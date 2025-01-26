Summary Surprisingly few goalkeepers have gone onto become managers after the conclusion of their playing careers.

Of all entrants on the list, half of them have retired.

One entrant on the list has been managing for almost five decades, having made his managerial debut in 1976.

The world of football management is incredibly well-stocked with former players, for understandable reasons. Who better to take charge of a team than somebody who has played within one, or several? Though there are some instances of managers that did not enjoy a playing career, such as Andre Villas-Boas and more famously, Arrigo Sacchi, it is certainly not the norm.

For whatever reason, though, goalkeepers very rarely venture into management. Perhaps the nature of their position explains that. Midfielders, for example, can be involved in attack and defence and so, on paper, have a better, more-balanced understanding of the game that can translate well to management – as seen with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti.

Goalkeepers – perhaps owing to their position and the isolation that tends to come with it – very rarely become successful managers after retirement. That, however, is not to say there are no such examples. With that in mind, here are 10 former goalkeepers who have gone on to become the best managers in football.

Individuals have been ranked on their managerial careers, not what they achieved as footballers.

Related 10 Most Consistent Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From clinical forwards to tireless midfield engines and defensive stalwarts, here are ten players who defined consistency in Premier League history.

10 Best Managers Who Were Goalkeepers Rank Name Playing Career Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed 1. Nuno Espirito Santo 1992-2010 2012-present Porto, Wolves, Spurs, Nottingham Forest 2. Dino Zoff 1961-1983 1988-2001, 2005 Juventus, Lazio, Italy 3. Raymond Goethals 1940-1957 1957-1995 Belgium, Anderlecht, Standard Leige, Marseille 4. Julen Lopetegui 1985-2002 2003, 2008-present Spain, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Wolves, West Ham 5. Michel Preud'homme 1977-1999 2000-2020 Standard Liege, Gent, Club Brugge 6. Nigel Adkins 1983-1996 1993-1996, 2006-present Scunthorpe, Southampton, Hull City 7. Jorge D'Alessandro 1968-1984 1989-2013 Betis, Atletico, Merida, Elche, Rayo Vallecano 8. Walter Zenga 1978-1999 1998-present Palermo, Wolves, Valencia 9. Bruce Arena 1969-1976 1976-present DC United, United States, LA Galaxy, New England Revolution 10. Mike Walker 1963-1983 1986-2001 Colchester, Norwich City, Everton, APOEL

10 Mike Walker

1986-2001

Mike Walker spent two decades playing professional football, with the Welshman beginning his career at Reading. Appearances were scarce to come by for Walker until his 1966 move to York City, making 60 appearances for the Minstermen across two years. His form in Yorkshire saw a move to Watford where, after over 100 games in five years, he moved to Colchester United in 1973, remaining there for his final decade as a player.

He entered management with Colchester three years after his retirement, but the U’s sacked him the following year after a falling out with the chairman, despite Colchester being atop the Division Four table. Walker started working with Norwich’s reserve team soon after, rising through the ranks and becoming manager in 1992.

It was here he found the most success as a manager, earning promotion to the Premier League with Norwich City and finishing third in its maiden season. The following year, the Canaries beat Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup, Walker’s best moment as a manager. Despite this, Walker struggled with the club chairman and quit the role in 1994, never again reaching those heights as a manager.

9 Bruce Arena

1976-present

Bruce Arena spent most of his time as a player doing so in college, only representing Tacoma Tides for one year as a senior. In that year, however, Arena made one appearance for the American national side before entering management, which he still works within to this day.

After managing the Virginia Cavaliers for almost two decades, Arena spent two years in charge of D.C. United before becoming the manager of his national team in 1998, holding the post for eight years and guiding them to two World Cups. In 2008, he joined LA Galaxy, where he remained for a further eight seasons.

Arena enjoyed a second stint in charge of his country between 2016 and 2017, then moving to New England Revolution, another Major League Soccer side, until 2023. Last year, Arena took on another managerial role, despite being well into his 70s, taking the reins at San Jose Earthquakes.

8 Walter Zenga

1988-present

As a player, Walter Zenga spent the bulk of his career as the first-choice goalkeeper for Inter Milan. He entered management in 1998, the year before his retirement, and has been working as a boss ever since, though has never managed to find longevity with any one club.

The Italian has managed in Romania, Serbia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and his native Italy, with his latest job having been as manager of Emirates in the UAE. Zenga once tried his hand at English football with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but barely lasted three months in the role before being dismissed.

7 Jorge D'Alessandro

1989-2013

After six years of playing for San Lorenzo in his native Argentina, Jorge D’Alessandro joined then-La Liga side Salamanca in 1974 and played out his final decade as a goalkeeper there. He entered management in Spain soon after and by 1995, had taken charge of Salamanca, Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, the latter on two separate occasions.

D’Alessandro has not managed a club since departing Huesca in 2013. Excluding his two-year stint as Figueres manager in the 1990s, the retired shot-stopper did not spend two seasons at any other club in a managerial career that saw him struggle to find a club long-term.

6 Nigel Adkins

1993-1996, 2006-present

Nigel Adkins first entered management with Bangor City in 1993, spending three years at the club as a player-manager before his 1996 retirement. The Englishman would then spend a decade working as a backroom staff member, predominantly for Scunthorpe United, who appointed him as manager in 2006.

After four years with United, Adkins joined Southampton who were then in League One, one division below where Scunthorpe were playing. With the Saints, Adkins etched himself into their folklore by guiding them to back-to-back promotions up to the Premier League, an incredible feat for any manager.

Adkins was sacked in January 2013 and never quite recovered the form he had at Southampton. He could not prevent Reading from being relegated from the top flight and would go on to have spells as manager of Sheffield United, Hull City and Charlton Athletic. At the time of writing, Adkins currently works as manager of Tranmere Rovers, where he has been since 2023.

Related 10 Most Loyal British Players in Football History [Ranked] From West Ham legend Mark Noble, to Liverpool's hero Steven Gerrard, here are the most loyal footballers of all time.

5 Michel Preud’homme

2000-2020

One of the best goalkeepers of his era, Michel Preud’homme won the first-ever Yashin Award, created to honour the game’s greatest shot-stoppers. After a 22-year career with Standard Liege, Mechelen and Benfica, Preud’homme called time on his playing days in 1999, entering management two years later.

Preud’homme became head coach of Liege in 2000, holding the role until 2002 and after four years, was appointed for a second time in 2006, once again departing after two seasons. The former goalkeeper went on to manage Gent, Twente in the Netherlands and Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia before returning to Belgium in 2013.

He spent four seasons with Club Brugge before a 2018 return to Liege for a third time, once again spending two campaigns there. Preud’homme, who has not worked in management since 2020, has won two Belgian Pro League titles and two Belgian Cups.

4 Julen Lopetegui

2003, 2008-present

Julen Lopetegui spent almost 20 years as a player, representing both Real Madrid and Barcelona in that time. He entered management in 2003, the year after his retirement, with Rayo Vallecano but was soon sacked. Lopetegui would then take five years away from management before returning in 2008.

After two years as Porto boss between 2014 and 2016, Lopetegui was appointed manager of the Spanish national team and guided them to qualification for the 2018 World Cup. During the tournament, however, it was announced that Lopetegui would take over as Real Madrid manager at the World Cup’s conclusion, leading to his dismissal.

Lopetegui spent just two months in charge of Madrid before being sacked, taking a job at Sevilla the following year. Lopetegui ventured abroad in 2022 to join Wolves, helping keep the club in the Premier League before departing ahead of the 2023/24 campaign due to disagreements with the board.

After almost a year out of management, Lopetegui was hired to replace David Moyes at West Ham United and the ownership spent big for the Spaniard. Despite that, things never managed to click for Lopetegui and in January of the following year, he was sacked by the Hammers.

3 Raymond Goethals

1957-1995

Earning “The Magician” as a nickname is no easy feat, but one that Raymond Goethals achieved all the same. The Belgian retired from playing in 1957, entering management in that same year. In 1968, Goethals was hired as the boss of the Belgium national team, guiding them to the 1970 World Cup.

Goethals served as manager for Anderlecht, Bordeaux and Sao Paulo throughout the 80s but is best known for his work in the following decade with Marseille. Hired in 1990, Goethals spent three years in charge of the French club, being named as European Coach of the Year after his first season.

In 1993, Goethals guided Marseille to European glory, winning the first-ever Champions League after it was rebranded from the European Cup. Having achieved his main goal with the club, Goethals departed soon after the final. Though scandals soon followed for the club, they did not take away from what Goethals personally achieved.

2 Dino Zoff

1988-2001, 2005

The oldest-ever World Cup winner, Zoff was a commanding goalkeeper for over two decades prior to his 1983 retirement. The Italian’s first managerial job came five years later, in 1988, when he was hired as Juventus boss. Zoff won the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup in the 1989/90 campaign but was sacked that same year, despite his accomplishments.

Zoff had two separate stints as Lazio manager in the 1990s but in 1998, was hired as boss of his national team, who he guided to the Euros final in 2000, the same year he left his role. Zoff would have one final role in management, briefly serving as Fiorentina boss in 2005 and being dismissed at the season’s end, despite Zoff saving the club from relegation.

1 Nuno Espirito Santo

2012-present

After an 18-year playing career that came to an end in 2010, Nuno Espirito Santo entered management in 2012 with Rio Ave, spending two years at the club before then spending a season with Valencia and Porto respectively. In 2017, Nuno was hired as manager of Wolves, then in the Championship.

Under Nuno’s management, Wolves went from the second tier to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, the Portuguese firmly establishing his reputation as a manager. At the end of the 2020/21 season, he departed the club and joined Tottenham Hotspur soon after.

His time in London, however, went awfully. Despite a promising start, Nuno was sacked after less than four months in his position. Nuno would spend over a year managing Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia but was sacked in November 2023, a month before being hired by Nottingham Forest.

Nuno kept Forest in the Premier League, despite the team having a points deduction in the season. This year, Forest have exploded under Nuno’s guidance and are well positioned to qualify for European football, with Nuno having fully restored his reputation as a manager.

Related 30 Best Football Teams in the World [Ranked] Man City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all feature as the 30 best teams in world football are ranked by data analysts.

Stats are from Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/01/2025