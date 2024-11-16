Key Takeaways WWE's move to TV-PG in 2008 led to more child-friendly shows with less profanity and violence.

Eras like Attitude, Ruthless Aggression, and PG have helped define WWE history since the change.

Memorable main roster matches in the TV-PG era include Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair (WrestleMania 37).

On 22nd July 2008, WWE programming was labeled as TV-PG for the first time. This saw a change in the company’s presentation as they looked to market their shows towards a younger audience, toning down the use of profanity and excessive violence in favour of a more child-friendly approach in which the babyfaces often stood tall over the heels in emphatic fashion.

Within the last decade or so, eras have become a huge selling point of wrestling. From the ‘Attitude Era’ to the ‘Ruthless Aggression Era’, time periods are often marked with a name to define specific points in the company’s history. As such, WWE themselves have used terms such as the ‘Reality Era’ to add more separation to its history, but the rating of their product has remained TV-PG throughout the last 16 years. With the PG Era considered to be over, GIVEMESPORT takes you through our take on the 11 best main roster matches of the PG era, including anything from 2008 until WrestleMania 40, when it was declared that we had entered the ‘Renaissance Era’. Listed below is how we've put this list together.

Ranking factors

Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating

Cagematch Rating

Overall entertainment in each respective match.

13 Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair (WrestleMania 37)

Just the second-ever women's WrestleMania main event

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 4* Cagematch Rating 8.56/10

A historic and emotional match, Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair was the first time that two black women had ever main evented WrestleMania, and the significance of that simply can’t be understated. The pair shared a touching moment as Bianca was on the verge of tears shortly after the opening bell, but, with the circumstances put to one side, both women were at their best once the action began.

With the objective being to make Belair a star, fans still remember epic moments such as Bianca whipping Banks with her iconic hair extension, and The EST lifting her opponent above her head as she walked up the steel stairs.

12 Daniel Bryan vs John Cena (SummerSlam 2013)

The audience's faith in Bryan was rewarded with a great match

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 4.5* Cagematch Rating 9.28/10

In 2013, WWE’s fanbase knew what they wanted and were unrelenting in their efforts to make it happen. Collectively, an overwhelming majority of the audience decided that Daniel Bryan should be the next top guy, so viewers were delighted when John Cena personally selected the underdog to be his challenger for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Bryan had genuine likability and in-ring ability that set him apart from most of his peers, and, as a result, this match excelled. Packed with emotional drama and incredible wrestling, the shock of Bryan hitting his famous running knee and getting the pinfall over Cena is a moment that won’t soon be forgotten. While Bryan didn’t leave the event as champion, his performance in the main event spot proved that he belonged and eventually led him to WrestleMania 30.

11 Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair (WrestleMania 38)

A well-told story involving two of WWE's biggest stars

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 4.5* Cagematch Rating 8.57/10

Following Becky Lynch’s shocking return and subsequent squash of Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2021, The EST was out for revenge on the Grandest Stage of Them All. As soon the bell rang, fans were teased with the idea of history repeating itself, as Lynch countered Belair’s handshake and was able to transition into a Manhandle Slam, but, luckily for those inside AT&T Stadium, Belair kicked out, and the two women would go on to put on an absolute classic.

The match featured great heel work from Becky, including putting her feet on the ropes and taking advantage of the referee’s count, as she played the perfect villain for Belair to overcome in an emotional win.

10 CM Punk vs John Cena (RAW - 25th February 2013)

Perhaps the best match in RAW's history

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 4.5* Cagematch Rating 9.34/10

After CM Punk lost his WWE Championship to The Rock at 2013’s Royal Rumble, but, after a war of words with John Cena, the Chicago-native given one last shot to earn his way to WrestleMania 29 on the 25th of February edition of RAW; and it was one of the best TV matches WWE fans have ever been treated to.

The bout defied expectations in many ways. When tuning into WWE on this particular Monday night, it’s certain that viewers weren’t expecting to see Punk bust out a piledriver in a desperation attempt to find his way to the Show of Shows. The pair kicked out of everything they could throw at one another, until, in the end, it was Cena who picked up the win after an all-out war.

9 AJ Styles vs John Cena (Royal Rumble 2017)

The final meeting between Cena and Styles made history

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 4.75* Cagematch Rating 9.12/10

Two of the greatest of their generation, AJ Styles was already two wins up on John Cena when they met at the Royal Rumble 2017, but their third match saw them compete for the richest prize in the industry. With the WWE Championship on the line, the trilogy between Styles and Cena was capped off with an excellently done title bout.

The pair even traded submissions as two wrestling icons looked to one-up each other at the Alamodome. There were solid callbacks to their previous matches and everything just seemed to flow. Plus, this match is where John Cena was able to pick up his record-equalling 16th world championship, adding major significance to the occasion.

8 Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 39)

Reigns and Rhodes showed great chemistry on the biggest stage

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 4.5* Cagematch Rating 7.68/10

When Cody Rhodes earned the right to face Roman Reigns as a result of his 2023 Royal Rumble win, The Tribal Chief was already over 880 days into his astonishing run on top of WWE. Still, The American Nightmare had been riding a wave of momentum since his return at WrestleMania 38, and it looked as if he’d walk out as champion.

Now arguably two biggest stars in all of wrestling, Reigns and Rhodes just clicked inside the ring as they battled to be the true face of WWE. The match captivated fans for over 30 minutes, until Solo Sikoa’s interference meant Rhodes suffered a stunning loss at a time when most thought he’d dethrone the company’s most dominant champion in decades just a year after his comeback.

7 Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes (Hell in a Cell 2022)

No one could believe that Rhodes went through with the match

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 5* Cagematch Rating 9.12/10

When Cody Rhodes made his emphatic return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he came face-to-face with Seth Rollins, and their feud rattled on through until Hell in a Cell 2022. However, when it came time to their third match in the series, rumours emerged that Rhodes had sustained a torn pectoral muscle in training.

Few will forget the collective gasp of the WWE Universe when Rhodes removed his jacket to reveal the purple bruising around his peck, but that didn’t stop The American Nightmare from putting on a show. Providing an obvious target, the psychology of the match was clear, with Rollins going to the injury at any given opportunity, but fans cheered Cody to victory as he put in a heroic performance to grasp the win before having to go on the road to recovery.

6 Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre (WrestleMania 39)

Gunther was simply undeniable in California

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 5* Cagematch Rating 9.41/10

Following GUNTHER’s one-on-one match with Sheamus months prior, expectations were extremely high for the three-way which saw Drew McIntyre added to the mix at WrestleMania 39, and it’s fair to say that the match certainly delivered.

The Ring General had two genuine threats to his Intercontinental Championship, and all three men gave it absolutely everything to come out on top. It genuinely felt that any of the hard-hitting strikes could end the match, and fans weren’t sure which way the bout would go until Austrian planted McIntyre with a Powerbomb to get the three-count. Each competitor clobbered the other in a clash that ended up being a genuine match of the year contender for 2023.

5 The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (WrestleMania 39)

One of the best stories WWE have ever told

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 5* Cagematch Rating 9.1710

The Usos’ battle with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was the culmination of months of storytelling. Having once been a member of The Bloodline, Zayn having to turn to his former friend and longtime enemy for support provided the framework for a gripping end to WrestleMania 39’s first night.

The tag contest was structured perfectly, with Owens being kept out of the match so that Jimmy and Jey could focus on the man they used to stand alongside. Zayn’s underdog babyface fire is unmatched and fans couldn’t take their eyes off of the closing stretch as the Canadians built enough momentum to overcome The Usos and become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

4 Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker (WrestleMania 26)

The match that forced Michaels into retirement until 2018

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 4.75* Cagematch Rating 9.50/10

A year on from their classic at WrestleMania 25, Shawn Michaels had to up the stakes. With The Deadman feeling as if The Heartbreak Kid wasn’t worthy of another crack at The Streak, the so-called Mr WrestleMania tried everything to get his chance at history, to the point at which he decided to put his legendary career on the line.

As such, an extra emotional edge was added to the rematch of their iconic ‘Mania 25 match, this time with fans knowing every pin attempt could mean the end of Michaels’ career or the ending of The Streak. It was a rollercoaster that only the best wrestling matches can take you on, and something that has rightly done down in history as one of the best matches ever.

3 CM Punk vs John Cena (Money in the Bank 2011)

When real life circumstances create wrestling magic

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 5* Cagematch Rating 9.62/10

The storyline surrounding the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011 was one of the most unique and captivating scenarios heading into a pay-per-view that the company had ever done. With Punk’s contract expiring and John Cena threatened with being fired if he lost, everything made it seem as if there was no way Punk could win.

Yet, backed by over 14,000 fans in his hometown of Chicago, the Second City Saint took the fight to Cena in an atmosphere that was once in a lifetime. Then, after over half an hour of strong wrestling and classic drama, Punk shocked the world by nailing Cena with a GTS and capturing the WWE Championship hours before his contract expired.

2 Gunther vs Sheamus (Clash At The Castle 2022)

Both men made the Intercontinental Championship seem like the richest prize of all

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 5* Cagematch Rating 9.22/10

When Sheamus challenged for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship in September 2022, he aimed to tick off the one title that had eluded him throughout his illustrious career. The Ring General was just three months into his title reign, but, given that this was the UK’s first Premium Live Event in three decades, those in Cardiff allowed themselves to believe that WWE could mark the occasion with a huge championship switch.

Packed with drama, Sheamus and GUNTHER absolutely leathered each other over the prestigious mid-card title, and it was evident just how much getting the win meant to both men. It was as hard-hitting as anything in WWE’s history, and, by the time the Austrian secured the pinfall over his opponent, fans were stunned at the physicality they’d witnessed between champion and challenger.

1 Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker (WrestleMania 25)

Two of the greatest finally clashed on the biggest stage

Match Statistics Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rating 4.75* Cagematch Rating 9.61

For over two decades, The Undertaker’s iconic streak stole the show at WrestleMania. Although, not many would’ve expected his match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 to be quite as legendary as it ended up being.

The best wrestling matches are the ones that challenge your expectations and make you believe that absolutely anything could happen. While those in Texas and watching around the world came in thinking The Undertaker would win, The Heartbreak Kid’s unrelenting kickouts made fans believe that they were about to witness history. Of course, The Deadman ended up leaving ‘Mania with a record of 17-0, but his first battle with Shawn Michaels left a lasting impact on the industry which is still being felt today.