Over the years, Cody Rhodes has developed into a truly spectacular wrestler capable of going toe-to-toe with just about anyone inside the squared circle. He's always been insanely talented, but his release from WWE in 2016 saw him take his game to a whole other level, and he would hone his craft and have some incredible matches outside of the company during his six-year absence.

His work in New Japan, Ring of Honor and AEW were all exceptional and easily some of the best stuff he's done so far, but that's not to say he hasn't had some incredible matches in WWE too, especially since his comeback at WrestleMania 38 last year (more on that later).

In fact, Cody's work in WWE has gone a little underrated over the years, so GIVEMESPORT is here to change that and highlight the ten best matches that the 'American Nightmare' has had while working for the wrestling giant, dating back to his debut in 2007.

10 Cody Rhodes v Rey Mysterio - WrestleMania 27

While Rhodes was in the middle of a fine run as 'Dashing' Cody, he suffered a nose injury at the hands of Rey Mysterio, and it eventually spun into an incredible character arc that saw him grow deranged and wear a face protective mask for months. As he spun out of control, Rhodes waged war against the former World Heavyweight Champion for the injury, and it culminated with a match at WrestleMania 27.

Overall, that year wasn't one of the strongest WrestleManias of all time, with the main event of John Cena vs The Miz being regarded as one of the worst in history, but Rhodes' match with Mysterio was actually a real highlight and the two men gave it their all throughout.

The pair fought for just under 12 minutes, and it was the future AEW man who emerged victorious. A victory over a star of Mysterio's calibre set his push-up quite nicely and the match was incredibly memorable. The ending saw the former World Champion remove Rhodes' face mask before being hit with the Cross Rhodes to give the younger star the win. The show wasn't great, but this match certainly was.

9 Money in the Bank ladder match - Money in the Bank 2013

While it's hard to really credit Rhodes too strongly for this match being great, considering he was one of seven competitors, it was one of the best Money in the Bank bouts we've seen, and he was a prominent figure within it, so it definitely counts.

Heading into the match, the 'American Nightmare' was one of the favourites to win the whole thing. In fact, Rhodes has even stated numerous times that he was set to win the match and become Mr Money in the Bank instead of his ally, Damian Sandow, before Vince McMahon changed his mind and opted for his partner.

Shockingly, as Rhodes looked set to grab the briefcase, Sandow cost him the match and won it for himself. It was a disappointing conclusion for Cody, who would go on to feud with his former friend in the aftermath of the contest, but there's no denying how entertaining the bout was. Bodies were flying everywhere, it was total carnage and everything we've grown to love about the Money in the Bank matches over the years.

It wasn't his first appearance in the match, but it was the most impressive, with it being claimed that he 'stole the show' and alongside Wade Barrett, Sandow, Cesaro, Dean Ambrose, Fandango and Jack Swagger, Rhodes stole the show, and this list was always going to feature this bout as a result.

8 Legacy v D-Generation X - Hell in a Cell 2009

D-Generation X is one of the most popular factions of all time, so getting to face off against them in a staple such as a Hell in a Cell match was a huge deal for Rhodes. Alongside Ted Dibiase Jr as members of Legacy, the pair took on Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the gruelling contest in 2009, and it was an absolute blast to watch.

The two teams gave it their all and put their bodies through all sorts of carnage to entertain fans. DX came out on top, as many expected, but it was the young tandem of Rhodes and Dibiase Jr that had many talking coming out of the show. The duo were still very young and lacked real experience up until that point. Featuring in a match as high-profile as a Hell in a Cell match against DX was a huge deal for them and they seized the opportunity to prove that they belong in those sorts of situations.

It helped them out in the long run and the two prospects came out of the match looking like stars after going toe-to-toe with two of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. Hell in a Cell matches are always hellacious, pardon the pun, and no wrestler who takes part in one comes out the same, and for Rhodes, that might have been a good thing.

7 Cody Rhodes & Goldust v The Usos v The Shield - Hell in a Cell 2013

In the 2010s, tag team wrestling was seriously neglected by WWE, with some even calling for Vince McMahon to abandon the division altogether. The company had no real interest in showcasing the form at a serious level and for the most part, it was left to rot.

Fans were given very little to enjoy in terms of tag team wrestling during those years, but occasionally, something special would come along, and it would prove impossible for the company to deny us.

That's what happened in the Autumn of 2013 when Rhodes teamed up with his brother, Goldust after a incredible story with The Authority, which was so good that it was dubbed the "feud of the year". The two siblings had never really worked together in the past, so pairing them together felt fresh, made sense and was an instant success. Fans quickly got behind them and after a series of incredible matches with The Shield, they won the Tag Team Championships (also more on that later) and had a sold run with the gold.

One of the highlights came via this triple threat tag team match for the titles at Hell in a Cell 2013. The brothers faced off against The Shield and The Usos in an electric affair that saw all three teams really take their games to another level. It showed just how impressive tag team wrestling can be when done right and was undeniably the highlight of the show that night.

6 Cody Rhodes & Goldust v The Shield - Battleground 2013

Talking of the Rhodes brothers and their feud with The Authority. In Autumn 2013, shortly after the Authority was formed, the Rhodes brothers both found themselves standing up to the regime and were both forced to wrestle for their jobs against Randy Orton, the then-WWE Champion.

Both men lost and as a result, were fired, but were offered a lifeline in the way of a match against The Shield at Battleground. The stipulation was simple, if they won, they had their jobs back and boy, what a match they had. The story added so much emotion and stakes to the contest and fans truly got behind it. The audience rallying behind the brothers really helped elevate things and the in-ring action was simply brilliant.

Watching the pair overcome The Shield, who had been one of the most dominant forces in WWE up until that point, was truly a sight to behold and even the most stone-hearted wrestling fan would have struggled to hold back the tears as they emotionally embraced afterward to celebrate their triumph.

Wrestling is at its best when matches mean something and this one certainly meant a lot to not just the brothers, but to the fans too. It wasn't the best match that they'd have with The Shield, but it wasn't far off.

5 Cody Rhodes v Randy Orton - Raw 2013

As we said, after The Authority was formed, with Orton fronting it as the WWE Champion, Rhodes found himself standing against the group and was forced to wrestle 'The Viper' in a match on Raw in Autumn 2013 with his job on the line. Up until that point, the former Intercontinental Champion had spent very little time as a face, and it remained to be seen whether there was long-term potential in him as a hero.

This match showed that there was as fans rallied behind Rhodes who gave a gutsy, underdog performance against the vicious 'Apex Predator'. He fought tooth and nail against the world champion and for a moment, it truly looked like he might even come out on top. That wasn't to be, though, and Orton ended up defeating Rhodes, and he was fired as a result.

While it was never in doubt that he'd soon return, having him put in such a courageous performance before ultimately losing only had fans fall in love with his character even more.

It was an effective way to launch his run as a face properly and was one of the highlights of his entire first run in WWE. The chemistry between the two men was off the charts and the match offered a glimpse of the superstar that Rhodes would go on to become years later.

4 Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 38

In his very first match back in WWE, Rhodes immediately established that he wasn't the same man that had departed the company years earlier by having one of the best matches of his career against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. It was the match of the event and showed just how much he'd grown and developed in the time he'd spent away and it helped solidify his spot as a main event level talent.

Rollins, to his credit, can have a good match with just about anyone, and it was apparent almost immediately just how well the two men's styles would gel. They had an exciting back-and-forth contest that really showcased all of the American Nightmare's strengths and showed fans what the company had been missing.

It was the perfect way to reintroduce him to the WWE Universe after six years away and while it wasn't the best match that the two wound up having against one another, far from it actually, it was still a very good start to what would become one of the most entertaining feuds in WWE of the last decade.

3 Cody Rhodes v Seth Rollins - WrestleMania Backlash 2022

After stealing the show at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes and Rollins immediately ran things back at WrestleMania Backlash the very next month, and it brought about even better results. Having already worked together as singles competitors at this point, their chemistry had only gotten stronger, and it showed as they gave a sensational performance once again against each other.

They took everything that worked in the first contest and just took it to a whole other level and had fans eating out of the palm of their hands as a result. They opened the show and got Backlash off to the best possible start as they went at it for over 20 minutes in a grueling contest that immediately set the bar for the rest of the evening to try and reach.

Spoiler alert, it didn't, and considering how good Backlash 2022 was, that's a testament to just how special Rhodes' rematch with Rollins proved to be. The scary thing is, there was still room for improvement, as they proved during the final match of their incredible trilogy, but we'll get to that soon.

2 Cody Rhodes & Goldust v The Shield - Raw 2013

Man, Autumn 2013 was a special time for Rhodes, wasn't it? His pairing with Goldust really did bring out some of the very best stuff of his career and things were never better for the tag team than when they faced The Shield on the October 14 episode of Monday Night Raw in a No Disqualification match for the Tag Team Championships.

Having won their jobs back against the Hounds of Justice at Battleground eight days earlier, they earned a shot at the gold and what followed was a true shining example of how entertaining good tag team wrestling can be. The two sides were just on a completely different level that night and the chemistry they all had together was undeniable.

The emotions running high throughout the building only added to the occasion and there have been few moments in WWE history that are quite as heartwarming and emotional as the moment that the siblings won the gold, being joined by their father Dusty Rhodes in the aftermath. It was a glorious occasion and was the highlight of Rhodes' entire first run with WWE. He has gone one better since coming back, though.

1 Cody Rhodes v Seth Rollins - Hell in a Cell 2022

Despite suffering a gruesome-looking injury, with his pectoral muscle a mess and a lengthy spell on the sidelines awaiting him, Rhodes still went forward with his match against Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match to round out their trilogy. On the surface, the decision seemed a little foolish and Rhodes would have had a get-out-of-jail-free card if his performance was less than stellar.

After all, it's only natural for a star's ability in the ring to be reduced if he's struggling with an injury, but that was far from the case here and instead, Cody went on to have the best match of his WWE career that night. The sight of his injury only added to the occasion, with the bruising drawing shocked reactions from the crowd. It made him seem even more courageous and every feat of strength that he pulled off meant that little bit more.

Ring Name Cody Rhodes Real Name Cody Runnels Date of Birth June 30, 1985 (age 38) Height 6 ft 2 in Weight 220 lb Hometown Atlanta, Georgia Debut June 2006

Rhodes and Rollins really gave it their all on the night, and it was the perfect way to end their rivalry. The match was rated five stars by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, an indication of just how good it actually was. There have been few rivals in Cody's career that he managed to produce more magic with than he did Rollins. All you have to do is take another look at this list and see the former Shield member is involved in almost all of the matches. You don't get chemistry like that often.

With Rhodes looking likely to win the WWE Championship at some point in the future and his career in WWE looking as bright as it ever has, there's a very strong chance that he's yet to wrestle some of the greatest matches he'll ever have in the company, but only time will tell whether that will eventually be the case. Check out the table below to take a closer look at Rhodes.