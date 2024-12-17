Throughout his tenure as Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson was responsible for signing some very, very good footballers. He had a keen eye for talent and, more often than not, he managed to find gems. He rarely missed the mark when it came to recruitment and the Scot had a pull like very few managers in the game.

When he had his eyes set on someone, it was almost inevitable that they would find themselves wearing the Red Devils' jersey in no time at all. There have only been a few instances when he's missed out. One famous example is John Obi Mikel's decision to move to Chelsea when he looked certain to join United. Another was Alan Shearer's move to Newcastle United over the Red Devils when he left Blackburn Rovers.

One player who could have moved to Old Trafford, but ultimately missed out because of his own lack of confidence, was Daniele de Rossi.

De Rossi Was Too Shy

It cost him a move to United

After emerging as a first-team player at AS Roma, De Rossi quickly became an important figure in the side. Having made his first appearance in 2001, he wasted no time developing into a quality player and by the time the 2006 World Cup rolled around, he had also become a key component for Italy. As the Italians lifted the iconic Jules Rimet trophy, Ferguson had set his sights on the midfielder and during the tournament, he flew out to Germany and the two shared a meeting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Rossi played 117 times for Italy across a 13-year span

Unfortunately, the pressure of the moment seemingly got to De Rossi. Speaking on an episode of The Overlap, via talkSPORT, he revealed all about the meeting and how it cost him a move to Old Trafford. He said:

"In 2006, once we were in the airport during the World Cup, and [then Italy manager] Marcello Lippi called me, he said: ‘Come’. And I came because I was scared of him. And he called me and opened the door. He brought me inside a small room and there was Alex Ferguson in this room. He was flying from one city to another to watch the World Cup. He said: ‘You have to go there [and speak to him]’. "I was shy because of him, because of Marcello Lippi as well. It was scary. It was a three-minute moment, nothing serious. But I would have liked to say: ‘Yes, I want to come, I want to come!’, because Manchester United, when I was young, was something huge."

A move to England could have been huge for De Rossi, especially at that point in his career. Things worked out just fine, though, and he became an icon for Roma.

De Rossi is a Roma Legend

He spent 18 years with the side

While he may have missed out on a move to England, De Rossi still had a glittering career in his homeland of Italy with Roma. He spent 18 years in the club's first team, becoming a legend in the process. He played over 600 times for the team over the years and is as beloved as anyone in Roma history.

Operating as a defensive anchor in the middle of the park, he was an incredible tackler, but also had sublime vision and was capable of playing the perfect pass at any moment. He was also very serviceable in front of goal and chipped in with plenty of goals throughout his run in the side. He may have only won three trophies with Roma, but he was named the Serie A Italian Footballer of the Year in 2009 and was even inducted into the Italian Hall of Fame in 2023.

Daniele De Rossi's Roma Career Appearances 616 Goals 63 Assists 61 Trophies 3

All things considered, he might not have made his way to England and played for a team like United, but considering he's regarded as one of the greatest Italian midfielders of all-time, there aren't many footballers who wouldn't be envious of his legacy on the football pitch.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 18/12/2024.