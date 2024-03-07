Highlights While some managers like Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti have had glittering, trophy-laden careers, others have struggled to do so.

A few bosses have even overseen well over 1,000 games but have never got their hands on a significant trophy.

GIVEMESPORT now looks at the 7 best managers in world football to have never won a trophy.

While football may boil down to winning games and titles, such is the fierce competition to do so, not every can manage it in their career. Some great players from football history like Harry Kane, Antonio Di Natale, and Bernd Schneider (who finished as a runner-up in the DFB Pokal, Bundesliga, Champions League, and World Cup all in 2002) never or have not yet managed to win anything during their strong careers.

But what about the good managers who have remained trophy-less? There are plenty of well-known names who failed to win any trophies during their career, but there are also some you may not be aware of but were influential nonetheless.

GIVEMESPORT brings you the seven best managers who have never won a major trophy, ranked by their points per match.

The 7 Best Managers to Never Win a Trophy Rank Manager Teams Managed Games managed 1 Gareth Southgate Middlesborough, England U21, England 279 2 Slaven Bilic Hadjuk Split, Croatia U21, Croatia, Lokomotiv Moscow, Besiktas, West Ham United, Al-Ittihad, West Bromwoch Albion, Beijing Guoan, Watford, Al-Fateh 499 3 David O'Leary Leeds United, Aston Villa, Al-Ahli 341 4 Juanma Lillo Amaroz KE, Tolosa, Mirandes, Cultural Leonesa, Salamanca, Oviedo, Tenerife, Zaragoza, Ciudad Murcia, Terrassa, Dorados Sinaloa, Real Sociedad, Almeria, Millionairos, Atletico Nacional, Vissel Kobe, Qingdao Huanghai, Al Sadd 362* 5 Tony Pulis AFC Bournemouth, Gillingham, Bristol City, Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Middlesborough, Sheffield Wednesday 1,137 6 Sam Allardyce Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland, England, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United 1,037 7 Zdenek Zeman Palermo (youth), Licata, Foggia, Parma, Messina, Lazio, Roma, Fenerbahce, Napoli, Salernitana, Avellino, Lecce, Brescia, Red Star Belgrade, Pescara, Roma, Cagliari, Lugano 1,128* All stats from Transfermarkt *stats incomplete

7 Zdenek Zeman

1,128 Games Managed, 1.2 PPM

Zdenek Zeman feels like he has been a manager at basically every club within Italy, though he has had some stints outside his adopted country. Zeman does have two Serie B titles, but considering he has been managing football clubs since 1974, he has a complete lack of major trophies. This will mostly be down to a complete lack of compromise from the Czech-Italian manager.

His tactics would become rampant across football as he was an early adopter of the 4-3-3 formation that produced an unbelievable number of goals for its time in Italy given that the Catenaccio style of football, a heavily defensive system that often utilises five defenders, was still massively popular.

However, the highly attacking nature of Zeman's tactics often led to mixed results and Zeman himself epitomised this himself in an interview with Corriere Dello Sport (via These Football Times) when he said: "A 0-0 is boring, it's better to lose 5-4". His teams often scored lots of goals, but they conceded just as many. In the 2010-11 season, his Foggia side failed to get promoted from the Italian third division as they scored the most goals (67) but also conceded the most goals (58). This failure to compromise seeped through into his player management, as he often failed to see that his system had drawbacks and instead chose to blame his players.

Zdenek Zeman - Managerial Record Games 1,128 Wins 431 Draws 305 Losses 396 Win percentage 38.07

6 Sam Allardyce

1,037 Games Managed, 1.33 PPM

Sam Allardyce was somewhat of a revolutionary in English football as he made use of sports science, data analysis, and yoga at a time when they were not popular methods of management. Similar to a number of managers on this list, however, Allardyce was a journeyman who achieved relative success throughout his career without ever actually winning a major trophy.

His stint at Blackpool was fairly positive as a spending spree brought forth a third tier playoff appearance in the 1995-96 season, though his defeat to Bradford in the semi-final saw him sacked by the owner of the club, Owen Oyston, who was sitting in a prison cell at the time. A similarly successful time at Notts County occurred as he guided them to a record-breaking promotion out of the third division.

Related Sam Allardyce named England XI he would have won 2022 World Cup with Sam Allardyce named the England XI that he believes would have won him the 2022 World Cup

It was his time as Bolton Wanderers manager, however, that was clearly his best. In his first season as manager, he guided the club to two cup runs to the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and League Cup. A highly impressive start continued into the next season as they won promotion to the Premier League. Powered by players such as Youri Djorkaeff, Jay-Jay Okocha, Ivan Campo, Nicolas Anelka, and even Fernando Hierro, Bolton achieved some superb finishes in the Premier League under Allardyce and even played in the UEFA Cup.

He could not replicate his Bolton success at either Newcastle, Blackburn, or West Ham and has had a littany of jobs since then, including becoming the England manager though, of course, he was sacked due to a Daily Telegraph sting operation.

Sam Allardyce - Managerial Record Games 1,064 Wins 411 Draws 284 Losses 369 Win percentage 38.6

5 Tony Pulis

1,137 Games Managed, 1.33 PPM

Tony Pulis holds the accolade of having never been relegated as a player, coach, or manager. This is highly impressive given he has managed 10 different clubs for a total of 1,137 games.

His stint at Gillingham is one that perhaps isn't that well known outside of Kent, but it was highly impressive as he took the club from being relegation threatened in the fourth tier of English football all the way to being on the cusp of the second tier. He was unlucky not to progress the club further in the Football League Trophy as in 1999 a narrow loss to Millwall via the golden goal rule scuppered any chance of victory.

However, he is best known for his time at Stoke City, where he made a case to be one of the club's greatest ever managers. He ended the club's 23-year exile from the top flight of English football and guided them to solid finishes in the Premier League. His best achievement, however, was getting the club to its first ever FA Cup final, where a heartbreaking winner from then Manchester City star Yaya Toure dashed Pulis' best hopes of ever winning a major trophy. Additionally, a narrow loss to eventual semi-finalists Valencia in the 2011-12 Europa League definitely haunts Stoke fans as it was a heavily rotated side that was fielded that night at the Mestalla.

His time in management after Stoke City was much less successful, but after a solid season with Crystal Palace he was named the Premier League Manager of the Year. He retired from management in 2023 after enjoying a long career, becoming a cult figure within English football.

Tony Pulis - Managerial Record Games 1,137 Wins 410 Draws 338 Losses 389 Win percentage 36.06

4 Juanma Lillo

362 Games Managed, 1.4 PPM

Juanma Lillo is a fascinating manager. He has been a coach since he managed a local side at 16 years old and was in La Liga by the time he was 29. He pioneered the use of the 4-2-3-1 formation, was an early proponent of playing out from the back and was married to the belief that defense and attack are linked. This philosophy has been adopted to some degree by almost every top manager in football, none more than Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola first encountered Lillo when the Gipuzkoa native was managing Real Oviedo. Lillo was also Guardiola's manager when Pep had a jaunt over to Mexico to play for Dorados Sinaloa. A coaching education from Johan Cruyff, Bobby Robson, and Juanma Lillo is nothing to be sniffed at and, Guardiola's own managerial career is a testament to the high-end education he received from those trio of names.

Lillo has done a decent job to a degree at many clubs, but he was often held back by being more of a visionary than an outright winner, which is perhaps why he has become an assistant coach more than once. His influence on football, like Zeman, is one that will stand the test of time, however, and his ideas will continue to be replicated for decades to come.

Juanma Lillo - Managerial Record Games 382 Wins 123 Draws 99 Losses 129 Win percentage 32 Records for Juanma Lillo are incomplete

3 David O'Leary

341 Games Managed, 1.51 PPM

David O'Leary's time at Aston Villa probably isn't fondly remembered by their fans as he oversaw a relatively quick decline for the club, taking them from 6th in his first season to 16th in his third before being fired. O'Leary probably won't want to remember his short stint out in the Middle East with UAE Club Al-Ahli either, as he was sacked less than a year into a three-year deal.

He does, however, love the time he had at Leeds, and for good reason. Under his guidance, Leeds were a force to be reckoned with in English football and it's astonishing that they did not win anything. They never finished outside the top five when he was managing the club and boasted players such as Mark Viduka, Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, Harry Kewell, and Lucas Rabede.

His football was built upon an influx of youth players such as Johnathan Woodgate, Lee Bowyer, Alan Smith, and Ian Harte being combined with expensive talent. Leeds even came close to a Champions League final appearance, losing to Valencia at the semi-final stage in 2001. The team underperformed in domestic cup competitions during this period though, and never even made it to the quarter-finals of either the League Cup or the FA Cup. One of these being added to his trophy cabinet would definitely have cemented him as one of Leeds' most loved managers.

He was sacked in 2002, with Leeds eventually spiralling into huge debts, prompting the infamous 'Should we have spent so heavily in the past' quote from Peter Ridsdale.

David O'Leary - Managerial Record Games 341 Wins 151 Draws 84 Losses 106 Win percentage 44.28

2 Slaven Bilic

499 Games Managed, 1.53 PPM

Slaven Bilic'sCroatia team were probably one of the best teams at Euro 2008. They won all three of their group stage games, including a highly impressive 2-1 victory over Germany. They will have thought they were going through to the semi-finals after scoring a 119th minute goal against Turkey, but an even later equaliser led to a penalty shootout where they failed to overcome Ay-Yildizilar.

After that spells at Lokomotiv Moscow and Besiktas failed to yield any silverware for the Croatian. He then moved to West Ham and presided over one of their best ever Premier League performances, breaking a number of club records for the Premier League in the process. He oversaw the creation of one of the greatest cult seasons the Premier League has seen as Dimitri Payet scored 12 goals and recorded a further 15 assists for West Ham.

They reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup that season, falling to a narrow defeat against Manchester United at the quarter-finals stage but given their opponents would have been Everton in the next round and Crystal Palace in the final you could have conceivably seen them winning the cup that season.

Slaven Bilic - Managerial Record Games 499 Wins 224 Draws 130 Losses 145 Win percentage 44.89

1 Gareth Southgate

279 Games Managed - 1.96 PPM

Close

Southgate is looked upon somewhat unfairly for his time at Middlesbrough. Thrust into a situation where he needed to preside over the club needing to roll back spending even after transferring key players away, he actually guided them to two respectable finishes in the Premier League (12th in 06/07 and 13th in 07/08) in his first ever managerial job. He also reached the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup in each of his three seasons as manager of the Teeside club.

Following his stint at Boro, Southgate was initially brought into the England setup in 2011 as the FA's head of elite development, he eventually moved to coach the England U21s, producing good results before becoming the manager of the senior side after Sam Allardyce was sacked.

Related Man Utd 'Have Gareth Southgate on 3-man Shortist to Replace Erik ten Hag' The Red Devils have three possible replacements in mind if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag in the summer

England had not won a knockout game since 2006 before they beat Colombia in the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup, in the process vanquishing the penalty woes that had haunted them for 28 long years. That tournament ended in defeat at the semi-final stage, but it was England's best performance at a tournament since 1996 and went a long way to repairing a fractured relationship with the fans after the abject failure that was Roy Hodgson's tenure.

He also delivered England's first ever appearance in a final since 1966 in a tournament that made England fans truly believe they could win something for the first time in, well, probably forever. The 2022 World Cup was also lost by fine margins as England narrowly lost to the reigning World Champions, France.

There is an argument to be made that Southgate is one of England's greatest ever managers and a tournament win, potentially this summer in Germany, could cement that as fact and remove his name from this list.

Gareth Southgate - Managerial Record Games 279 Wins 129 Draws 68 Losses 82 Win percentage 46.2

All stats taken from Transfermarkt