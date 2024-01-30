Highlights Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, but where does he rank among the Premier League's greatest managers?

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has ranked his top five, with Sir Alex Ferguson at the top of the list.

However, Ferdinand believes Klopp is also one of the top five managers of the Premier League era.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on who the top five managers in the history of the Premier League are. The retired defender's comments come days after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp wasn't the only top manager in the league whose name appeared in the papers recently. On Sunday evening, news broke that Mikel Arteta could also be leaving Arsenal, and had even told his personal entourage that it was something he was considering. Credible news sources have since dismissed these claims, insisting that the Spaniard won't be going anywhere soon. Arteta, 41, also recently addressed rumours that he will be leaving the club and claims that they are 'fake news.'

With Premier League managers being a big talking point over the last few days, Ferdinand sat down on Vibe with FIVE to discuss who the greatest managers in the history of the league are. England's top division has seen such a plethora of talent in the dugout since its formation and, for many, it may be difficult to determine a top five list that everyone will agree with.

However, the former England international appeared to be confident with his list and many may struggle to argue with his selections. Ferdinand was coached by the great Sir Alex Ferguson for most of his career; therefore, it's inevitable that the former coach features in his top five, but who else makes the cut?

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United (1986 - 2013)

Without any explanation needed, Ferdinand was quick to put his former manager top of the pile. Sir Alex Ferguson took over the reins at Manchester United in 1986, and the rest is history. His first success in the league came in the 1992-93 season, finishing ten points ahead of Aston Villa. His greatest achievement, you could argue, took place just six years later. In 1999, Fergie guided the Red Devils to a fourth league title in six years. As well as that, he also guided the club to FA Cup glory and Champions League success, famously defeating Bayern Munich in Barcelona.

Ferdinand, Stephen Howson and Joel Beya were not hesitant in selecting the 82-year-old as the best, and it's hard not to agree with them. In the 21st century, things would only get better for the Manchester outfit. The Premier League giants won the title three years on the bounce (2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09). His last taste of success in the league came during his final season at the club in 2013, finishing 11 points clear of neighbours Manchester City. That year would prove to be Fergie's last as a professional manager, but will no doubt go down as the greatest of all time.

Sir Alex Ferguson Premier League stats (via the Premier League) Matches 810 Wins 528 Premier League titles won 13 Manager of the Month awards 27 Manager of the Season awards 11

2 Pep Guardiola

Manchester City (2016 - present)

While Sir Alex proved to be a popular choice, Ferdinand and Beya were in agreement that Pep Guardiola should be number two on the list - although Howson hesitated. Despite Howson referring to their potential off-the-field issues, the former centre-back was quick to shut that down and praise the work that Guardiola has done since joining the Premier League.

What Pep has done is a madness.

Regardless of what you can say about these issues ongoing or what not, but in terms of creating a team to play mad football and ring out win after win, the points tally they've got, is crazy man.

Guardiola has won the Premier League three years on the bounce and is in contention to win an unprecedented fourth title in a row this season. Since joining City in 2016, the Spaniard has captured the attention of every football fan with his unique way of getting his side to play. With the side dominating the league for most of the time Guardiola has been in England, it's hard to see which manager would rank above him.

Pep Guardiola Premier League stats so far (via the Premier League - as of 30/01/2024) Matches 286 Wins 210 Premier League titles won 5 Manager of the Month awards 11 Manager of the Season awards 4

3 Arsene Wenger

Arsenal (1996 - 2018)

There proved to be a real toss up between Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho at number three; however, the former Arsenal manager just pips the Portuguese tactician. After replacing Bruce Rioch as club manager in 1996, Wenger was quick to become a real fan favourite, winning the league in just his second season in charge of Arsenal.

I think Mourinho and Wenger will go side-by-side for me, for different reasons.

However, his biggest achievement arguably came in the 2003-04 season when the Gunners finished the campaign unbeaten in the league, a record which is still yet to be beaten. Even though City's 'centurion' year impressed fans, many will still argue that Wenger's invincible season is more appealing. The Frenchman won many trophies during his spell in England, with his last coming in 2017 when they defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Arsene Wenger Premier League stats (via the Premier League) Matches 828 Wins 476 Premier League titles won 3 Manager of the Month awards 15 Manager of the Season awards 3

4 Jose Mourinho

Chelsea: (2004 - 2007 & 2013 - 2015) Manchester United (2016 - 2018) Tottenham (2019 - 2021)

As mentioned, the battle for the number three position on Ferdinand's list proved to be a difficult one, with Wenger just edging it according to Ferdinand. While most of the managers in the top five have put their talents to use at one club, Mourinho has experience with three clubs in England's top division. His life in the biggest league in the world started in 2004 when he joined Chelsea following his success in Portugal with Porto. He would go on to win the league back-to-back in his first two seasons and establish himself as one of the top managers in the world.

After leaving the club in 2007, his second spell wasn't quite as memorable. Despite winning the league and cup double in the 2014-15 season, the following campaign saw the Blues in a real mess, with Mourinho ultimately sacked in December after losing nine of 16 league matches. He returned to the league a few months later, penning a three-year deal with Manchester United. His major success came in his debut season at Old Trafford, winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup before being sacked a year later. His last stint in England came with north London outfit Tottenham in 2019, where he guided the club to a sixth place finish. However, after a poor start to the 2020/21 campaign, the Portuguese manager was eventually dismissed just days before the club were due to play in the League Cup final.

Jose Mourinho Premier League stats (via the Premier League) Matches 363 Wins 217 Premier League titles won 3 Manager of the Month awards 4 Manager of the Season awards 3

5 Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool (2015 - present)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp completes the top five of Ferdinand's list. While the former England international was quick to praise the work of Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Redknapp, it proved to be a no-brainer when including the German on his list. Joining the Merseyside club in 2015, Klopp became well-liked very early on and it didn't take long before he got the club challenging for the title.

In his first full season at the club, Klopp guided the Reds to a fourth place finish. His first, and only, league title came in the 2019-20 season, finishing 18 points clear of Manchester City and only losing three times that year. The Reds currently sit top of the pile this season and are five points clear of Guardiola's men, who have a game in hand. Following the announcement that he will be leaving at the end of the season, Klopp will be looking to go out with a bang and pick up his second league title with Liverpool.