an MVP. West has played in nine different NBA Finals series in his 14-year career, all 14 years being with the Los Angeles Lakers. While West only ended up winning one of these NBA Finals, it was the first time the Laker franchise won a title since moving from Minneapolis to Los Angeles.

West had many battles against Bill Russell's Boston Celtics in the finals, including three different matchups that went to Game 7. West never ended up beating Boston, but he did beat the New York Knicks in 1971. West also has a Finals MVP on his resume. West won the award in 1969, which was the first ever Finals MVP to be handed out. West won the award while being on the losing team, something that has never happened since.

Jerry West's Stats as a Laker Category Stats PPG 27.0 RPG 5.8 APG 6.7 FG% .474 3PT% N/A

Not only does West have a Finals MVP and an NBA championship on his resume, but he has also made 14 All-Star appearances in his 14-year career. West is one of only five players in NBA history to make the All-Star team in every single year of his career.

One underrated part of West's game is how talented of a defender he was. West made the NBA All-Defensive Team five times during his career. The NBA All-Defensive Teams debuted in 1969, making West only eligible to make the team in give of his six seasons. If he could have been named for the honor since the start of his career, he could easily be looking at over ten different all-defensive team nods.

West has virtually every accolade one could ask for in a starting point guard other than an MVP award. He was one of the first players to put the Lakers on the map after moving to Los Angeles until players like Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar soon followed. West was easily one of the best players in the 1960s and even though he only has one ring to show for it, he has certainly left a legacy behind.

1 Magic Johnson (1979-91, 1996-96)

The greatest Laker player in the history of the franchise

When thinking about the Los Angeles Lakers, chances are one of the first players that comes to mind is Magic Johnson. While players after him like Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant left incredible legacies behind, no Laker player left quite the legacy that Magic did.

When drafted out of Michigan State in 1979, there was almost a universal belief that Magic was going to be a star player. He was somehow able to surpass even the highest of expectations.

Magic Johnson's Stats as a Laker Category Stats PPG 19.5 RPG 7.2 APG 11.2 FG% .520 3PT% .303

Magic had an immediate impact on the Lakers from the moment he was drafted, as the Lakers ended up winning the NBA championship in his rookie season. Magic won four more championships after his rookie year, including one NBA Finals where he had to play at the center position, replacing the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Magic's ability to play any position, especially in a game of that magnitude, proved his greatness.

Magic ended up winning three MVP's during his career, tied only with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for the most MVP awards as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Unfortunately, Magic's career was cut short after the 1991 NBA finals, when Johnson was diagnosed with HIV. This diagnosis had so much of an impact, even outside of just basketball, as this made the public more aware of the dangers of HIV and how it could spread.

Five years later, Magic returned to the court in 1996 to play one last season. His play wasn't quite as strong as it was, but Magic was still able to prove his talent. He may have been coming off the bench, but he was still able to receive some MVP votes in what was his last season.

If Magic had never been diagnosed with HIV, the landscape of his greatness could look very different, as it is certainly possible Magic could have continued to win championships throughout the 1990s, even over Michael Jordan. If this were to have happened, there would be a stronger case for Magic Johnson to have been considered the greatest player to ever play the game. Whether this would have happened remains in question, but, outside of this, it stands without a doubt that Magic Johnson is the greatest point guard in Los Angeles Lakers history.