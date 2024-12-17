Summary Manchester United's key wins over Manchester City post-1992 include comeback victories and a historical 5-0 triumph.

Notable victories featured late goals at critical stages in the Premier League era.

United's best win against City in recent years was the FA Cup final in 2024.

Manchester City have dominated the Premier League in recent years, winning six out of the last seven titles. Meanwhile, Manchester United have not won the league title since 2013 and recently sacked manager Erik ten Hag after the club's stuttering start to the season, which left them in 14th in October.

The Dutch manager inspired the Red Devils to win the FA Cup last year, beating their rivals in the final at Wembley Stadium. This unexpected victory against Pep Guardiola's is included in this list. United's recent 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium, which saw Amad Diallo score the winner in added time, is also included. Here is a closer look at United's best wins in the Manchester derby in the Premier League era.

Ranking factors

Wins since 1992: United wins in this list are post-1992, after the inception of the Premier League.

United wins in this list are post-1992, after the inception of the Premier League. Late winners: Goals in the late stages of the game to turn the tide in United's favour.

Goals in the late stages of the game to turn the tide in United's favour. Significance of match: Time in the season and competition are important, with cup finals given extra significance.

Top 7 Man United Wins in Manchester Derby Rank Match Competition Season 1 Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United FA Cup 2023/24 2 Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City Premier League 2009/10 3 Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United Premier League 2012/13 4 Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United Premier League 2024/25 5 Manchester United 5-0 Manchester City Premier League 1994/95 6 Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United Premier League 1993/94 7 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City Premier League 2022/23

7 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City - 2022/23

Premier League

Ten Hag's first Manchester derby saw United lose 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. After that, the Red Devils only lost one of their next 18 matches and had the chance to move within six points of the league leaders with a win against City in January 2023. The first-half was a cagey affair, with the home side playing on the counter attack to combat their opponents' impressive attack.

On the hour mark, the visitors went 1-0 up when Jack Grealish got on the end of Kevin de Bruyne's cross. United reacted well to going behind, though, and levelled the match in the 78th minute, despite protestations from Pep Guardiola's side that Rashford was in an offside position in the build-up. Four minutes later, the English winger pounced on an inviting cross from Alejandro Garnacho to put the home side ahead. The result put United one point behind City.

Related Are Rashford's days numbered after Man Utd win? Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been put up for sale as part of a cultural reboot deemed necessary to transform the club, according to The Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson. Would a move be good for Rashford and Manchester United and were might he go?

6 Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United - 1993/94

Premier League

United faced City in the 14th game of the 1993/94 Premier League season, having only dropped points in two games against Newcastle United and Chelsea. They travelled to Maine Road as the overwhelming favourites but found themselves 2-0 down at the break thanks to two headers by Niall Quinn.

The Red Devils quickly responded after half-time with Eric Cantona pulling one back in the 52nd minute. He doubled his tally in the 78th minute, but the hosts were also creating chances with Quinn coming close to scoring his hat-trick. He was denied by Peter Schmeichel, and City were punished in the late stages of the match when Roy Keane got on the end of Denis Irwin's cross to seal a valuable three points for United.

5 Manchester United 5-0 Manchester City - 1994/95

Premier League

United's 5-0 victory against City on 10th November 1994 remains the club's biggest victory in the Manchester derby. It was five years after Sir Alex Ferguson's side's 5-1 defeat at Maine Road, which the Scottish manager has described as one of the most embarrassing moments in his career. In November 1994, United were keen to avenge this defeat, dominating the match from start to finish.

At half-time, the home side were 2-0 up thanks to goals from Cantona and Andrei Kanchelskis. The Russian winger scored two more after the break to secure a hat-trick, while Mark Hughes also got on the scoresheet to secure a famous 5-0 victory for United against their Manchester rivals.

4 Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United - 2024/25

Premier League

United travelled to the Etihad Stadium on 15th December 2024 having picked up 19 points from their first 15 games. This was the club's worst start to a season since the 1986/87 campaign. City were also struggling, winning only one of their last 10 matches, but were still the favourites for the match. In a tense first-half, both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances. After 36 minutes, Josko Gvardiol put the home side ahead with a header past Andre Onana.

The Red Devils stayed in the game and created their best chance of the game in the 73rd minute when Rasmus Hojlund slipped in Bruno Fernandes, but his shot went narrowly wide. He was given the chance to make up for his mistake with two minutes to play, though, when Diallo won a penalty. Fernandes tucked away the spot-kick to set up a grandstand finish. Two minutes later, Lisandro Martinez's lofted through ball found Diallo, who took the ball down with his left foot and then went round Ederson before slotting it home to secure a remarkable late turnaround.

Related Ruben Amorim Praised For 'Refreshing' Comments About Amad Diallo After Manchester Derby Ruben Amorim heaped praise on the derby match winner - but warned fans not to make the same previous mistake.

3 Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United - 2012/13

Premier League

United were keen to win back their Premier League crown in the 2012/13 season, having lost the title to City on goal difference in the following campaign. In December 2012, they had the chance to move six points clear of their Manchester rivals when they travelled to the Etihad. Wayne Rooney scored a first-half brace to put the visitors in charge of the match.

City responded after the break, though, with Yaya Toure and Pablo Zabaleta both scoring to make it 2-2. With the game seemingly heading for an evenly contested draw, United were given a free-kick in the 92nd minute. Robin van Persie's shot deflected off Samir Nasri and found a way past Joe Hart to spark jubilant scenes in the away end. The Red Devils went on to win their 13th Premier League crown, which remains the last time they won the English top flight title.

2 Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City - 2009/10

Premier League

The finish to the Manchester derby in September 2009 remains one of the most dramatic ends in the fixture's history. At half-time, the two teams were level at 1-1 thanks to a goal from Rooney for United and Gareth Barry for the visitors. After the interval, there were five goals, with Darren Fletcher and Craig Bellamy scoring in the 49th and 52nd minutes, respectively.

The Scottish midfielder's header in the 80th minute looked to have won the game for the hosts, but Bellamy equalised again for City in the 90th minute. Four minutes of stoppage time were then announced by the fourth official. Ryan Giggs' ball found Michael Owen in the 96th minute, though, and the English striker slotted the ball past Shay Given. After the match, City's manager, Mark Hughes, was angered about the overtime winner. He said:

"I just want an explanation. I'm not going to question his integrity, I just want an explanation why he added seven minutes and, if he can give me a good reason, I won't have a problem, but I just can't see where he got that time. It would be nice to get an explanation, though I doubt I will get one."

1 Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United - 2023/24

FA Cup final

Following an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, ten Hag's job was under scrutiny from the new minority owners, INEOS, ahead of the FA Cup final. They were facing a City side that had just won the league title for a fourth consecutive season and were chasing a domestic double.

The Red Devils impressed in the first 30 minutes, though, creating multiple chances on the counter attack. After a mix-up between Stefan Ortega and Gvardiol, Garnacho pounced to score an open goal and put United 1-0 up. Seven minutes later, they doubled their lead through Kobbie Mainoo, who scored after a swift breakaway. It wasn't until the 87th minute that City halved the deficit, but they were unable to equalise, meaning United had secured their 13th FA Cup title against all odds. The victory was made even sweeter by the fact that ten Hag's side had lost to City's in the competition's previous final.

Related The 7 Players Erik ten Hag Fell Out With at Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo's well-documented grievances with Erik ten Hag proved to be the beginning of the end for the Dutchman.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 17/12/24.