The list of world-class Premier League managers throughout the years is almost endless. As England's top flight has emerged as one of the best in Europe, if not the entire planet, many of the greatest tactical minds and most brilliant man-managers have arrived on these shores in droves, trying to prove they have what it takes to succeed in such a challenging environment and division.

However, since the league's inception as we know it in 1992, only 11 coaches have managed to guide their teams to the top prize. That means plenty of incredible minds have fallen short of the summit, despite perhaps achieving similar success elsewhere. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to take a look at the 10 best managers to never win the Premier League and rank them based on a set of criteria.

Key Ranking Factors

Time spent in the Premier League

Teams managed

How close they came to winning the title

Achievements outside of the Premier League

Are not currently managing in the Premier League and therefore could still win it (i.e. Mikel Arteta, Eddie Howe).

10 Best Managers to Never Win the Premier League [Ranked] Rank Manager Premier League Clubs Managed 1. Sir Bobby Robson Newcastle United 2. Rafael Benitez Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton 3. Guus Hiddink Chelsea 4. Thomas Tuchel Chelsea 5. Louis van Gaal Manchester United 6. Mauricio Pochettino Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea 7. David Moyes Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland, West Ham United 8. Harry Redknapp West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, QPR 9. Gerard Houllier Liverpool, Aston Villa 10. Brendan Rodgers Swansea City, Liverpool, Leicester City

10 Brendan Rodgers

Swansea City, Liverpool, Leicester City

Great character is largely what defines Brendan Rodgers' teams, coming from the man himself that is. The Northern Irishman was once a student of Jose Mourinho, so he has certainly had an education designed for success in English football.

Having impressed at Swansea City, his big break came when he was appointed Liverpool manager and tasked with bringing the top prize back to Anfield. He would come agonisingly close to doing so, having had the advantage going into the final three games. His side would trip at the final hurdle, and while he would also have an impressive stint later at Leicester City, where he'd lift the FA Cup, the Premier League has remained out of his reach.

9 Gerard Houllier

Liverpool, Aston Villa

Fans of a younger generation may only remember the late Gerard Houllier for a spell at Aston Villa that is better left forgotten. However, those who recall what the Frenchman was like in his managerial prime will know he was much more than what he showed at Villa Park.

Hailed as a wonderful man-manager, Houllier helped Liverpool get back to winning ways at the start of the 21st century. He earned a treble in the 2000/01 season, though it did not include the league title (UEFA Cup, FA Cup, League Cup). Winning three trophies in one term is no easy feat, but the elusive league title escaped his grasp as Manchester United and Arsenal continued to tussle over top spot.

8 Harry Redknapp

West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, QPR

One of the most successful Premier League managers in terms of the number of points achieved during his career, Harry Redknapp's ability to win so many games largely stemmed from his longevity, as he very rarely managed a team at the top of the table.

What he excelled at was taking a team whose future looked bleak and completely turning their fortunes around. His tenure at Tottenham was a prime example of this. When he took over at White Hart Lane, the Lilywhites were flirting with relegation. He transformed them into a top-four side, though this would be the highest finish he would achieve in the top flight, as he could never break into that upper echelon.

7 David Moyes

Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland, West Ham United

David Moyes' story bears a striking resemblance to Harry Redknapp's in that his greatest successes came from taking struggling teams and guiding them to much higher league finishes. Everton, for instance, had finished 17th before he took over, but Moyes transformed the Toffees into a side consistently competing for European places. He replicated this achievement at West Ham United, even securing the UEFA Conference League trophy with them.

The key difference in Moyes' career was his opportunity at the highest level when he succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. The Red Devils were defending champions at the time, but Ferguson's departure dismantled the structure that had sustained the club's dominance. Moyes' tenure ended less than a season into his big break, leading many to label him a failure. However, hindsight has revealed that the decline was not solely his fault, as United have struggled to recover ever since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has managed the third-highest number of Premier League games in history (696).

6 Mauricio Pochettino

Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea

Southampton took a risk when they hired Mauricio Pochettino, an unproven young manager, and tasked him with turning them into a stable Premier League outfit. Not only did the Argentine succeed, but he did so with ease, which allowed for bigger and better opportunities to come knocking.

This would lead him to a career-defining spell at Tottenham, whom he would guide to the Champions League final and take as high as third in the league table. He also spent a year at Chelsea more recently, building the foundations for Enzo Maresca to capitalise on as he looks to take the Blues back to the top. As for Pochettino, domestic league success has come his way—it just happened to be in France and not England.

5 Louis van Gaal

Manchester United

One of the key factors considered for this list was what a manager has achieved outside the Premier League. That is important for Louis van Gaal's position here, as while his press conference antics are looked back on fondly by Manchester United fans, his football certainly is not.

By the time the Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford, his football philosophy seemed a little antiquated and was far from exciting. He never truly pushed for the top spot in his two seasons, only managing to win the FA Cup in his final game in charge. However, Van Gaal boasts an impressive resume. He is a European Cup winner and ranks among the managers with the most points in the competition. With that in mind, his legacy ensures he is worthy of a spot on this list.

4 Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea

He may not have won the Premier League, but England supporters will hope he can win the World Cup. Thomas Tuchel takes fourth place on this list, and, in truth, he probably deserved more time to turn things around at Chelsea to see if he could win the big one.

Tuchel had found glory at both Borussia Dortmund and PSG before moving to Stamford Bridge, where he lifted the Champions League at the first time of asking. He achieved the highest position of third in the league and was hastily sacked by Todd Boehly, which started the merry-go-round of managers that only helped improve Tuchel's reputation before he began his tenure at Bayern Munich.

3 Guus Hiddink

Chelsea

It is fair to ask why a manager who only led a team out for 34 Premier League games deserves to place so highly. However, what is remarkable about Guus Hiddink's time in English football is how well he performed given the circumstances in which he joined.

The Dutchman had two stints at Chelsea, both as interim manager, after the previous bosses had been sacked following major underperformances. In his first spell, he lost only one game and even lifted the FA Cup at the end of the season. During his second period, he lost just three times with an even worse team. It was a monumental change of fortunes that Hiddink oversaw on both occasions and when you couple that with his Champions League win and six Eredivisie titles from earlier in his career, it is clear that there is not enough respect given to the 78-year-old's name.

2 Rafael Benitez

Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton

Prior to Jurgen Klopp finally pushing Liverpool over the line, it was Rafael Benitez who had led Liverpool on their most promising sustained run since their dominance in the 1980s. Benítez came to Anfield having led Valencia to multiple La Liga titles. His tactical acumen saw him mastermind one of the greatest comebacks in football during arguably the greatest Champions League final.

However, the Premier League remained out of his grasp. It looked like Liverpool might get there, but Benitez's infamous 'facts' press conference was enough to hand the initiative back to Sir Alex Ferguson in 2009. After that, the Spaniard never quite had a squad at the same level to compete for such an honour.

1 Sir Bobby Robson

Newcastle United

Sir Bobby Robson won two Eredivisie titles, two Primera Liga titles, an FA Cup, and a UEFA Cup with Ipswich Town. He took England to two World Cups, all before he ever got to manage in the rebranded Premier League. In fact, that opportunity didn't come until the final job of his career, when he returned home to Newcastle.

In truth, while the Magpies had a squad good enough to compete for European places, they were never seriously going to challenge for the Premier League title given the stiff competition that existed. So, there have been managers who have certainly gotten closer than Robson ever did. However, very few managed quite what the former Barcelona head honcho accomplished. Some might even say that being the man to discover Ronaldo Nazario is a trophy in itself, so that can be added to Robson's list of achievements. Sadly, a Premier League title can't be.

