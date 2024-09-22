Key Takeaways The greatest WCW matches ranked based on quality, Cagematch rating & WCW years from 1988-2001.

Iconic bouts feature Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Sting, Terry Funk and more.

Flair vs Steamboat at Chi-Town Rumble '89 is considered a must-watch classic in pro wrestling history.

As the only promotion to truly challenge WWE in the late 20th century, World Championship Wrestling (WCW) has remained a massively popular and influential part of pro wrestling history. Some of the greatest names in the history of sport have walked through the doors of the formerly Ted Turner-owned promotion, which officially started under the WCW name in 1988. We’ve already covered some of the incredible legends and best WCW wrestlers ever, with the likes of Ric Flair, Sting, ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan and Booker T all making it on the list, but what are some of the greatest matches in WCW history? Here, we’ll be looking at some of the iconic bouts that have stood the test of time and continue to be lauded by fans and critics as genre-defining contests.

The majority of the genuinely 'great' matches by WCW would come from the early days of the promotion, especially when they were still affiliated with the National Wrestling Alliance from the late '80s to the early '90s.

Ranking Factors

Ranking Event Match Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating Cagematch Rating 1 Chi-Town Rumble 1989 Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat 5 9.46 2 WrestleWar 1989 Ricky Steamboat vs Ric Flair 5 9.41 3 Clash Of The Champions 6 Ricky Steamboat vs Ric Flair 5 9.49 4 Halloween Havoc 1997 Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio 4.75 9.39 5 Clash Of The Champions 9 Ric Flair vs Terry Funk 5 9.07 6 WrestleWar 1992 Sting’s Squadron vs Dangerous Alliance (WarGames) 5 9.08 7 Great American Bash 1989 Ric Flair vs Terry Funk 4.5 8.58

7 Ric Flair vs Terry Funk

Great American Bash 1989

WWE

Ric Flair and Terry Funk are two names that will be featuring a lot more on this list, so get used to seeing their names pop up. 1989 was arguably the best year in Flair’s incredible career, with his feuds against Funk and Ricky Steamboat producing some of the greatest matches in the history of the wrestling business. This contest with Funk at the Great American Bash in ‘89 for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship (WCW were still affiliated with NWA at that time) was a showcase of what Flair could do in the babyface role, although his best offerings in-ring would come when he was playing the dastardly heel.

6 Sting’s Squadron vs Dangerous Alliance (WarGames)

WrestleWar 1992

WWE

Like most gimmick matches, WarGames had a real hit-and-miss history in WCW. Sting’s Squadron vs the Dangerous Alliance at WrestleWar 1992, however, very much hits into the ‘hit’ category, with the contest being arguably one of the best WarGames bouts ever contested under the World Championship Wrestling banner. The star power in this match was sensational, with pre-Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting, Ricky Steamboat, Barry Windham, Dustin Rhodes and Rick Rude all being part of the two-ring cage brawl. WWE re-introduced the WarGames concept in the late 2010s, but going back and watching this classic from the early '90s gives you a taste of what the concept was originally all about, plus the crowd is as loud as you could pope to hear at a wrestling event.

5 Ric Flair vs Terry Funk

Clash Of The Champions 9

WWE

Back to Flair and Funk during their incredible 1989 feud, we have this absolute barnburner from the Clash of The Champions 9 card. Clash of the Champions were special Supercard shows that would air on Saturday nights every few months from 1988 until 1997. These shows had PPV-quality matches but on free television, meaning that fans could witness incredible matches like this one between Flair and Funk at Clash of The Champions 9 in November 1989. This “I Quit” match would be the end of their iconic rivalry that year, and it is a fitting end to one of the absolute best feuds in not just WCW history but pro wrestling overall.

4 Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio

Halloween Havoc 1997

WWE

The mask vs title match at Halloween Havoc between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio Jr is a microcosm of the fantastic chemistry these two friends had between the ropes. The Cruiserweight division of WCW would constantly steal the show, whether it be Nitro or on PPV, and this match between two of Mexican wrestling’s most vibrant performers did just that. Guerrero would spend the majority of the match trying to take off Mysterio’s mask, but the future World Champion would prove too quick for his opponent. The ending would see Mysterio reversing a Hurricarana to secure the win, keep his mask and become the WCW Cruiserweight Champion in a match so ahead of its time that it's scary.

3 Ricky Steamboat vs Ric Flair

Clash Of The Champions 6

WWE

There is going to be a theme with these last three matches, with all of them coming from arguably one of the greatest trilogies in the history of pro wrestling: Ricky Steamboat vs Ric Flair. The bout between the two men at Clash of The Champions 6 was a sensational two out of three falls match, with both men looking to follow up on their sensational match at the Chi-Town Rumble event. The match went nearly an hour, and despite it possibly feeling a little long at times, getting one of the matches from these two on free TV was incredible for the time. Technically the ‘worst’ of their trilogy, but for most, this would be the greatest match of their career, so it just shows how good these matches in 1989 are.

2 Ricky Steamboat vs Ric Flair

WrestleWar 1989

WWE

WrestleWar 1989 would see the end of the brilliant feud between Steamboat and Flair, and while it wasn’t the best of their three matches, it is still easily one of the best in WCW history. World Championship Wrestling was still affiliated with the National Wrestling Alliance at this point, so Flair would defeat Steamboat to win the NWA Championship in another fantastic bout between two men with almost infinite chemistry. Flair would move on to a feud with Terry Funk immediately after, as the Funker attacked Nature Boy after the bell, which in hindsight, considering the magnitude and quality of these matches, is wild to think.

1 Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat

Chi-Town Rumble 1989

WWE

Flair vs Steamboat the Chi-Town Rumble in 1989 is one of those must-watch for anyone that has ever enjoyed pro wrestling. If this was a list of the greatest pro wrestling matches in the history of the entire sport, then there would be a case for this still appearing in the number one spot. The first encounter between these two men is that good. The pacing of the match and the storytelling on display are sublime, and it is almost unfathomable that this was called in the ring as they went, it’s that quick and that precise. There are so many superlatives to describe this match, but the big fight feel and what went down in Chicago, Illinois that night stands tall in the pantheon of pro wrestling history. If you go back and watch this match after 35 years since it aired and wonder what all the fuss is about, you have to remember that, for its time, this was as hard-hitting and fast-paced a main event as you would hope to see. It might not feature some of the high spots that you would hope to see in a modern wrestling match, but the pure wrestling back and forth on the show takes it to that epic level.

Steamboat would reveal why he believed the chemistry between him and Flair was so strong during an interview with Wrestling Perspective, saying:

I learned so much from Ric Flair. He had been in the business maybe a year-and-a-half longer than me, coming out of Verne Gagne’s camp. He had come in and got really hot as a heel. He just really stood out. I came in, and he wanted to take me in under his wing. He went to Jim Crockett and said, ‘I want to work with Rick Steamboat.’ The two of us together, we were like two peas in a pod. We just gelled. I think one of the biggest attributes that helped me and other guys, too, during that era was the fact that we wrestled nearly every night back then. Monday night, we’d be in Greenville, and the next night we’d be in Columbia, which is only 90 miles away. What it made Flair and I do was change our match. Flair and I would work with one another sometimes seven nights a week, and with four weeks in a month, we had to keep changing up the matches with fans following the circuit every night. It would always test me and Ric to do something different.

