The Champions League is probably the most prestigious competition in club football. Teams from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and elsewhere across Europe come together to win the tournament every season – but it's never an easy task.

Real Madrid have won the competition more times than any other, though the likes of AC Milan, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and many others have also got their hands on the famous 'Big Ears' trophy over the years. These clubs have produced some of the greatest players to have ever been seen, but GIVEMESPORT has drawn up a specific list of the 10 best Champions League midfielders of all time – and you can read all about them below.

These rankings are only for midfielders who have played since the 1992 rebrand of the Champions League.

Ranking factors

Titles Won

Games Played

Goals

Assists

Footballing Ability

Notable Champions League Moments

10 Greatest Midfielders in Champions League History - Ranked Rank Player Club(s) Titles Games Goals Assists 1. Xavi Hernandez Barcelona 4 151 11 31 2. Luka Modric* Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid 5 123 9 17 3. Andres Iniesta Barcelona 4 130 11 29 4. Zinedine Zidane Juventus, Real Madrid 1 80 14 31 5. Clarence Seedorf Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan 4 125 11 27 6. Toni Kroos* Bayern Munich, Real Madrid 5 146 11 29 7. Sergio Busquets Barcelona 3 129 4 7 8. Andrea Pirlo Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus 2 108 8 15 9. Steven Gerrard Liverpool 1 73 21 14 10. Kaka AC Milan, Real Madrid 1 86 30 25 *Midfielder is still playing Champions League football in 2024.

10 Kaka

AC Milan & Real Madrid

Kaka is one of the all-time iconic Champions League players and the only reason he doesn't rank higher on this list is that his career wasn't quite sustained at the highest level like some of the other players to come on this list. Regardless, in terms of pure footballing ability, he is right up there with the very best – as proven by his 55-goal contributions in just 86 games in the competition.

His best years came with AC Milan and he played in finals against Liverpool in 2005 and 2007. Although he picked up an incredible assist in the first, the Reds would famously triumph in Istanbul. But the Brazilian would get his revenge, winning just two years later and setting up Filippo Inzaghi for the match-winning goal. His iconic goal and display against Manchester United won't be forgotten any time soon either.

9 Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

Kaka's greatest adversary in the Champions League may well have been Steven Gerrard. The two legendary midfielders met in two finals, each denying the other of one win. The Englishman's performance in the famous comeback of 2005 is enough to cement his spot on this list – although he delivered the goods for Liverpool in Europe on more than just one occasion.

On the most memorable night of his career, Gerrard scored the Reds' first goal and also won the spot-kick for the equaliser as his side came from 3-0 down to win the final on penalties. That performance – in the greatest final in the competition's history – was enough to earn him a winner's medal as well as the Man of the Match award. It doesn't get much better than that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Harry Kane (51) has scored more goals than Steven Gerrard (41) as a British player in UEFA competitions.

8 Andrea Pirlo

Inter Milan, AC Milan & Juventus

When you think of cultured footballers, Andrea Pirlo springs to mind. You get the sense that the Italian midfielder could have strolled around the pitch holding a glass of wine – controlling the pace of the game at will – without spilling a drop. He was just that good.

Not only was he aesthetically pleasing, but he also knew how to deliver the goods. Indeed, the midfield maestro won two Champions League titles (both with AC Milan). He also played in the defeat to Liverpool in Istanbul and suffered at the hands of Barcelona in the 2015 final. Success in either of those matches may have bumped him even higher up this list.

7 Sergio Busquets

Barcelona

Talking of silky midfielders who knew how to dictate the tempo of a game, Sergio Busquets is next in these rankings. The Barca icon is 13th when it comes to all-time appearances in the Champions League (with 129 outings) and he made the most of that experience, winning the competition on three separate occasions.

For all his quality, though, Busquets never got pulses racing in the same way that some of his Barcelona teammates did – nor was he around for their 2006 triumph – which is why he's only made it to seventh on this list. Still, with his graceful style of play and outrageous technical ability, he may well be the finest number six to have played among Europe's elite.

6 Toni Kroos

Real Madrid

If this was a general list of the greatest midfielders of the modern era, Toni Kroos might not be ahead of the likes of Pirlo, Busquets, or Gerrard but in terms of Champions League achievements, he outdoes them all. After all, he's won Europe's biggest prize with two different teams.

The German first tasted such glory in 2013 with Bayern Munich, although he wasn't fit for the final after picking up an injury in the quarters against Juventus. Don't worry, though, he would more than make up for that after his move to Real Madrid. Between 2016 and 2022, he would start and win four Champions League finals with Los Blancos, proving himself to be one of the finest midfielders in the competition's history.

5 Clarence Seedorf

Ajax, Real Madrid & AC Milan

Perhaps more than any other player, Clarence Seedorf has conquered the Champions League. After all, he is the first and only player to have won the prestigious competition with three different clubs.

He was part of an iconic Ajax team to triumphed in 1995, before then 1998 with Real Madrid, a move to AC Milan would see him taste further glory in 2003 and 2006 – taking his tally to four. That repeated success is probably why he seems pretty sanguine about losing in 2005 to Liverpool, saying: "In Istanbul, I have great memories despite that final. Turkey is a footballing country, we are in an amazing city with amazing stadiums and yeah, we had that experience, but I have to say that it is part of sport right?"

4 Zinedine Zidane

Juventus & Real Madrid

He may have only won the competition once but Zinedine Zidane has more than earned his spot on this list. His match-winning volley in that final vs Bayer Leverkusen is perhaps the one moment of pure skill – coupled with a true sense of occasion – that best sums up the Champions League in its essence.

It truly was a thing of beauty. So much so, in fact, that Real Madrid have set it to the tear-jerking Italian opera tune Nessun Dorma on YouTube and it's since wracked up millions of views. As one of the all-time greats of world football (regardless of position), the Frenchman just had to make this list.

3 Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

In the 2006 final against Arsenal, Andres Iniesta came on at half-time with his team 1-0 down. He helped turn that game around and that would be the start of a beautiful parentship between the small Spaniard and Europe's biggest club tournament. He would go on to win it three more times – all with the Caltan outfit.

His most notable display came in the 2014/15 final as Barca swept past Juventus, winning 3-1. Man of the Match, Iniesta set up the opener after just three minutes, becoming the first man to assist a goal in three different Champions League finals. He could easily be ranked anywhere from first to third on this list but Xavi has more appearances and assists, while Luka Modric has more tournament wins, so that he'll have to settle for bronze in these rankings.

2 Luka Modric

Tottenham & Real Madrid

Modric very much falls into the 'Icons of the Sport' category when it comes to midfielders of the modern era. With his trademark outside-of-the-boot pass, he's been unlocking European defences for years now. Starting his career at Dinamo Zagreb, he only ever played in Champions League qualifiers and not the tournament proper with his first club.

And after impressing with Tottenham he sealed a move to Real Madrid and has gone on to win the competition five times – the joint-most of anyone in Champions League history. Footballers don't come much more special than the diminutive Croatian whose longevity at the top, as well as pure footballing quality, sees him rank deservedly in second place on this list.

1 Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona

Of all midfielders to have ever played in the Champions League, no one has more appearances (151) than Xavi. Add to that his four trophy wins with Barcelona – including his iconic Man of the Match display in the 2-0 win over Manchester United in 2009 – and you can see why the Spaniard was always going to rank highly on this list.

Xavi makes number one for the reasons stated above, as well as the indescribable quality he brought to the field of play every time he turned out for Barca in Europe. Playing in a mammoth 17 editions of the competition (again, the most of any midfielder), Xavi always delivered an astonishing level of consistency due to his combination of pure technical quality and undoubted footballing IQ. He is the high-water mark for any centre-mids to have graced the Champions League.