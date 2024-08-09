Highlights Mark Clayton and Mark Duper made life a lot easier for legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

Paul Warfield helped Miami win back-to-back Super Bowls in the early 1970s.

Nat Moore was lucky enough to catch passes from both Bob Griese and Dan Marino.

Most of the best Miami Dolphins wide receivers unsurprisingly come from two eras in the franchise’s history. There are the players who played in the early days of the Don Shula era, which included the only undefeated Super Bowl-winning team ever, and in the later Shula days with Dan Marino at quarterback.

There is one wideout on this list who played outside those two windows, but soon, there could be two more who unseat players on this list, as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the most exciting, dynamic receivers in the league.

The pair haven’t been in South Beach quite long enough to crack the top five here, but whenever these two leave Miami — be it a few years or a decade from now in Waddle’s case — they could easily be at or near the top here.

For now, we have a group of five pass-catchers who span from 1970 to 2007, so without further ado, here are the five best wide receivers in Dolphins history.

1 Mark Clayton

Mark Clayton was Dan Marino's go-to guy for a reason, and that made him the best Dolphins wide receiver ever

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

The “Marks Brothers” were Dan Marino’s favorite targets throughout the 1980s and 1990s with the Dolphins. We’ll see Mark Duper shortly, but the best Dolphins wide receiver of all time is Mark Clayton.

Clayton was an eighth-round pick — back when the NFL draft went that long — in 1983. At No. 223 overall, the Louisville product went 196 picks after his future quarterback, Marino.

The two Class of ’83 buddies clicked almost right away. Clayton made just six catches as a rookie while Marino was getting his footing, but broke out in a huge way in 1984 with 73 catches for 1,389 yards and an NFL-leading 18 receiving touchdowns. That wouldn’t be the last time he caught the most touchdowns in the league, either. He was tops in that category again in 1988 with 14.

Clayton finished his 10-year Dolphins career with five Pro Bowls, 550 catches, 8,643 yards, and 81 touchdowns. That’s first in catches, second in yards, and first in TDs in Dolphins franchise history.

2 Mark Duper

Mark Duper could fly, which is why he got on the other end of so many Dan Marino deep balls

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The other “Marks Brother” Dan Marino loved to throw to was Mark “Super” Duper. The 5-foot-9 speedster was a track star in high school and also in college at Northwestern State. He was also an excellent wide receiver and a second-round pick of the ‘Phins in the 1982 NFL Draft.

Like Clayton, Duper didn’t do anything of note as a rookie, but he exploded in his sophomore season. He had 51 catches for 1,003 yards and 10 touchdowns in 1983 and followed that up with 71 catches for 1,306 yards and eight TDs in 1984. Duper made two of his three career Pro Bowls in those two campaigns.

Duper played all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins and retired at the end of the 1992 season with 511 receptions, 8,869 yards, and 59 touchdowns. Those numbers put him second, first, and third, respectively, in Dolphins history.

3 Paul Warfield

Paul Warfield was the most talented Dolphins WR of all time but played more of his career with the Browns

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

The best overall wide receiver to ever play for the Dolphins is arguably Hall of Fame WR Paul Warfield. However, having spent the first six and the final two seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, he only comes in third on the list of the best wide receivers in Dolphins history.

Warfield didn’t show up in South Florida until 1970, at age 28, but he made his five seasons with the Dolphins count. He made the Pro Bowl every year he was with the team and also earned two First-Team All-Pro selections.

In 1971, Warfield was so good — with 43 catches for 996 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns — that he finished sixth in the NFL MVP voting. It was 1972, though, that everyone remembers, as the Dolphins notched the only undefeated Super Bowl-winning season in league history. Warfield led the team in receiving yards that season and the next as well, when the team won its second-consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

Running backs Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris and quarterback Bob Griese get most of the credit for the Dolphins' offense in that undefeated season, but Warfield should be mentioned in the same breath for his importance to those early '70s Dolphins squads.

4 Nat Moore

This unheralded pass catcher has the distinction of catching balls from both Bob Griese and Dan Marino

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

Nat Moore came to the Dolphins in 1974, a season after the Dolphins won the second of their back-to-back Super Bowls, as a third-round pick out of Florida. And while he never won a Lombardi Trophy of his own, he bridged the gap between Paul Warfield and the “Marks Brothers,” and more importantly, between Bob Griese and Dan Marino.

Moore never had a 1,000-yard season, but he played in Miami for 13 years and compiled 510 catches for 7,546 yards and 74 TDs. His best season was in 1977, when he hauled in 52 balls for 765 yards and led the league with 12 touchdown grabs.

That ’77 campaign was the one season that Moore made both the Pro Bowl and the First-Team All-Pro squad. After more than a decade with the Dolphins, he retired after the 1986 season.

While Moore was never great, he was a good and important pass-catcher for Miami for years, which is reflected in the fact that he is third all-time in receptions and receiving yards for the franchise and second in receiving touchdowns.

5 Chris Chambers

Chris Chambers is the only player on this list who got here without playing with an all-time great QB

Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK

All the other WRs on this list had the benefit of playing with Bob Griese or Dan Marino (or both in Nat Moore’s case), and catching balls from quarterbacks like those two is a huge advantage for a wideout.

What’s impressive about Chris Chambers, who played for the Dolphins from 2001 to 2007, is that he made this list without playing with either.

Chambers was a second-round pick from Wisconsin who burst onto the scene as a rookie with 48 catches, 883 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2001. The big-play threat also led the league that year in yards per reception at 18.4.

In 2005, his fifth season with the club, Chambers had his best year, going for 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns to make his one and only Pro Bowl.

Chambers only made the playoffs as a rookie and suffered through QBs like Jay Fielder, Gus Ferrorte, and Joey Harrington. That says a lot about what it took for him to be as good as he was, and he ultimately posted 405 catches, 5,688 yards, and 43 touchdowns with the franchise.

