For a franchise that has never won a Super Bowl, the Minnesota Vikings have an outsized number of great players. Putting together a ranked list of the best Vikings players of all time is incredibly difficult, and there are several Hall of Famers who barely missed out.

Founded in 1960, the Vikings have had a lot of success, winning the last NFL championship and making the Super Bowl four times in the midst of over 30 playoff appearances. This is a testament to the talent Minnesota has put on the field over the last 60-plus years.

That talent includes well-known names like Carl Eller, Paul Krause, Mick Tingelhoff, Randall McDaniel, Ron Yary, Chris Doleman, and John Randle, who are all in the Hall of Fame but aren't included on this list.

The players that do show up here are some of the most dominating and decorated in league history. So, without further ado, let’s get into the five best Vikings players of all time, ranked.

1 Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson was a running back the size of a middle linebacker, and he absolutely dominated as such

The longtime Vikings running back was nicknamed “All Day” because any time you lined up against Adrian Peterson, he was going to be running over, around, and through you all darn day.

The best way to describe the 2007 No. 7 overall pick is that Peterson simply didn’t make sense from a physics standpoint. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, it stands to reason that he could easily run over someone. But he shouldn’t have been that fast or been able to shake, stop, and cut as quickly or aggressively as he could.

Peterson was the best back in the league (and perennial No. 1 fantasy football pick) for a good chunk of his 10 seasons in Minnesota. During that time, the former Oklahoma Sooner made seven Pro Bowl teams, earned four First-Team All-Pro nods and three Second-Team selections, won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007, and Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP in 2012 while rushing for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Vikings superstar RB led the league in attempts once, rushing touchdowns twice, rushing yards three times, and yards per game four times while in Minnesota. Overall, he rushed for 11,747 yards in a Vikings uniform, added another 1,945 yards as a receiver, and scored 102 total touchdowns.

Despite his incredible exploits, Peterson only made the playoffs four times in his Vikings career and never made it to the Big Game. That, unfortunately, will be a similar story for several players on his list.

2 Fran Tarkenton

Fran Tarkenton was a dual-threat QB who would have been perfect for the modern NFL

One Vikings star who did play in the Super Bowl three times with the Vikings is Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton. A man ahead of his time, this dual-threat QB had two stints in Minnesota (1961-66) and (1973-78) with five seasons with the New York Giants in between.

A third-round pick out of Georgia in 1961, Tarkenton had a nice start to his career, coming in second in Rookie of the Year voting to Chicago Bears tight end Mike Ditka. And he was always thrilling to watch.

During his first stint with the Vikings, Tarkenton scrambled around and threw for a lot of yards and touchdowns. But he also got sacked more than 40 times and led the league in yardage lost due to sacks in each of his first four seasons. The Vikings didn’t make the playoffs once during that time.

Minnesota traded their QB to the Giants in 1967 and Tarkenton had some solid seasons in the Big Apple. However, the G-Men traded him back to the Vikes in 1972, and that’s when his real success began.

Tarkenton led the league three times in completions and once in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completion percentage in his second stint with the Vikings. He also earned his only First-Team All-Pro selection and won the NFL MVP Award in 1975. More importantly, he led his team to the Super Bowl in three out of four seasons from 1973 to 1976, famously losing all three, becoming the first QB to lose the Big Game thrice.

The Vikings Hall of Fame QB may have never won the big one, but over 13 non-consecutive seasons, he became the franchise’s best quarterback of all time and still owns the franchise records for passing yards (33,098) and touchdown passes (239) to this day.

3 Alan Page

The first-ever defensive player to win NFL MVP was the best player on the "Purple People Eaters" unit

The third of Minnesota’s three MVP winners, Alan Page may be the most impressive of all. In 1971, the defensive tackle became the first defensive player to ever win Most Valuable Player honors. And he's still just one of two to do so, the other being Lawrence Taylor.

Page was the 15th overall pick in the 1967 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, and the 6-foot-4, 245-pound disruptor immediately made an impact with 8.5 sacks in his first season. An 11.5-sack campaign followed, and Page was off to the races, becoming one of the most dominant D-linemen in the league.

As arguably the most important member of the famed “Purple People Eaters” defensive line, Page went to nine Pro Bowls and made five First-Team All-Pro squads from 1968 to 1976. He played in all four of the Vikings’ Super Bowls and finished his illustrious career with 108.5 sacks for the Vikings (and 148.5 overall after spending three and a half seasons with the Chicago Bears).

After his incredible football career, it’s no surprise this son of Canton, Ohio, ended up immortalized back in his hometown in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And one of the coolest parts about Page is that his football career may be his least impressive professional accomplishment. After his NFL days, the Notre Dame alum returned to his alma mater to get his law degree and ended up becoming the first Black judge on the Minnesota Supreme Court in 1992.

4 Randy Moss

Randy Moss' time in Minnesota didn't end well, but his first few years were incredible to watch

If you didn’t get to see Randy Moss play in his first seven seasons with the Vikings, it’s hard to understand just how exciting he was during the first few years of his career.

To get a feel for this phenomenon, go back and watch highlights of his national breakout game on Thanksgiving Day in 1998 against the Dallas Cowboys. Moss had just three catches, but they all went for touchdowns, and he ended the game with 163 receiving yards and a two-point conversion to boot.

In this game, Moss caught a flea-flicker for a 51-yard TD, a 56-yard bomb from Randall Cunningham with a defender hanging all over him, and a three-yard hitch that he then proceeded to take 56 yards to the house, outrunning the entire Cowboys defense.

Moss was simply the most exciting WR in the NFL during his initial run in Minnesota. In that time, he took home Offensive Rookie of the Year as well as five Pro Bowl and three First-Team All-Pro nods.

Toward the end of his Minnesota tenure, Moss’ brash attitude started to become too much for the Vikings' powers that be, especially after he fake-mooned Green Bay Packers fans during a playoff touchdown celebration. The team ultimately traded him to the Oakland Raiders.

Still, in those first seasons for the Vikings, no one did it better than Moss.

5 Cris Carter

Cris Carter turned his life around once he got to the Vikings and then became one of the greatest players in franchise history

All he does is catch touchdowns! That’s what Chris Berman used to say about Cris Carter when he was in his prime with the Vikings in the 1990s. And he wasn’t wrong.

Carter caught 110 TDs for Minnesota over the 12 years he played there, and he led the league three times in touchdown catches in a season (17 in 1995, 13 in 1997, and 13 in 1999).

Alongside Moss during his final few seasons with the team, Carter helped the Vikings achieve their most successful run since the Super Bowl run in the late '60s and '70s. From 1990 to 2001, the Vikings made the playoffs eight times in 12 seasons.

A lot of that was thanks to Carter, who had a unique path to the Vikings five best players of all time list. While nearly all the players on most franchises' greatest players lists were drafted by that same team, Carter started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he had 89 catches for 1,490 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons.

The former Ohio State star got his career and life together, though, after the Eagles cut him due to his drug and alcohol use, and he became a model NFL player both on and off the field throughout the rest of his career and into his impressive career as a media member.

Carter left the Vikings following the 2001 campaign and played one final season with the Miami Dolphins in 2002. When he walked away, his final Vikings tallies were 1,004 receptions for 12,383 yards with 110 touchdowns. All three of those numbers remain franchise records.

