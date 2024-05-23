Highlights Manchester United have been able to call upon some of the best midfielders ever to appear in England's top flight.

Commanding leaders such as Bryan Robson and Roy Keane dominated the central slice of the pitch for United.

Ryan Giggs was a stalwart for each of the club's record-breaking 13 Premier League titles.

The rich history of Manchester United is built on legendary midfielders. Sir Alex Ferguson's greatest teams during the club's all-conquering years at the Premier League summit were invariably formed around a central pillar, the team's technical, spiritual and literal leader.

Manchester United do not have a spotless record in the middle of the park. One of the most successful English clubs in football history twice broke the British transfer record to sign a lauded midfielder, but neither Juan Sebastian Veron nor Paul Pogba lived up to their price tag. The current iteration of the club's midfield is an unhealthy mix of Kobbie Mainoo's youthful promise and Casemiro's steep decline.

Bruno Fernandes is the closest member of the modern setup to join the roll-call of club icons, but even the effective Portuguese playmaker falls short of this legendary list. Here's a look at the best midfielders to ever appear for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Ranking factors

Premier League performance - Only events after the tournament's inception in 1992 have been considered.

- Only events after the tournament's inception in 1992 have been considered. Longevity - Fighting off competition from United's endless flood of elite talent for multiple years is even more impressive.

- Fighting off competition from United's endless flood of elite talent for multiple years is even more impressive. Influence - Goals and assists are considered for more attack-minded midfielders, while individual praise and accolades are taken into account when judging players who did the dirty work.

Best Man Utd Midfielders in Premier League History Rank Player Active Years 1. Paul Scholes 1993–2011 & 2012–2013 2. Ryan Giggs 1990–2014 3. Roy Keane 1993–2005 4. David Beckham 1992–2003 5. Michael Carrick 2006–2018 6. Park Ji-sung 2005–2012 7. Darren Fletcher 2003–2015 8. Paul Ince 1989–1995 9. Nicky Butt 1992–2004 10. Bryan Robson 1981–1994

10 Bryan Robson

1981–1994

Bryan Robson made fewer Premier League appearances for Manchester United than Shinji Kagawa, but the legendary midfielder - who had already enjoyed a decade soaked in success before the competition's inception - offered more than most during his limited minutes. As Ferguson gradually eased the club's glittering array of academy graduates into the first team, Robson was there to offer a prime example of how to act as a professional.

David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt all cite United's 'Captain Fantastic' as their footballing idol. Robson lifted United's first two Premier League trophies in 1993 and 1994 after entering his mid-30s, dedicating his homelife to recovery sessions which allowed him to extend his career and inspire the next generation of elite midfielders.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 2 Games 29 Goals 2 Assists 0

Related Ranking every player to wear number 7 For Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham are just two stars who have worn Manchester United's most iconic shirt.

9 Nicky Butt

1992–2004

By his own admission, Nicky Butt was not the most talented member of United's star-studded team in the 1990s. "But I knew they couldn't outrun me or outfight me," the industrious midfielder grinned.

During his days eating up the turf on local pitches, Butt had arguably been the most promising prospect at United due to his physical profile. Unlike so many highly-rated youngsters who faded into obscurity, the proud Mancunian bridged the gap to senior football through unbridled endeavour. Part of what Sir Alex Ferguson described as "the spirit of Manchester United", Butt won every available trophy at his boyhood club.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 6 Games 270 Goals 21 Assists 19

8 Paul Ince

1989–1995

Paul Ince's move from Manchester United to Inter Milan in 1995 opened the door for the club's prodigious academy graduates to thrive - and funded a new training complex at Carrington - but was met with widespread shock at the time. As Ince himself recalled, Ryan Giggs almost collapsed when he heard the news.

The undiluted horror sweeping across the United dressing room and fanbase was a byproduct of Ince's brilliance. The club's Player of the Season as they won the title in 1993, Ince lined up next to Roy Keane in a midfield duo that provided a unique blend of grit and glitz the following year. United spent 260 days (out of a possible 268) top of the table on their way to a crushingly dominant league and cup double with Ince in the centre.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 2 Games 116 Goals 19 Assists 13

7 Darren Fletcher

2003–2015

When David Beckham was sold to Real Madrid in 2003, a rake-thin Scottish teenager was singled out as his ideal replacement. Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately jumped ahead of Darren Fletcher in the pecking order, but the wily kid from Edinburgh chiselled his way into United's team.

Sitting at the base of midfield, Fletcher mopped up behind the team's fleet-footed front line, halting opposition attacks before launching United's fearsome counters. Excelling in the shadows, the injury-prone midfielder earned the respect and admiration of his coaches, teammates and even some opponents. While Fletcher missed out on the 2009 Champions League final through suspension, Inter Milan coach Jose Mourinho claimed: "I believe Xavi and Andres Iniesta are happy Fletch is not playing." Most opponents were.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 5 Games 223 Goals 18 Assists 20

6 Park Ji-sung

2005–2012

Sir Alex Ferguson dubbed Park Ji-sung "one of the most underrated players in the game", but rarely questioned the Korean midfielder's quality himself. The greatest manager in Premier League history routinely trusted his tireless tyro with the all-important job of shutting down the opposition's most dangerous player.

Park could be as close and uncomfortable as a hairshirt at his peak. The player nicknamed 'Third Lung' most notably snuffed out Andrea Pirlo - one of the best central midfielders in the modern game - in a Champions League knockout tie against AC Milan in 2010. Park even scored in a 4-0 romp at Old Trafford. Ferguson still insists that Park could have helped United defeat Barcelona in the 2011 Champions League final had he instructed the South Korea international to man-mark Lionel Messi.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 4 Games 134 Goals 19 Assists 18

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Park Ji-sung became the first Asian player to compete in a Champions League final when he turned out for Manchester United against Barcelona in 2009.

5 Michael Carrick

2006–2018

Plenty of footballers have answered the tiresome debate regarding the qualities of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, but the former offered the best alternative answer. "We all needed Michael Carrick next to us," Scholes shrugged.

One of many prodigious graduates of the Wallsend Boys Club on Tyneside, Carrick had spent seven seasons in the Premier League with West Ham and Tottenham before Ferguson splashed more than £18m on his transfer in 2006. The sixth-most expensive signing in the club's history at the time was initially questioned by fans. But the first United midfielder to wear the number 16 shirt since Roy Keane's departure was worth every penny, providing the comfort blanket for his more widely lauded teammates.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 5 Games 316 Goals 17 Assists 21

2:10 Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

4 David Beckham

1992–2003

Close

Sir Alex Ferguson always judged a player during bad patches. Anyone can shine when everything is going their way, but only the best excel against the odds. David Beckham emphatically fits that criteria. Derided as a national villain after earning a red card as England exited the 1998 World Cup, Beckham returned to Manchester as the most-hated player in the Premier League.

Despite getting viciously booed at every away ground he visited, the industrious and dextrous technician enjoyed the best campaign of his career. No outfield player made more appearances across all competitions than Beckham as United completed an unprecedented European treble in 1999 and the team's hard-grafting pass master finished second in that year's Ballon d'Or.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 6 Games 265 Goals 62 Assists 80

3 Roy Keane

1993–2005

Paul Scholes hailed Roy Keane as "our driving force", while Gary Neville dubbed him "the most inspirational football player that I played with". Beckham rated the tireless Republic of Ireland international as "the best midfielder". The list of tributes to Keane is endless and - in the unique opinion of the former Manchester United captain - sickening. He infamously hated compliments.

It's like praising the postman for delivering your letters. He's supposed to, isn't he? That's his job. My job is to try and win football matches for Man United.

Had it not been for the kind words of Manchester United's squad, Keane would never have joined the club in 1993 ironically. Ferguson canvassed the opinion of his players, who universally agreed that the former Nottingham Forest tyro was worthy of transfer. Not that Keane would like to hear it, but he deserved every piece of praise thrown his way.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 7 Games 326 Goals 33 Assists 31

2 Ryan Giggs

1990–2014

While Ryan Giggs weaved his way through the inaugural Premier League season, appearing in all but one of United's matches as the club won its first top-flight title in 26 years, the teenage Welshman was still living with his mother and stepfather. These familial surroundings ensured that Giggs didn't let his head swell with all the praise that his beguiling displays deservedly earned.

If I come in a bit late, my mother gets on to me. My two aunties, my uncles and my grandparents all enjoy taking the mickey out of me.

By the time Giggs finally hung up his boots, in a house with his own children, he had amassed the most Premier League assists of all time. Ferguson's loyal spark of magic throughout all of his record-breaking 13 top-flight titles, Giggs represents the ultimate example of prolonged excellence in Manchester United's history.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 13 Games 632 Goals 109 Assists 162

1 Paul Scholes

1993–2011 & 2012–2013

On the surface, Paul Scholes had no right to become a professional footballer, let alone the greatest midfielder in Manchester United's history. Standing at 5'6, the asthma sufferer who had "no real pace, no strength", according to one youth-team coach, could have been easily overlooked. Fortunately for United, the club's revered academy setup had him singled out as a gem.

Scholes always possessed an innate appreciation for the perfect weight of pass but first broke into United's first team as a forward. Ferguson once described him as the "successor" to Eric Cantona. It was only in the second half of Scholes' illustrious career that he settled into the deep-lying playmaker role which has come to overshadow the rest of his playing days, such was the spellbinding quality of his performances from that withdrawn position.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 11 Games 499 Goals 107 Assists 57

Related The 25 Greatest Midfielders in Premier League History (Ranked) Kevin De Bruyne, Steven Gerrard, and Patrick Vieira are all among the best midfielders in the league.

Stats via Premier League. Correct as of 22nd May 2024.