Whether in Los Angeles, St. Louis, or their original home in Cleveland, the Rams have had a storied football franchise. They've won a championship in each of those locations and are the only franchise in NFL history to have captured a title in three different cities. They've also had some pretty good quarterbacks during their run.

We took a long look at the top QBs in Rams history and came up with the five greatest in franchise history. While there are some big names here, you have to go all the way back to the 1940s to find two who landed on this list.

Here's a closer look at the top five Rams quarterbacks of all time.

1 Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner came out of nowhere to steal the show for the Super Bowl champion Rams

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

It's well-documented that Kurt Warner went from stocking shelves at a grocery store to winning a Super Bowl. After playing collegiately at Northern Iowa, Warner went undrafted in 1994. The Green Bay Packers brought him in for a tryout but released him, and he went back to Iowa to stock shelves at a local grocery store.

Warner hooked on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League before the St. Louis Rams made him a contract offer following the 1997 season. He then had a stint in NFL Europe before landing with the Rams as their third-string quarterback in 1998.

In 1999, the Rams traded Tony Banks, moving Warner to No. 2 on the depth chart. And when starter Trent Green went down with a knee injury during a preseason game, Warner took full advantage.

Warner started all 16 games that season and guided the Rams to a 13-3 mark. He led the NFL in several categories that season, including touchdown passes (41), completion percentage (65.1%), and passer rating (109.2), earning NFL MVP honors.

The Rams then went on to win Super Bowl 34, defeating the Tennessee Titans in an epic battle to cap a storybook season. With 414 yards and two touchdown passes, Warner took Super Bowl MVP honors as well.

Kurt Warner Rams Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 53/50 Record 35-15 Comp% 66.4 Pass Yards 14,447 Pass TD 102 Interceptions 65 Rating 97.2

In 2000, he missed five games with a broken hand but still went 8-3 and made his second straight Pro Bowl.

In 2001, Warner led the NFL with 4,830 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes. For the third straight season, he topped the league in completion percentage (68.7%) and took home NFL MVP for a second time. He started all 16 games and the Rams went 14-2 and made a return trip to the Super Bowl, where they were upset by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Warner struggled in 2002, going 0-3 and throwing seven interceptions. He broke his finger and tried to play through it, but he ultimately went 0-6 as a starter that season, and that was the beginning of the end of his Rams career. He was released in 2004.

Warner went on to play for the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals. In 2008, Warner had his final Pro Bowl season, leading the Cardinals to a berth in Super Bowl 43, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-23.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

2 Roman Gabriel

Roman Gabriel went 74-39-6 during his time with the Rams

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In 1962, Roman Gabriel was the No. 1 pick by the Oakland Raiders in the AFL draft and was the second overall pick by the Rams in the NFL draft. He elected to play with the Rams, for whom he played 11 seasons.

In those 11 years with the Rams, Gabriel racked up 22,223 passing yards, which are still good enough for third on the franchise's all-time list.

Roman Gabriel Rams Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 130/119 Record 74-39-6 Comp% 51.5 Pass Yards 22,223 Pass TD 154 Interceptions 112 Rating 74.3

From 1966 to 1971, Gabriel started all 14 games for the Rams at quarterback. During that stretch, he went 57-22-5, and from 1967 to 1969, he made three straight Pro Bowls. In 1969, he guided the Rams to an 11-3 record and led the league in touchdown passes with 24, winning NFL MVP.

Gabriel went 74-39-6 in his 11 seasons with the Rams, who traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles after the 1972 season. In his first year with the Eagles in 1973, Gabriel returned to Pro Bowl form, leading the NFL in passing yards (3,219) and touchdown passes (23).

He spent four seasons with the Eagles.

3 Norm Van Brocklin

Norm Van Brocklin racked up 554 yards in the 1951 season opener

Norm Van Brocklin was selected in the fourth round of the 1949 NFL Draft by the Rams. Despite splitting time at quarterback with Bob Waterfield, Van Brocklin made six straight Pro Bowls with the Rams.

In 1951, Van Brocklin led the Rams to an NFL championship, defeating the Cleveland Browns 24-17. On the opening day of that season, he threw for an NFL record 554 yards and five touchdowns. Waterfield was out with an injury, so Van Brocklin played the entire game at quarterback.

Norm Van Brocklin Rams Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 104/65 Record 42-20-3 Comp% 53.3 Pass Yards 16,114 Pass TD 118 Interceptions 127 Rating 74.7

In 1952, he led the league in completion percentage (55.1%). In 1954, Van Brocklin threw for an NFL-best 2,637 yards and went 6-4-1 as the team's starter. As a starter, he went 42-20-3 with the Rams. After the 1957 season, he announced his retirement from the league.

In 1958, Van Brocklin changed his mind and came back with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played three seasons. With Philadelphia, he had three straight Pro Bowl seasons. In his final season in 1960, he was named a First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career (he was a three-time Second-Team All-Pro with the Rams). He was also named MVP after going 10-2 in his 12 starts.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971.

4 Bob Waterfield

Bob Waterfield won two titles and was All-Pro three times with the Rams

The Cleveland Rams selected Bob Waterfield in the fifth round of the 1944 NFL Draft. His tenure with the team overlapped with Van Brocklin's, giving the Rams a potent 1-2 punch at quarterback in the early 1950s.

While not a household name to many today, Waterfield led the Rams to a pair of NFL championships during his eight years with the team. It didn't take him long to make a name for himself in the NFL.

As a rookie, Waterfield had the first of his five total All-Pro seasons, leading the NFL in touchdown passes with 14. He followed up that campaign with another All-Pro year that saw him toss a league-best 17 TD passes. He was also the team's punter and kicker and led the league with 37 extra points, going 37-for-37.

Bob Waterfield Rams Stats Seasons 8 Games 91 Comp% 50.3 Pass Yards 11,849 Pass TD 97 Interceptions 128 Rating 61.6

Despite leading the league with 24 interceptions in 1949, Waterfield earned All-Pro honors when he threw for a career-high 2,168 yards. He followed that up with consecutive Pro Bowl seasons in 1950 and 1951. In 1950, he topped all QBs by completing 57.3% of his passes.

In his first four seasons, Waterfield also played defense and racked up 20 interceptions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.

5 Jim Everett

Jim Everett remains the Rams' all-time passing leader

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Although his career record with the Rams wasn't great at 46-59, Jim Everett remains the franchise's all-time passing leader with 23,758 yards in his eight seasons with the team.

He started just five games as a rookie in 1986 but finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting after throwing for 1,018 yards and eight touchdowns. Everett didn't really get going until 1988, when he started all 16 games for the first time in his NFL career and led the Rams to the playoffs after going 10-6. Everett led the NFL with 31 touchdown passes that season and also threw for 3,964 yards.

In 1989, the Rams returned to the postseason after Everett had his best season with a career-high 4,310 passing yards and again led the league in TD passes with 29.

Jim Everett Rams Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 107/105 Record 46-59 Comp% 56.4 Pass Yards 23,758 Pass TD 142 Interceptions 123 Rating 78.1

While Everett didn't get named to the Pro Bowl in '89, he made his first and only Pro Bowl in 1990 despite a 5-11 record. Everett continued to put up big numbers that season, throwing for 3,989 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Rams traded Everett to the New Orleans Saints after the 1993 season. He played three seasons with the Saints and combined for 48 touchdown passes in his first two years with the team.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.