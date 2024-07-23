Highlights Marshall Faulk's versatility and consistency set him apart as the greatest Rams running back of all time.

Eric Dickerson's dominance was unmatched in his early years with the franchise.

Steven Jackson's longevity allowed him to accrue the most rushing yards in Rams history.

The Los Angeles Rams have taken a unique path to the present day.

The once Ohio-based franchise has changed locations three times during their time in the NFL, moving from Cleveland to Los Angeles to St. Louis and then back to Los Angeles. But while the organization has experienced no shortage of changes over the years, the one position that has remained relatively stable is running back.

The Rams have shown an affinity for high-level runners and installed them into their offense. As great as these individual players are, for the most part, they've managed to replace their greatest running backs with comparable talents.

Even as the game has shifted to favor a high-octane passing attack, the franchise has continued to play through their star rushers. Here's a look at the five best running backs in Rams history.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Los Angeles Rams Hall of Fame RB Jerome Bettis began his career with the Rams, while Hall of Fame QB Joe Namath ended his with the franchise.

1 Marshall Faulk

Faulk was an all-around machine on offense

Dilip Vishwanat-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Dickerson may have been the most dominant running back in Rams history, but Marshall Faulk has the title of most versatile and consistent.

Faulk, who began his career with the Indianapolis Colts, spent seven years with the Rams when they were in St. Louis and made four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams with the franchise. The San Diego State product was an impressive runner and one that continually kept the Rams ahead of the sticks.

Where he really excelled, though, was as a pass-catcher. He caught a total of 767 passes in his career. For reference, Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson caught 731 for the Detroit Lions.

During the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 1999 season, Faulk notched 2,429 yards from scrimmage, surpassing 1,000 yards as both a runner and receiver, which earned him the first of three consecutive Offensive Player of the Year awards and a second-place finish in the NFL MVP voting, losing only to his own quarterback, Kurt Warner.

He would go on to win MVP in 2000, racking up another 2,189 total yards, and then led the league in total touchdowns with 21 in 2001.

Faulk retired after the 2005 season, having for 6,959 yards and 58 touchdowns in a Rams uniform, adding 470 receptions for 4,071 yards and 27 scores.

In addition to his status as the greatest running back in Rams history, Faulk is easily one of the best running backs in NFL history and one of only two players with three Offensive Player of the Year awards.

2 Eric Dickerson

Dickerson was sensational in his early years

Richard Mackson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

In his four and a half years with the Rams, Eric Dickerson put together one of the greatest stretches of running back play in league history.

Taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, the SMU product embarrassed defenses on a weekly basis with his blend of size and speed. Dickerson led the league in rushing yards in three of his four full seasons with Los Angeles, including 1984, when he registered a record-setting 2,105 rushing yards.

He won Offensive Player of the Year in 1986, further solidifying himself as the best running back in the league. Dickerson’s historic start made it seem like he and the Rams were the perfect pair, destined to stay bound to one another for all eternity.

But a contract dispute caused irreparable harm to their relationship and led to Dickerson being traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Still, Dickerson made three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams with the Rams and rushed for 7,245 yards and 56 touchdowns.

3 Steven Jackson

Jackson’s longevity allowed him to accrue a surprising number of yards

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Surprisingly, it’s not Faulk or Dickerson who is the Rams' all-time rushing leader. Instead, it's Steven Jackson, who played with the team from 2004 to 2012. In his nine seasons with the Rams, Jackson topped 1,000 rushing yards in eight of them, the only exception being his rookie year, and made three Pro Bowls along the way.

Jackson’s best season came in 2006 when he accumulated a league-best 2,334 yards from scrimmage. As the "Greatest Show on Turf" became nothing more than a memory, the talent of the Rams diminished significantly, and without other superstars to aid him, Jackson was burdened with doing it all.

Had he played for better Rams teams, he likely would’ve been better remembered by the average fan. Nevertheless, Jackson left his mark on the franchise and rushed for 10,138 yards and 56 touchdowns.

4 Todd Gurley

Gurley had the potential to be an all-time great

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Gurley is one of the biggest ‘what ifs’ of the modern NFL.

At 24 years old, he had already made consecutive All-Pro teams and won Offensive Player of the Year, only to be out of the league before his 27th birthday. Gurley was a dynamic runner and thrived in the earliest variants of the Sean McVay offense.

In 2017, his third season in the league, he racked up 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns, and then recorded 1,831 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2018. Gurley became the centerpiece of the Rams' offense and helped the team make Super Bowl 53, where they fell to the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, this was the pinnacle of the former Georgia Bulldog’s career. He battled knee injuries in his later years and was out of football after the 2020 season. Gurley racked up 5,404 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns in five years with the Rams, the latter being good enough to tie Faulk at the top of the franchise list for scores on the ground.

The career numbers will never do Gurley’s talent justice, as he was a phenomenal back with all the tools to be a Hall of Famer had his body held up.

5 Lawrence McCutcheon

McCutcheon was the Rams' first great runner

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Rams were blessed with Hall of Fame-caliber running backs who ripped defenses to shreds, it was Lawrence McCutcheon who was the franchise’s rushing leader. McCutcheon, taken by the team in the third round of the 1972 draft, played eight seasons for the organization and made the Pro Bowl in five of them.

From 1973 to 1977, he was one of the league’s premier runners and finished in the top five in rushing yards four times, with his best season coming in '77, as he racked up 1,238 rushing yards and 1,512 yards from scrimmage.

As great as McCutcheon was in Los Angeles’s backfield, his records were never meant to stand the test of time. He played during an ultra-physical era that had few rules that protected the players, and 16-game seasons weren’t adopted until the tail end of his time with the Rams.

With that said, McCutcheon’s 6,186 rushing yards still rank fourth in franchise history, allowing his legacy to live on in some capacity decades later.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.