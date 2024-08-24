Key Takeaways Tactical expertise can be developed through observation, not just playing.

Several successful managers never played football professionally.

World Cup champions, European Cup winners and Premier League icons have all reached the top of the sport without a playing career to fall back upon.

To truly grasp the game of football, it might seem essential for a manager to have felt the adrenaline of walking out of the tunnel, boots on, to the roar of a crowd. Experiencing that moment firsthand allows a manager to think like a player - anticipating their thoughts, predicting their next moves, and knowing exactly where they should be on the pitch.

However, some managers have never graced the professional football stage themselves. Instead of relying on personal playing experience, they’ve developed their tactical expertise from a different vantage point. These coaches have taken a more analytical approach, observing and studying the game as spectators.

Remarkably, despite never playing the sport professionally, some of these cerebral figures have conquered the hardest competitions to win in football. Here's a closer look at the best managers to have never played professional football.

Ranking Factors

Trophies

Longevity

Legacy

Best Managers Who Never Played Professional Football Rank Manager Notable Teams 1 Roy Hodgson Malmo, Fulham, England, Crystal Palace 2 Arrigo Sacchi Parma, AC Milan, Italy, Atletico Madrid 3 Carlos Alberto Parreira Ghana, Kuwait, Brazil, Saudi Arabia 4 Gerard Houllier PSG, France, Liverpool, Lyon 5 Andre Villas-Boas Porto, Chelsea, Tottenham, Marseille 6 Maurizio Sarri Napoli, Chelsea, Juventus, Lazio 7 Avram Grant Chelsea, Portsmouth, West Ham, Ghana 8 Brendan Rodgers Swansea, Liverpool, Leicester, Celtic

Brendan Rodgers

Notable teams: Swansea, Liverpool, Leicester, Celtic

Due to a genetic knee condition, Rodgers never made it to the professional football scene and spent his playing days with non-league clubs. Alongside his playing commitments, he worked as a youth coach at Reading while juggling a job at John Lewis to support himself financially.

Determined to expand his coaching horizons, Rodgers travelled to Spain to learn new methods. His dedication paid off when Jose Mourinho - who had limited experience in the Portuguese professional game - invited him to join the Chelsea academy setup. Another example of how a chance encounter with a footballing great can propel an aspiring manager’s career.

Rodgers’ impressive CV includes stints at Liverpool and Swansea City while having notable success at Leicester City, where he won the FA Cup. Over the past decade, he has also earned a special place in Celtic’s history, leading the team to both the league and cup titles last season.

Related FA Cup Winners List The full list of every FA Cup-winning club and the most successful individual players in the competition's illustrious history.

Avram Grant

Notable teams: Chelsea, Portsmouth, West Ham, Ghana

While most kids dream of becoming footballers, imagining themselves scoring the winning goal and emulating their heroes, 18-year-old Avram Grant was already set on a different path - coaching. His passion led him to take on his first role as a youth coach at his local club, Hapoel Petah Tikva.

After 14 years of working with the youth teams, he was eventually promoted to first-team coach. The knowledge and experience he gained during those initial years in charge of the kids helped lay the foundation for his future success. Grant's managerial career flourished in his home country of Israel before he took his talents abroad. In England, he secured roles at Portsmouth, West Ham United and took Chelsea to the 2008 Champions League final, narrowly losing to Manchester United on penalties.

Maurizio Sarri

Notable teams: Napoli, Chelsea, Juventus, Lazio

Unable to reach the professional heights of football, Sarri played only at an amateur level while working as a banker in Tuscany, Italy. His brief playing career was cut short by a series of injuries, prompting him to transition into coaching. He landed his first full-time managerial role with the Italian side Tegoleto.

Sarri spent years managing various clubs across Italy, honing his tactical knowledge as he moved from one team to the next. Despite his growing experience, it wasn't until 2015 that he truly made his mark, securing the managerial position at Napoli.

From that point on, Sarri’s career skyrocketed. His impressive stint at Napoli led to roles at Chelsea, Juventus and Lazio. Not too bad for a former banker who started in the amateur leagues.

Andre Villas-Boas

Notable teams: Porto, Chelsea, Tottenham, Marseille

Andre Villas-Boas is a prime example of the saying, "It's not what you know, it's who you know." While there's no doubt that Villas-Boas is highly knowledgeable about football, it was a chance encounter in his teenage years that set him on the path to managerial success.

Growing up in Porto, Villas-Boas happened to live in the same apartment block as Bobby Robson, who was the manager of Porto at the time. A conversation between the two changed the course of Villas-Boas's life. Robson was so impressed by the young boy's passion for the game that he appointed him to Porto's scouting department. Recognising his potential, Robson encouraged Villas-Boas to pursue his coaching badges and even arranged for him to travel to the United Kingdom to study the training methods at Ipswich Town.

What started as a casual meeting in a Porto apartment block led to an extraordinary career. Villas-Boas went on to manage some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and his beloved Porto.

Related The 15 Best Managers in Premier League History Based on Stats Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Sir Alex Ferguson boast some of the best points-per-match averages in Premier League history.

Gerard Houllier

Notable teams: PSG, France, Liverpool, Lyon

While studying English at Lille University, Houllier had no intention of pursuing a career in football. As part of his degree, he spent a year in Liverpool as a teaching assistant, where he attended his first game at Anfield in September 1969. Although he fell in love with the sport, he never ventured into the professional ranks as a player, instead becoming a deputy headteacher in France.

At the age of 26, Houllier made a bold career shift, taking on the role of manager at Le Touquet. His managerial talent quickly became evident as he guided teams like Noeux-les-Mines and Lens to promotion after promotion. His success eventually led him to the helm of French giants, Paris-Saint-Germain, and later, the French national team.

Houllier's story came full circle when he returned to Liverpool, this time as the club’s manager. His tenure at Liverpool was highlighted by a treble in the 2000/01 season, where he led the club to victory in the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup.

Carlos Alberto Parreira

Notable teams: Ghana, Kuwait, Brazil, Saudi Arabia

Carlos Alberto Parreira is another example of a manager who, despite never playing professional football, found no shortage of teams eager for his expertise. Throughout his illustrious career, Parreira managed a staggering 25 different sides, including the Brazilian national team, Valencia and Fenerbahce.

Parreira’s journey into football began in an unlikely way - he started out as a teacher. However, his life took a dramatic turn when the Ghanaian government requested a coach from Brazil's foreign ministry. The request was passed on to Rio's state university, who sent Parreira to take charge of the Ghanaian national team.

Parreira made an incredible impact in Ghana, helping to elevate the nation’s status in world football - a reputation that still remains today. This success marked the beginning of an impressive managerial career, highlighted by leading Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994.

Arrigo Sacchi

Notable teams: Parma, AC Milan, Italy, Atletico Madrid

Arrigo Sacchi is a name attached to one of the greatest football teams of all time - the AC Milan side of 1987-1991. Who would have thought that a shoe salesman from Fusignano could coach such a legendary squad?

Sacchi never had the talent to make it as a professional footballer, but that didn’t stop him from pursuing a career in the sport. He took on his first managerial role at just 26 and steadily built his reputation as he toured around Italy. Eventually, his tactical brilliance caught the attention of AC Milan.

In his debut season with the club, Sacchi led Milan to the Serie A title, and in the two following campaigns, he secured back-to-back European Cup victories. Despite his success, Sacchi faced criticism from the media, with some doubting his football knowledge due to his lack of playing experience. In response, Sacchi famously said:

"I never realised that in order to become a jockey you have to have been a horse first."

Related 15 Best Football Managers of All Time [Ranked] Carlo Ancelotti features in GIVEMESPORT's list of the 15 best managers of all time after winning a fifth Champions League as a manager.

Roy Hodgson

Notable teams: Malmo, Fulham, England, Crystal Palace

Imagine Roy Hodgson sprinting across the pitch for 90 minutes and curling one into the top corner - it's not a picture that easily comes to mind. For most football fans, Hodgson is synonymous with the dugout and a constant presence on the sidelines.

While he started as a youth player at Crystal Palace, he never managed to break into the first team. Instead, Hodgson spent his playing days in non-league football, turning out for clubs like Tonbridge, Gravesend & Northfleet, and Maidstone.

However, his true calling was in management. After earning his full coaching badges at just 23, Hodgson took charge of 24 teams, including giants like Liverpool, Inter Milan, and the England national team. Despite never playing at a professional level, Hodgson became a highly sought-after manager and built his impressive knowledge of the game from the sidelines rather than on the pitch.

Statistics via Transfermarkt.