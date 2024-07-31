Highlights Deacon Jones was an incredibly dominant defender for the Rams with a groundbreaking sack technique.

Aaron Donald proved doubters wrong to become one of the most dominant defensive tackles in NFL history.

Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk were the key pieces of the "Greatest Show on Turf" offense that helped the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

The Los Angeles Rams have played nearly nine decades of professional football, starting in Cleveland in 1936, moving to Los Angeles in 1946, then to St. Louis in 1995, and finally back to LA in 2016. The franchise has played in five Super Bowls, winning two, thanks to a lot of great players along the way.

The Rams have won titles in each location. They won pre-merger NFL championships in Cleveland and Los Angeles (1945, 1951) and a Super Bowl in both St. Louis (1999) and LA (2021).

With this long and storied history, it’s no surprise the Rams have seen a ton of great players walk through the doors. The franchise has 27 players enshrined in Canton, the eighth-most in the league.

The tough part about ranking the five best Rams players of all time is that several of the best-known and most successful players of all time split their careers between the franchise and another team (or two or three). This worked against someone like Eric Dickerson, but two players who fit this bill still ended up on this list.

Still, it was a hard job pairing this list down to just five Rams greats, but someone had to do it, so here we go.

1 Deacon Jones

Deacon Jones was the first Sack Master in NFL history and so overpowering the league eventually changed its rules

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Deacon Jones was one of the most dominant defenders in NFL history. There are plenty of numbers and accolades to back that up, but the best marker of his greatness is that the league had to change its rules to stop Jones from destroying offensive linemen.

Jones was not a hot commodity coming out of Mississippi Valley State (via South Carolina State). The Rams got him in the 14th round of the 1961 NFL Draft. He had an excellent rookie season though, starting the final six (of 14) games and racking up 9.5 sacks, although that category didn’t become an official stat until 1982, well after Jones’ retirement in 1974.

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound DE had 18.0 sacks in the next two seasons, but when the Rams' “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line of Jones, Merlin Olsen, Rosie Grier, and Lamar Lundy finally got together in 1963, that’s when Jones really started to cook.

From 1964 to 1969, Jones led the NFL in sacks every season except for 1966. In those six seasons, he racked up a mind-boggling 115.5 sacks, which is a big chunk of his 173.5 career and 159.5 Rams career totals.

What’s not known is how many of these sacks came from Jones’ patented head slap. The long-armed, strong-handed Jones was known to wallop offensive tackles in the side of the head, getting them off-balance before blowing by then to get to the quarterback. A few years after Jones retired (1977), the NFL changed the rules to outlaw the move.

In the end, Jones retired as an eight-time Pro Bowler and a five-time First-Team All-Pro. When he walked away, he had by far the most sacks in NFL history, and to this day, his total is third on the (unofficial) all-time list, only behind Bruce Smith’s 200.0 and Reggie White’s 198.0.

2 Aaron Donald

Most of the NFL thought Aaron Donald was too small to star as a defensive tackle, but he certainly proved them wrong

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Great defensive linemen have been a staple of the Rams’ organization, and the latest and greatest interior lineman to play for the team is Aaron Donald.

Undersized for a modern DT at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, Donald slipped to 13th in the 2014 NFL Draft coming out of Pittsburgh. Twelve other teams' losses were the Rams' gain, though, as they got an all-time great at that mid-first-round spot.

Donald put up 48 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, and 9.0 sacks in his first season, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and making his first Pro Bowl. From there, Donald simply became the most dominant defensive lineman of his era and possibly of all time.

He was a player so disruptive in both the run and pass games that offenses had to create entire game plans around dealing with one defensive tackle. That is unheard of. Plus, these plans seemingly never slowed him down.

Donald retired after the 2023 season, still in the backend of his prime at 32. Prior to that, the Rams DT made the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 seasons, was named a First-Team All-Pro in eight of them, won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2017, 2018, 2020), and led the league in sacks once (20.5 in 2018) and tackles for a loss twice (25 in 2018 and 20 in 2019).

He also was the key defensive factor in the Rams winning their second Super Bowl in 2021.

3 Kurt Warner

The "American Underdog" ran the "Greatest Show on Turf" like an orchestra conductor

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The first Rams Super Bowl victory came in 1999, and that was thanks to “The Greatest Show on Turf.” This high-octane offense was a product of many talented people working together, including offensive coordinator Mike Martz, Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, and wide receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt. However, the maestro of this show was quarterback Kurt Warner.

Warner’s rise from Northern Iowa to the Arena Football League to NFL Europe to the St. Louis Rams (stocking grocery shelves along the way) is well-chronicled and even got its own movie treatment in American Underdog starring Zach Levi.

While the story of perseverance is incredible, it wouldn’t be as compelling if Warner wasn’t as good as he was on the field. Sure, Warner also had a lot of success and even played in a Super Bowl with the Arizona Cardinals, but it’s his Rams days that stand out.

In just six seasons in St. Louis, Warner put up 14,447 passing yards with 102 touchdowns and 65 interceptions. He was 35-15 as a starter, played in two Super Bowls (winning one), and led the league in completion percentage three times, yards per game, passing touchdowns, and quarterback rating twice, and completions once.

Warner made three Pro Bowl teams and was named a First-Team All-Pro twice while with the Rams, also earning NFL MVP honors in 1999 and 2001, making him one of just 11 players in the history of the league with multiple MVPs.

4 Merlin Olsen

Only Tom Brady has more Pro Bowls than Merlin Olsen, which shows how good the DT was for a long time

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

As much as Deacon Jones is one of the greatest defensive ends of all time, Merlin Olsen is often overlooked as one of the best defensive tackles ever.

Olsen was the third member of the Fearsome Foursome to join the Rams. Lamar Lundy was a longtime member of the team and Jones was there a year when Olsen showed up as the No. 3 pick of the 1962 NFL Draft out of Utah State.

While Jones’ dominance was ferocious and flashy, Olsen was just as good, if not better, in his workman-like way. Defensive stats in the '60s and '70s weren’t what they are today, but his 91.0 sacks are just 20 behind Aaron Donald’s career total, the most ever for a DT.

Olsen missed two games in his rookie season, then didn’t miss another for the rest of his 15-year career, all of which was spent in a Rams uniform. During that time, his five First-Team All-Pro nods were impressive, but what truly illustrates how good he was and for how long is his Pro Bowl record.

With 14 Pro Bowl appearances, Olsen long held the record for most career appearances in the annual affair. Over the years, Bruce Matthews, Tony Gonzalez, and Peyton Manning joined him at the top of that list. He finally got bumped to No. 2, though, when Tom Brady made his 15th appearance on the team in 2021.

5 Marshall Faulk

While he did good work in Indy, Marshall Faulk took it to another level when he joined "The Greatest Show on Turf"

Dilip Vishwanat/Sporting News via Getty Images

Like his QB, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk spent several memorable and incredibly productive years elsewhere (in this case with the Indianapolis Colts to start his career) but did his best and most important work with the Rams.

In 1999, the Colts decided to move on from Faulk and drafted Edgerrin James, a move that ultimately worked out well for both sides. However, it was the Rams that won a Super Bowl, taking home the trophy in the first year Faulk teamed up with Warner and “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

Faulk played seven seasons in St. Louis, but the last three were hampered by injury and age slowing the RB down. The first four seasons were pretty incredible, though.

In addition to winning a ring, Faulk also made four Pro Bowls and earned three First-Team All-Pro nods along with winning Offensive Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons from 1999 to 2001. In that middle season, he also won NFL MVP honors.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.