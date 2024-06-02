Highlights The 2000s produced many brilliant football players, with some of the game's finest midfielders achieving great things.

Top midfielders from Brazil, France, England, Spain and other great nations helped define the era.

The very best of them have been ranked, using factors such as international and club achievements, awards, and legacy.

When retrospectively thinking of football in the 2000s, it’s this period of titan-like, world-class superstars who had the ability to heroically drag their club or national team to league titles and major tournament triumphs.

In the modern era, fans have perhaps been conditioned by the clear superiority Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had over their peers, and so fail to celebrate the other world-class players who have still left a significant stamp on the history of the beautiful game.

Nonetheless, debates in the United Kingdom persist with a level of prevalence about which 2000s English midfielders, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, or Paul Scholes retired with the best career, while in Spain it is probable that similar debates exist when attempting to rank the glistening, trophy-filled careers of Sergio Busquets, Xavi, and Iniesta.

In honesty, it can be somewhat challenging to rank or differentiate between the successes of midfielders in the 2000s; the decade saw a drastic shift in the ways in which we view midfielders. At the start of the 2000s, box-to-box midfielders, with an abundance of strength, resilience, and ball-striking ability, appeared as the managers' preferred option in the middle of the pitch, but by the end of the decade, and partly due to the revolutionary tika-taka style of a then fresh-faced Pep Guardiola, the best midfielders in the world were increasingly displaying unprecedented levels of balance, control, and elegance.

So, when looking to rank the ten best midfielders of the 2000s, it is important to define the key factors as such:

Ranking factors:

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc.)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc.)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

Time spent at their peak in this decade

10 Andres Iniesta

Spain

While the 5ft 7in silky Spanish midfielder will undoubtedly go down as one of his nation's greatest midfielders of all time, let alone the 2000s, the vast majority of Andres Iniesta's success occurred in the 2010s. Famous for the regular deployment of the 'La Croqueta' skill move, where Iniesta would elegantly shift the ball from one foot to another, leaving defenders stranded, the La Masia youth academy graduate would make his senior debut for Catalonian giants, Barcelona in 2002.

Iniesta would spend several years in the early-to-mid 2000s attempting to solidify his place in the starting lineup for both club and country. For example, despite a growing reputation within Barcelona, Iniesta had only been capped 9 times by 2007 and his technical prowess was relatively unknown to those outside Spanish footballing circles until that point.

However, Iniesta's introduction to Guardiola, who'd go on to build the team that is widely regarded as the best to play club football, would propel the Spaniard's career into a stratosphere. In the space of a year between 2008 and 2009, the close control and jaw-dropping, intricate passing skills of Andres Iniesta would be vital to the Champions League and La Liga titles for Barcelona, and the 2008 EUROS win for his national team, Spain.

Iniesta would end the decade with a trophy haul already impressive enough to match many of Europe's all-time great midfielders. He would rank higher but his best football was probably played in the following decade.

Andres Iniesta Appearances Barcelona: 210, Spain: 24 Goals Barcelona: 17, Spain: 4 Assists Barcelona: 53, Spain:9 Major Honours Barcelona: La Liga (2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2008-2009), UEFA Champions League (2005-2006, 2008-2009), Spain: UEFA European Championships (2008)

9 Frank Lampard

England

The first Englishman and Premier League player on the list is the former Chelsea goal-scoring midfielder, Frank Lampard. The East Londoner, accused of benefiting from nepotism during his early West Ham United days (his uncle, Harry Redknapp, was the manager), wasn't necessarily destined for greatness from the moment he stepped onto a professional football pitch, like many others on this list.

However, Lampard would sign for Chelsea in 2001, who, at the time, had not won a top-flight title in almost 50 years. The Englishman's uncanny late, darting runs into the box before carefully finishing off chances became indispensable to a Chelsea side that were so ruthlessly successful across the remainder of the decade.

While his national team's performances in major tournaments were often thoroughly underwhelming during the 2010s, Lampard would drag his Chelsea team to three Premier League titles across the first decade of the 21st century, scoring 90 Premier League goals in the process.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Frank Lampard's total of 177 Premier League goals makes him the league's highest-scoring midfielder of all-time.

Frank Lampard's 2000s Stats Appearances Chelsea: 386, England: 68 Goals Chelsea: 112, England: 17 Assists Chelsea 47, England: 10 Major Honours Chelsea: Premier League (2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2009-2010

8 Xavi

Spain

Xavi, another Catalonian-born superstar, made his Barcelona debut in 1998, before going on to intelligently dictate the flow and tempo of the world's biggest games for much of the following two decades. Many modern players have attempted to emulate the player's vision and clever scanning before receiving the ball in high-pressure situations, as coaches around the world have reverberated its importance in manipulating and protecting the ball from defensive players while in possession.

Xavi, who is currently enduring a mixed start to management, was Puyol's vice-captain from 2004 onwards, as their young, La Masia-filled Barcelona team evolved into a football dynasty that would dominate the Spanish and European game for years.

Given his imperative role in Barcelona and Spain's build-up play, he is a player whose individual statistics will fail to truly represent the excellence and dominance he had in some of Europe's biggest games during the 2000s. Some of the best players' abilities, especially in an era where there was less emphasis on midfielders' goals and assists, simply can't be articulated through stats alone, and Xavi is certainly an example of this. Like Iniesta, he would feature higher had he broken onto the scene earlier on in the decade.

Xavi's 2000s Stats Appearances Barcelona: 448, Spain: 76 Goals Barcelona: 41, Spain: 8 Assists Barcelona: 105, Spain: 14 Major Honours Barcelona: La Liga (2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2008-2009), UEFA Champions League (2005-2006, 2008-2009), Spain: UEFA European Championships (2008)

7 Claude Makelele

France

The evolutionary tactical performances of Claude Makelele at Chelsea, where the midfielders' stamina, ball-winning abilities, and positional discipline would result in, for a little while, what is now more commonly known as the holding or defensive midfield position – referred to as 'the Makelele role.'

The Frenchman started the decade at Real Madrid, where Makelele's long-striding legs would help protect the Spanish side's defence on their way to their 2002 Champions League final victory and two La Liga triumphs, in 2001 and 2003. Real Madrid's temporary fall from Spanish and European footballing supremacy coincided with the sale of Makelele to Chelsea, where the relentless ball-winning midfielder would continue to thrive, winning two Premier League titles.

Claude Makelele's 2000s Stats Appearances: Various clubs: 318, France: 56 Goals: Various clubs: 5, France: 0 Assists: Various clubs: 11, France: 1 Major Honours: Various clubs: La Liga (2001-2002, 2002-2003), UEFA Champions League (2001-2002), Premier League (2004-2005, 2005-2006)

6 Paul Scholes

England

Despite finishing his career with a ludicrous 11 Premier League titles, 2 Champions League's, and totting up well over 100 goals in the process, there is sometimes, in England, a condescending or unappreciative attitude towards the abilities of the former Manchester United midfielder.

Nonetheless, any doubt about the worthiness of Paul Scholes' lofty place on the list of greatest 2000s midfielders should be put to rest when you hear the gushing reviews of some of the world-class talents who played against him. When Xavi was questioned about the best midfielder he'd ever seen, he answered:

In the last 15 to 20 years, the best midfielder I have seen. The most complete is Paul Scholes.

Paul Scholes' 2000s Stats Appearances Manchester United: 430, England: 46 Goals Manchester United: 101, England: 5 Assists Manchester United: 57, England: 11 Honours Manchester United: Premier League (2000-2001, 2002-2003, 2006-2007, 2007-2008, 2008-2009), UEFA Champions League (2007-2008)

5 Andrea Pirlo

Italy

The Italian midfielder, capable of appearing as if playing the game in slow motion while opposition defenders and midfielders would frantically chase his shadow as he glided across the pitch, is one of the most composed, technically complete footballers to ever play the game. While some players with such a laid-back, cool playing style often face accusations of it preventing them from having a career that accurately represents their potential, the same certainly can't be said for the great Andrea Pirlo.

Starting the decade at Inter Milan, Pirlo would join city rivals AC Milan, and would quickly become indispensable to their iconic mid-2000s team that won the Champions League twice and the Serie A once. The pinnacle of Pirlo's illustrious career came in 2006, when the midfielder's classiness and ability to dictate play helped his national team, Italy, to their fourth World Cup triumph.

Andrea Pirlo's 2000s Stats Appearances: Various clubs: 297, Italy: 91 Goals: Various clubs: 38, Italy: 8 Assists: Various clubs: 41, Italy: 11 Honours: AC Milan: Serie A (2003-2004), UEFA Champions League (2002-2003, 2006-2007), Italy: FIFA World Cup (2006)

4 Steven Gerrard

England

Steven Gerrard perhaps didn't extrude the same finesse, balance, and control as several other contenders among the greatest midfielders of the 2000s, but the scousers' awe-inspiring leadership, power, and ridiculously good ball-striking ability places the Englishman right among his generation's very best midfielders.

Gerrard's ability to grab a game by the scruff of its neck and save Liverpool's blushes on countless occasions with thunderbolt strikes from outside the box, aggressive goal-saving tackles, and long diagonal passes up the pitch represented a singular embodiment of hope for Reds supporters, who had witnessed their team's drastic fall from grace in the ten years previous.

Gerrard's most memorable moment would come in 2005, as the Liverpool captain's resilience and belief proved as the catalyst for his team famously overcoming a three-goal deficit to win the Champions League Final against AC Milan – he picked up the Man of the Match for his efforts too. Had Gerrard opted for a move to Real Madrid or Chelsea during his career, it's likely his trophy cabinet would be filled with more silverware. Nonetheless, his loyalty to his home city is commendable and one aspect of what made Gerrard great.

Steven Gerrard's 2000s Stats Appearances Liverpool: 498, England: 74 Goals Liverpool: 127, England: 16 Assists Liverpool: 117, England: 14 Honours Liverpool: UEFA Champions League (2004-2005)

3 Patrick Vieira

France

Patrick Vieira balanced elegance and aggressive intimidation to an extent no other midfielder of his generation could match. Vieira had everything; at one moment, the former Inter Milan, Juventus and Arsenal legend would lunge to expertly win the ball back for his team, but seconds later, could control the ball from out of the sky, skip past a couple of midfielders, and then place a defence-splitting pass.

The 1998 World Cup winner's leadership, strength, and skill could not stop inspiring the team he played for to victory during the 2000s. The Frenchman won major top-flight titles in six out of his ten seasons in the 2000s, including an unprecedented 'invisible' season with Arsenal in 2004. The 2001 Premier League 'Player of the Season' will go down as one of Arsenal's, Inter Milan's, and France's best-ever players.

Patrick Vieira's 2000s Stats Appearances Various clubs: 243, France: 91 Goals Various clubs: 31, France: 4 Assists Various clubs: 39, France: 15 Honours Various clubs: Premier League (2001-2002, 2003-2004), Serie A (2006-2007, 2007-2008, 2008-2009), France: UEFA European Championships (2000)

2 Kaka

Brazil

Kaka's graceful movement on the ball, intricate through balls with the outside of his boot, and powerful dribbling with his sometimes unappreciated pace helped the Brazilian bamboozle supporters, terrify opposing defenders, and ultimately, win football matches all by himself. Starting the decade at his home club, Sao Paulo, Kaka would take his playmaking abilities to AC Milan, where he'd win the Champions League and reach the final of another with the Italian powerhouse. The 6ft1" midfielder would score an impressive 70 goals in 193 matches for AC Milan, before being sold to Real Madrid for a world-record transfer fee.

Despite winning the Champions League, Serie A, and, on an individual level, the Ballon d'Or during the 2000s, Kaka would be justified in feeling his trophy haul doesn't quite reflect the superiority he had over pretty much every single player in the world for a period in the decade.

Kaka's 2000s Stats Appearances Various clubs: 282, Brazil: 75 Goals: Various clubs: 127, Brazil: 26 Assists: Various clubs: 116, Brazil: 21 Honours: Various clubs: Serie A (2003-2004), UEFA Champions League (2006-2007), Individual: Ballon d'Or (2007)

1 Zinedine Zidane

France

The extraordinary, pirouetting French midfielder only had to play for six years in the decade to be named as the greatest midfielder of the 2000s. The imposing French sensation had already won the FIFA World Cup, Champions League, Ballon d'Or, and Serie A before the turn of the Millennium, but carried his illustrious form into the 2000s with another Champions League, a La Liga title, and the 'World Player of the Year' award in 2002.

Zinedine Zidane mesmerised and dominated football well into his thirties like, perhaps, no other player in the sport's history. During the FIFA 2006 World Cup, Zidane, as a 34-year-old, toyed and tormented some of the best players in the world with his unrelenting skill, precision, and control. The midfielder's quarterfinal performance against a star-studded Brazil will go down as one of the greatest quarterfinal performances the tournament has ever seen. The less said about how the tournament finished, the better.

Zidane retired with a career filled with individual and team glory, a playing style that many have since tried, and failed, to replicate, and an overall legacy that many will argue makes him one of the best players to ever play the beautiful game.

Zinedine Zidane's 2000s Stats Appearances Various clubs: 296, France: 67 Goals Various clubs: 59, France: 19 Assists Various clubs: 92, France: 17 Honours Real Madrid: La Liga (2002-2003), UEFA Champions League (2002-2003), France: UEFA European Championships (2000)

All Stats Courtesy of Transfermarkt.