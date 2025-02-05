UFC 312 is right around the corner and the main event of the UFC's second numbered card of the year is one of the most highly-anticipated middleweight title rematches in recent memory between reigning champion Dricus du Plessis and the man he took the title from last year at UFC 297, Sean Strickland. The first fight was an absolute war, so MMA fans around the world will be hoping for history to repeat itself in Australia.

The UFC's middleweight division has been one of the most entertaining divisions in the promotion throughout its history and right now, with fresh faces such as Khamzat Chimaev, Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho coming through, it looks set to get stronger and stronger. While the names emerging right now are exciting, most have got a long way to go to match the achievements of the legendary middleweights of the past.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT has ranked below the 10 best middleweights in UFC history. Included in this ranking are fighters who you may have expected, such as the legendary Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya. However, there are also some fighters who have quietly put together incredible resumes over the years who may have slipped under the radar.

10 Georges St-Pierre

UFC record: 20-2

Even though Georges St-Pierre only competed in one middleweight fight in his 15-year-long career, due to his world-class skills, resume and fashion in which he won the UFC 185-pound title, he simply has to be thought of among the very best the division has seen. 'Rush' came out of retirement at UFC 217 after a near four-year lay-off and in his return fight, he picked up right where he left off and secured UFC gold once again, becoming a two-division champion. The Canadian beat Michael Bisping and looked better than ever, choking the Brit unconscious in the third round. Despite winning the title, St-Pierre retired shortly after the fight.

Georges St-Pierre's professional MMA record 28 Fights 26 Wins 2 Losses By Knockout 8 1 By Submission 6 1 By Decision 12 0

9 Rich Franklin

UFC record: 14-6

Despite not being quite as renowned as some of the greatest middleweight champions ever, 'Ace' deserves his spot in these rankings. Prior to the introduction of the great Anderson Silva into the UFC, Franklin was the best middleweight in the promotion. Even after losing the title, Franklin went on to defeat legendary names such as Wanderlei Silva and Chuck Liddell, which just shows how good he was. One of the most impressive things about the American is that he maintained his brutal fighting style while facing the very best, which is quite rare. Franklin finished 20 of his 29 professional MMA wins via KO, proving he knew how to finish a fight.

Rich Franklin's professional MMA record 37 Fights 29 Wins 7 Losses By Knockout 20 5 By Submission 5 0 By Decision 4 2 No Contests 1

8 Vitor Belfort

UFC record: 15-10-1 (NC)

Brazilian UFC icon Vitor Belfort is the only fighter in the promotion's history to have competed for world titles in three separate weight classes. However, the best version of Vitor came during his return to the middleweight division in 2013. After losing to Jon Jones in a light heavyweight title fight, 'The Phenom' moved back down to 185lbs and put together two insane wins against Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold to secure himself a title shot. Belfort finished both of these fights with amazing kicks which just highlighted the devastating striking skills he possessed throughout the entirety of his 22-year career.

Vitor Belfort's professional MMA record 41 Fights 26 Wins 14 Losses By Knockout 18 7 By Submission 3 2 By Decision 5 5 No Contests 1

7 Dan Henderson

UFC record: 9-9

Dan Henderson may have the most impressive and incredible longevity in the history of MMA. 'Hendo' competed in four different weight classes throughout his career, but he was at his best fighting at middleweight. The American was a dominant and extremely talented wrestler but also possessed one of the most devastating and powerful right hands in MMA history. He showcased that power multiple times during his career with 17 KO wins, but the best of those came at UFC 100 where he destroyed Michael Bisping and produced one of the most iconic KO's ever. Staggeringly, Henderson rematched Bisping for the middleweight title seven years down the line, aged 46 and arguably was unlucky not to walk away with the gold.

Dan Henderson's professional MMA record 47 Fights 32 Wins 15 Losses By Knockout 17 3 By Submission 1 4 By Decision 14 8

6 Michael Bisping

UFC record: 20-9

Now that it is known Michael Bisping not only fought many times with just one functioning eye, and still managed to win the UFC middleweight title, his achievements are thought of much more highly, and rightly so. It may have taken the Brit 36 professional fights to get to gold, but he was consistently a top-five contender for a decade prior to his title win and has a resume as good as any middleweight ever with victories over Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, Dan Henderson and Chris Leben. What made ‘The Count’ so good was his relentless pressure and insane cardio. Bisping would break opponents with his pressure and volume, and he was consistently one of the most entertaining fighters at 185lbs.

Michael Bisping's professional MMA record 39 Fights 30 Wins 9 Losses By Knockout 18 3 By Submission 2 2 By Decision 10 4

5 Robert Whittaker

UFC record: 17-6

The UFC middleweight division has been blessed with many great fighters over the years, but during Robert Whitaker’s time as champion, the weight class was absolutely stacked and each and every contender was a legitimate threat, which makes his reign as champion even more impressive. The Kiwi has some phenomenal victories, particularly over Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza, and has also put on some of the best fights ever seen at middleweight. Whittaker has always been fun to watch throughout his time in the middleweight division and this is down to his incredible striking ability and willingness to go to war every time he steps inside the Octagon.

Robert Whittaker's professional MMA record (as of 04/02/25) 34 Fights 26 Wins 8 Losses By Knockout 10 3 By Submission 5 2 By Decision 11 3

4 Dricus du Plessis

UFC record: 8-0

Dricus du Plessis may just be eight fights into his UFC career and his experience in MMA’s leading promotion may be vastly inferior to other names who have been mentioned, but the names he has added to his resume in such a short period of time is simply incredible. ‘Stillknocks’ is currently on one of the best and most impressive win streaks the division has seen and if he manages to defeat Sean Strickland again at UFC 312, he may move further up these rankings. Du Plessis is all-action and even though his style isn’t the easiest on the eye, it works and his well-rounded game is his biggest strength as he can finish a fight anywhere and take his opponents into the deep waters of the championship rounds.

Dricus Du Plessis' professional MMA record (as of 05/02/25) 24 Fights 22 Wins 2 Losses By Knockout 9 1 By Submission 11 1 By Decision 2 0

3 Chris Weidman

UFC record: 12-8

Chris Weidman is the man who ended the dominance of Anderson Silva at the top of the UFC middleweight division. ‘The Spider’ held the title for almost seven years and had an air of invincibility about him until the showboating came back to bite him and Weidman cracked his chin and took his title. While being mainly known for his two memorable wins over Silva, ‘The All-American’ crafted himself an excellent legacy and became known for taking down Brazilian greats. As well as defeating Silva, Weidman also defeated Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort during his time as champion. Weidman’s wrestling and ground game couldn’t be stopped at his peak.

Chris Weidman's professional MMA record (as of 05/02/25) 24 Fights 16 Wins 8 Losses By Knockout 6 7 By Submission 4 0 By Decision 6 1

2 Israel Adesanya

UFC record: 13-5

Israel Adesanya is the second most dominant UFC middleweight champion of all time but probably doesn’t get enough credit for what he has done throughout his MMA career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a two-time champ at 185lbs and, at his peak, looked untouchable. He has shown his elite kickboxing skills in many fights where he managed to bamboozle some of the best strikers ever, such as Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker and his great rival, Alex Pereira. Even though he is now on a three-fight losing streak and looks like he will never get back to UFC gold again, Adesanya’s legacy as one of the best ever is set in stone.

Israel Adesanya's professional MMA record (as of 05/02/25) 29 Fights 24 Wins 5 Losses By Knockout 16 2 By Submission 0 1 By Decision 8 2

1 Anderson Silva

UFC record: 17-7-1 (NC)