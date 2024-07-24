Highlights Larry Csonka remains the Miami Dolphins' all-time leader in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Ricky Williams didn't have the NFL career people thought he might, but he racked up more than 6,000 rushing yards for Miami.

Mercury Morris played second fiddle to Csonka, but still had a solid career of his own with the Dolphins.

Not all champions are created equally. Throughout the NFL’s century-plus-long existence, there have been dozens of organizations that have captured champions, ranging from current franchises to teams that ceased to exist decades ago.

But it’s common knowledge that every championship is unique in some way. Whether it’s the personnel, coaching, or talent, winners can come in all shapes and sizes.

Perhaps this is what makes the Miami Dolphins such a well-known franchise. While the team has won a modest two Super Bowls, it’s the circumstances surrounding one of them that have left a lasting impact on the league.

In 1972, Miami went 14-0 in the regular season before winning three playoff games to become the first team to record a perfect season in the Super Bowl era.

In the decades since, several teams have come close, the closest being the 2007 New England Patriots, but all eventually came up short in their quest for perfection. All great teams are great for a multitude of reasons, and the Dolphins were no different. Talent was in abundance on both sides of the ball. But one of the biggest keys to Miami’s success during this time was the run game.

Miami employed three of the best running backs in franchise history during this era, and it was this embarrassment of riches that helped propel the team to new heights.

These are the five best running backs in Dolphins history.

Related Ranking the 5 Best Miami Dolphins Players of All Time The Dolphins have some incredible players, including several who remain part of the only undefeated team in NFL history.

1 Larry Csonka

Csonka was a powerful runner

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds, Larry Csonka never shied away from contact; in fact, he embraced it. Csonka understood his limitations as a runner, and without the speed to consistently outrun players at the second level, he would often run toward them, looking to overpower them at the point of attack.

This method worked like a charm and made Csonka the best running back in franchise history. In his eight years with the Dolphins, Csonka recorded 6,737 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns, both of which are the most in franchise history. These weren’t empty stats either, as he was a part of the golden era of Dolphins football.

Under Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula, Csonka won back-to-back Super Bowls. In 1972, Csonka helped Miami become the first team in the Super Bowl era to go undefeated. The following season, in 1973, he made his fourth straight Pro Bowl and won Super Bowl MVP, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Csonka’s career with the Dolphins checks all the boxes. He was statistically dominant and received league honors for his work, making five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams, and his production directly translated to team success.

2 Ricky Williams

Williams was hindered by off-the-field issues

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For all intents and purposes, this list really begins at the second spot, where Ricky Williams lands. After three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, the Texas product was excellent in his first season with the Dolphins in 2002 and led the league in rushing yards with 1,853. He continued to rack up touches and yards the following season and became one of the league’s premier runners.

As a pure talent, Williams had the makings of a Hall of Famer. He was thicker back at 5-foot-10 and 226 pounds and had surprisingly impressive long speed for a back with such dimensions.

Unfortunately, legacy is determined by so much more than physical gifts. On multiple occasions, Williams tested positive for marijuana, a banned substance, and was suspended five times over the course of his career for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Williams retired in 2004 before returning in 2005 and then was suspended for the entirety of 2006. The Dolphins rightfully doubted Williams’ ability to stay eligible for a full season and began to use other runners. Williams ran for 6,436 yards and 48 yards in six seasons with Miami, but it’s clear that he was capable of doing far more.

3 Mercury Morris

Morris’s flashy running style and ostentatious personality turned heads

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

Accompanying Larry Csonka in the Dolphins’ 1970s backfield was Mercury Morris.

In contrast to the larger Csonka, Morris, at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, was a smaller back that could break runs to the outside and win with elusiveness. The shiftiness in his game led to a more versatile role early in his career that included kick and punt returns.

Morris led the league in kick return yardage as a rookie in 1969 and had a special-team touchdown in each of his first three seasons. In the backfield, he was a flashy runner who forced missed tackles and consistently churned out nice gains.

During his three Pro Bowl seasons from 1971 to 1973, Morris' yards per carry never dipped below 5.3 and showed that he was so much more than just a change-of-pace back.

Morris played seven of his eight NFL seasons with the Dolphins and ran for 3,877 yards and 29 touchdowns for the franchise.

4 Jim Kiick

Kiick was a valuable contributor on passing downs

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Somehow, Morris and Csonka aren’t the only 1970s backs that make the list. Csonka was the power back, and Morris was the finesse back, but Jim Kiick served as the team’s pass-catching back.

He may have never run for more than 800 yards in a season, but Kiick topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage in four consecutive years from 1968 to 1971 and made the AFL All-Star Game in 1968 and 1969.

By the early 1970s, the presence of superior runners made Kiick expendable and led to a diminished role. Still, he started multiple regular-season and postseason games in 1972 and ran for four touchdowns.

Kiick accrued 3,644 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns with the Dolphins and caught 221 passes for 2,210 yards. While he was never the best pure runner, his pass-catching ability was enough to keep the Wyoming product in the offensive rotation for several years.

5 Ronnie Brown

Brown was a leader on the Dolphins offense

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

As Ricky Williams’ availability became an increasingly significant concern, Miami turned to Ronnie Brown to fill the void.

No one will argue that Brown had the talent that Williams did, but he started 71 games in his six years with the Dolphins and ran for 4,815 yards and 36 touchdowns. Brown’s most notable contribution may have been his role as the Dolphins’ Wildcat quarterback in the late 2000s.

In an attempt to level the playing field against the more talented New England Patriots, Miami threw Brown in as quarterback and ran circles around Bill Belichick. Brown accounted for five touchdowns, four on the ground and one through the air, and the Dolphins dismembered the Patriots by a score of 38-13 early in the 2008 season.

While the Dolphins weren’t the first to employ the Wildcat, they were among the first to truly embrace it in the NFL and utilize it to its fullest. Even without that single game, Brown proved to be a formidable back and helped the Dolphins throughout the mid-to-late 2000s.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.