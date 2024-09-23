Key Takeaways Almost all of Chelsea's best managers were appointed by Roman Abramovich during his ruthless reign as the club's owner.

The new regime under Todd Boehly and Clearlake sacked one of the club's greatest coaches.

A former Arsenal legend led Chelsea to the club's first-ever top-flight title.

The manager's office at Stamford Bridge appears to come with a revolving door nowadays. For over two decades, Chelsea have chopped and changed managers on a regular basis. Under the ownership of Roman Abramovich, his decision to part ways with a coach usually worked out, with the Blues picking up their form under each successor. This ensured that the trophy cabinet was very rarely empty, and ultimately, silverware is what keeps fans happy and makes a club successful.

Abramovich sold the club in 2022 to a consortium led by American investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital. Since then, the regular switching of managers has continued, but the Blues have yet to win a trophy under their new owners. Despite spending over £1bn on players since taking over, this investment has yet to pay off on the pitch.

Some of the best managers of all time have been in charge at Stamford Bridge over the years. Despite having a large list to choose from, we have narrowed it down to rank the best eight managers to take charge of Chelsea in their history.

Ranking Factors

Trophies won as Chelsea manager

Longevity

Impact on the club

Greatest Managers in Chelsea History Rank Manager Win Percentage 1. Jose Mourinho 63.1% 2. Ted Drake 36.06% 3. Carlo Ancelotti 62.2% 4. Antonio Conte 66.04% 5. Thomas Tuchel 63% 6. Gianluca Vialli 53.33% 7. Dave Sexton 43.24% 8. Roberto Di Matteo 59.52%

8 Roberto Di Matteo

2012

Having played for Chelsea for six years during his playing career, Di Matteo was hired as Andre Villas-Boas' assistant in 2011. When Villas-Boas was sacked in March 2012, Di Matteo stepped in as the interim boss. Having previously managed at MK Dons and West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea was a big leap for the Italian.

What followed was beyond the wildest dreams of anybody associated with Chelsea. Di Matteo took charge of a team on the brink of Champions League elimination and struggling for league form. Chelsea overcame a 3-1 deficit against Napoli to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and eventually make their way to the final. Along the way, they beat reigning champions Barcelona at their peak, before a historic win on penalties in the final against Bayern Munich.

The Italian also lifted the FA Cup in 2012, memorably thrashing London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 in the semi-finals, before overcoming Liverpool in the final. Despite finishing sixth in the league, Chelsea qualified for the Champions League by winning the tournament - at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur.

Following his success, Di Matteo penned a two-year deal at Chelsea. He signed some key players for the club, with Eden Hazard, Cesar Azpilicueta and Oscar joining that summer. However, the highs of May were short-lived. After a poor run of just two wins in eight games, Di Matteo was sacked in November 2012.

7 Dave Sexton

1967–1974

Sexton brought success to Chelsea by guiding them to the first of their eight FA Cup titles in 1970. The final against Leeds United remains one of the most watched football matches in British television history. The original game ended in a 2-2 draw, but Chelsea won the replay 2-1.

European glory followed in 1971, as Sexton led Chelsea to success in the European Cup Winners' Cup final against Real Madrid, once again in a replay, securing the club's first major continental trophy. However, Chelsea lost the 1972 League Cup final to Stoke City, and tensions began to rise as Sexton clashed with key players, such as Peter Osgood and Alan Hudson. The London-born boss lost his job following a poor start to the 1974-75 campaign. Although Sexton wasn't there to witness it, Chelsea were relegated from the First Division at the end of the season.

6 Gianluca Vialli

1998–2000

Gianluca Vialli replaced Ruud Gullit as player-manager in 1998, just days before the second leg of a League Cup semi-final against Arsenal. The Gunners won the first tie 2-1 at Highbury, leaving plenty to play for at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea ran out as 3-1 winners on the night and progressed to the final, where they replicated their 1997 FA Cup final success, with another 2-0 win over Middlesbrough. Vialli completed a unique treble in 1998, as his Chelsea side also beat Stuttgart in the Cup Winners' Cup final before UEFA Super Cup success followed against Real Madrid.

In 1999, Chelsea achieved their highest league position in 29 years, finishing third in the Premier League, just four points shy of the title. They qualified for the Champions League, where they beat Barcelona 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, before suffering a 5-1 defeat in the return leg of their quarter-final clash. Chelsea lifted further silverware under Vialli in 2000, when they beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

The 2000-01 campaign started well, as Chelsea beat Manchester United in the Charity Shield. Their form dipped soon after though, and Vialli was sacked after five games of the season, after falling out with the players. Aside from trophies, his lasting legacy at the Bridge was handing a debut to John Terry.

5 Thomas Tuchel

2021–2022

Chelsea's two Champions League winning seasons followed a similar storyline. This time, instead of Andre Villas-Boas, it was club legend Frank Lampard who was sacked midway through the season. Tuchel took over in January 2021, switching to a three-man defence and going unbeaten for his first 14 games in charge. Like Di Matteo, he reached both the Champions League and FA Cup final within months of taking over. Chelsea lost 1-0 at Wembley to Leicester in the FA Cup final, but won the Champions League showpiece against Manchester City by the same score.

The UEFA Super Cup followed in August, and the club finally added the only honour they had yet to win, lifting the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022. Shortly after Chelsea's new owners arrived, Tuchel left the club. He was replaced by Graham Potter just seven games into the 2022-23 campaign.

4 Antonio Conte

2016–2018

Antonio Conte took charge of a Chelsea side that finished the previous season in 10th place in the Premier League. By May, they were champions of England for the second time in three seasons. Similarly to Tuchel, a switch to three at the back helped transform the club's fortunes. After trailing 3-0 away to Arsenal in September 2016, Conte adopted the 3-4-3 formation. Chelsea recorded 13 straight wins following that transformative defeat. His side also reached the FA Cup final in 2017, where they lost 2-1 to Arsenal.

The Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League the following season, meaning Conte was sacked by the club. He signed off in style, as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the 2018 FA Cup final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonio Conte became the fourth Italian to win the Premier League in 2017 (and the second at Chelsea). No other nation has produced more winners of England's top flight since the competition's rebrand in 1992.

3 Carlo Ancelotti

2009–2011

Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Stamford Bridge following an impressive eight-year spell at AC Milan. With owner Roman Abramovich still dreaming of Champions League glory, he looked to the Italian to finally deliver success for the Blues in Europe.

Ancelotti's side were knocked out of the Champions League in his first season in charge by Jose Mourinho's Inter outfit. The defeat in Europe allowed Chelsea to focus on domestic competitions, and they gained ground on Manchester United in the title race. The Blues won at Old Trafford in April 2010, which helped them on their way to a title success. They sealed it with an emphatic 8-0 win over Wigan Athletic in May and then beat Portsmouth in the FA Cup final to seal the double. Chelsea finished the 2010-11 season without silverware, meaning Ancelotti was dismissed at the end of the campaign.

2 Ted Drake

1952–1961

Ted Drake spent the bulk of his playing days as a prolific centre-forward for London rivals Arsenal. After arriving at Chelsea from Reading, he made a series of sweeping changes. Chelsea ditched their nickname of 'The Pensioners' and became 'The Blues'. Their old logo was switched to a new crest, featuring the 'lion rampant regardant', which is still significant to the club and local area today. Training regimes were far more intense, as Drake improved Chelsea's image both on and off the pitch.

Drake led the Blues to their first-ever league title in 1955. This feat wasn't repeated for another 50 years, when Chelsea won the Premier League title in 2005. In 2022-23, Chelsea's home kit design was a tribute to Drake and his impact at the club in the 1950s.

1 Jose Mourinho

2004–2007 & 2013–2015

Jose Mourinho made his name at Porto, lifting the UEFA Cup with them in 2003 and the Champions League the following season. In his first press conference upon his introduction, he wasn't afraid to tell the media how good he was. By the end of his first season, he'd shown everyone. Chelsea won their first league title in half a century in 2004-05, as well as the League Cup. They did so in record-breaking fashion, finishing the season with 95 points. Mourinho won the league again in 2006 and both domestic cups in 2007, before leaving the club later that year.

He returned to the Blues in 2013, and quickly turned the club into contenders again. After a transitional year in 2013-14, the acquisitions of Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa added both creativity and firepower to the side. Mourinho won a third Premier League title in 2015, as well as another League Cup. He left by mutual consent in December 2015 after Chelsea lost nine of their opening 16 league games in 2015-16.

Statistics via Transfermarkt.