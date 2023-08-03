Highlights Danish youngster Rasmus Hojlund is set to become Manchester United's newest striker after a fee of £72m was agreed.

Hojlund's excellent first season in Italy with Atalanta impressed Erik ten Hag, drawing comparisons to Erling Haaland.

Hojlund will have to live up to his heavy price tag and make an impact like previous strikers at Old Trafford.

Though he may not officially have signed yet, Danish youngster Rasmus Hojlund looks set to become Manchester United's newest striker.

The 20-year-old only signed for Atalanta for £14 million last summer but the Red Devils have agreed a fee of £72m to secure his services.

In truth, little was known about the Dane before Atalanta snapped him up, but his excellent first season in Italy clearly impressed Erik ten Hag.

The forward has already drawn comparisons with Erling Haaland, though it'll take some doing to match the Manchester City star's first season in England.

Hojlund will also have his work cut out trying to live up to his heavy price tag and announce himself to the United faithful in the same way as many previous strikers did at Old Trafford.

Indeed, the Red Devils have had plenty of quality frontmen this century, though they've had their fair share of bad ones as well.

In light of Hojlund's imminent move, we've taken it upon ourselves to rank 20 of the strikers United have signed since 2000 from worst to best.

Admittedly, United have actually had a number of talented strikers progress through their youth system, but for the purpose of this exercise, we're only counting strikers signed for the first team from elsewhere.

It means the likes of Danny Welbeck, Federico Macheda and Marcus Rashford do not feature on this list, though fear not because there are still plenty more signings to choose from.

Check out the list below:

20 David Bellion

After impressing for Sunderland, Bellion signed for United as a 21-year-old back in 2003 but never lived up to his potential.

Given United were accused of 'tapping up' the Frenchman to bring him to Old Trafford, all that hassle ultimately proved to be for nothing.

Indeed, Bellion scored just four Premier League goals for United, before being sold to Nice permanently in 2006.

19 Radamal Falcao

The Colombian striker was one of the most lethal goalscorers on the planet at one stage of his career at Atletico Madrid.

Sadly, however, his best days were behind him by the time he joined the Red Devils and, like Bellion, he scored just four goals for the club.

18 Henrik Larsson

Larsson is no doubt one of the best Swedish players of all time but was another who was past his prime by the time he arrived in Manchester.

He played just 13 games for the club – scoring three times.

17 Michael Owen

Who would've thought a Liverpool legend would end up joining their arch-rivals?

Owen might not have been as deadly in front of goal in his later years, owing to a number of injuries, but he still managed 17 goals in 52 games for United.

16 Diego Forlan

The curious case of Forlan is the complete opposite of Owen, Larsson and Falcao.

Having signed for £7 million in 2002, a lot was expected of the youngster but he failed to live up to the hype.

Yet, after United sold him in 2004, Forlan went on to become one of the best strikers in Europe – winning the European Golden Shoe on two occasions.

He was also Uruguay's all-time leading scorer for a period before Luis Suarez surpassed him.

United probably wish they'd kept hold of him now.

15 Alan Smith

Smith only scored 12 times in 93 games for the club, but that's mainly due to the fact he was converted into a midfielder.

He was hardly a bad signing by any means, but he had nowhere near the impact as some of the other names on this list.

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku had several outstanding seasons at Everton and United thought they'd signed one of the best frontmen on the planet when they splashed £75m on the Belgian in 2017.

He scored more than 20 goals in all competitions during his first season but his form soon grew worse and worse.

In the end, Inter Milan came calling and Lukaku was sold to Italy after just two seasons at the club.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United looks dejected after the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on April 15, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

14 Louis Saha

Saha scored 42 times in 124 games for United – winning two Premier League titles along the way.

He was largely used as a back-up striker, however, with a number of injuries preventing him from playing more minutes.

13 Anthony Martial

Who could forget Martial's stunning individual goal on debut vs Liverpool?

The Frenchman was initially signed as a promising striker but has largely operated on the wing for United.

He's shown flashes of brilliance at times, but has been far too inconsistent for some fans' liking.

12 Cristiano Ronaldo

Considering Ronaldo's first spell saw him play as a winger, we're only counting his second spell.

Indeed, his shock return to Old Trafford United will forever go down as one of the most unexpected transfers ever.

And for a while at least, the Portuguese star was on fire.

Yet, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner fell out of favour under Erik ten Hag and eventually had his contract terminated after making his feelings known in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Hardly the way it was supposed to end for one of the greatest players in United's history.

11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

If you haven't already noticed the trend, United like buying older players.

Ibrahimovic arrived at the club in his mid-30s, though he still scored 28 goals in his first season.

A serious knee injury cut short his time at Old Trafford but overall the move could probably be deemed a success.

10 Dwight Yorke

Given we're only judging performances based on this millennium, we can't rank Yorke any higher, unfortunately.

Though he was a brilliant player under Sir Alex in the 90s, he lost his place as a starter in the 2000/01 season and left for Blackburn in 2002.

9 Teddy Sheringham

Similarly, with Sheringham, despite his heroics in the 1999 Champions League final, his contract expired in 2001 and he joined Spurs.

The Englishman did bag 21 goals in 43 games during the 2000/01 campaign though.

8 Andy Cole

Cole completes the trio of talented United strikers who fell off after 2000.

After Ruud van Nistelrooy joined in 2001, Cole struggled for game-time and eventually joined Yorke in signing for Blackburn.

7 Carlos Tevez

After almost single-handedly keeping West Ham up in 2006/07, Tevez joined United where he formed a fearsome trio with Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

He scored 34 times in two campaigns, before joining rivals Manchester City in 2009.

Many United fans still haven't forgiven him.

6 Javier Hernandez

Though he spent most of his time on the bench, Hernandez is widely considered one of the best super-subs in history.

The Mexican scored a number of important goals and his tally of 59 in 157 games is a mightily impressive return given his minutes on the pitch.

Indeed, at one stage he had the fifth-best minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League history.

5 Dimitar Berbatov

Berbatov was a joy to watch at times and his impressive form for Tottenham was enough to convince United to spend £31m on securing his services.

The Bulgarian scored 56 times in four seasons for the club and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2010/11 campaign.

He also helped United win two Premier League titles.

4 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

We've mentioned Hernandez's impact as a super-sub but Solskjaer's was even better.

From the 2000/01 season onwards, the Norwegian scored 65 goals in 207 games for the club.

Unfortunately, he suffered serious injuries towards the end of his spell and was forced to retire from football in 2007.

3 Robin van Persie

Sir Alex brought Van Persie to the club in his final year as manager and what a bit of business it proved to be.

Despite an ageing squad, the Dutchman almost single-handedly won them the Premier League – scoring 30 times and winning the Golden Boot.

He never showed quite the same form after Ferguson's retirement but his legacy still lives on.

2 Ruud van Nistelrooy

With the likes of Sheringham, Cole and Yorke starting to decline, Sir Alex needed a new star striker and Van Nistelrooy proved to be just that.

In five seasons with the club, Van Nistelrooy scored over 20 Premier League goals in four of them.

In total, he scored 150 times in 219 games – a truly staggering return for a player that often doesn't receive the credit he deserves.

1 Wayne Rooney

It was never going to be anyone else, was it?

From the moment he arrived at the club and scored a hat-trick on his debut, the world knew Rooney was destined for greatness.

In total, Rooney spent 13 seasons at United – scoring 253 times.

By the end of his time at Old Trafford, Rooney had dropped much deeper and was playing as a playmaker, but there's still no denying he's the best striker they've signed since 2000.

Speaking on Rooney, Sir Alex once said: "Wayne Rooney is truly one of the greatest players to have ever worn the Manchester United jersey. His dedication, versatility, and ability to score incredible goals made him a vital asset to our team during his time at Old Trafford. Rooney's passion for the club and his leadership both on and off the pitch made him a true United legend, and his impact on the game will be remembered for generations to come."

Will Hojlund be able to match the exploits of the Englishman? We'll have to wait and see.