The Minnesota Vikings are searching for their next quarterback after the Atlanta Falcons agreed to pay Kirk Cousins $45 million per year through 2027.

Cousins spent the last six years running the show for the Minnesota offense, but now as Minnesota heads into the 2024 NFL Draft, newly-signed Sam Darnold is the current QB1, which means the Vikings are almost certain to select a signal-caller.

The Vikings have had plenty of Hall of Fame and borderline HOF QBs roll through town, including Brett Favre, Warren Moon, and Randall Cunningham, if only for a brief time. But did any of those big names crack the list of the top five quarterbacks in Vikings history? Let's take a look.

1 Fran Tarkenton

Fran Tarkenton is far and away the top Vikings quarterback of all time

This one was easy as Fran Tarkenton is far and away the top quarterback in Vikings history. Known as "The Scrambler," the Georgia alum had two stints with the Vikings that totaled 13 years.

A third-round pick of the Vikings in the 1961 NFL Draft, Tarkenton struggled early, going 2-8 as a starter but somehow still finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting. Along with throwing for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdown passes as a rookie, he also ran for 308 yards and five scores.

Tarkenton made the first of his five Pro Bowls with the Vikings (nine in his career) during the 1964 season, when he guided Minnesota to an 8-5-1 record and threw for 2,506 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Fran Tarkenton Vikings Stats Seasons 13 Games/Starts 177/170 Record 91-73-6 Comp% 57.7 Pass Yards 33,098 Pass TD 239 Interceptions 194 Rating 80.1

The Vikings traded Tarkenton to the New York Giants before the 1967 season for three draft picks and a player to be named later. He spent five years with the Giants, earning four more Pro Bowl selections, before heading back to the Vikings in 1972 to close out his career with seven more seasons in Minnesota.

In his second stint with the Vikings, he led the team to three Super Bowl appearances, but lost every single one of them.

Tarkenton was named NFL MVP in 1975, also earning his lone All-Pro selection after going 12-2 as a starter and leading the NFL in touchdown passes with 25. He compiled a record of 91-73-6 with Minnesota and is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (33,098) and touchdown passes (239).

2 Daunte Culpepper

Daunte Culpepper put up some big numbers in the air and on the ground

Daunte Culpepper was the fourth quarterback taken in the 1999 NFL Draft (No. 11 overall) but turned out to be the second-best of the five QBs taken in the first round that year, behind only Donovan McNabb, who was taken second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The strong-armed Culpepper, who played collegiately at Central Florida, came into his own in just his second year in the NFL. After appearing in one game as a rookie, Culpepper took over the QB reins and made the most of it.

In 2000, he made the first of his three Pro Bowls by throwing for 3,937 yards and a league-high 33 touchdown passes. He guided the Vikings to an 11-5 mark and a berth in the NFC title game, where they were trounced by the New York Giants, 41-0.

Overall, Culpepper had a roller-coaster career with the Vikings. After his strong 2000 campaign, he combined to throw just 32 touchdown passes against 36 interceptions in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. His 23 picks in 2002 led the NFL.

Daunte Culpepper Vikings Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 81/80 Record 38-42 Comp% 64.4 Pass Yards 20,162 Pass TD 135 Interceptions 86 Rating 91.5

He had a bounceback season in 2003 when he threw for 3,479 yards and 25 touchdowns. But he did drastically cut down on his interceptions, finishing with 11. He made his second Pro Bowl that year, despite going 7-7 as a starter.

Statistically, he had his best season the following year. The pass-happy Culpepper led the NFL in completions with 379 and also threw for a league-best 4,717 yards and a career-high 39 touchdown passes to earn his third Pro Bowl appearance.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Culpepper showed great mobility throughout his career. During the 2002 season, he rushed for a career-best 609 yards and 10 touchdowns and ultimately recorded 2,476 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in his seven years in Minnesota.

3 Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins proved his true worth to the Vikings in his final two years with the team

It might be a bit surprising for Kirk Cousins to rank third on this list. But if there was ever a time that he proved his worth to the Vikings, it was during his final two years with the team in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, the veteran quarterback started all 17 games for Minnesota and led them to a 13-4 record and the No. 3 seed in the NFC. While the playoffs didn't go so well, as the visiting New York Giants pulled off a first-round upset, Cousins proved he was still a top-tier quarterback in the NFL.

Cousins threw for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns as the Vikings compiled their best record during Cousins' six years with the team.

The following season, Cousins showed just how much he meant to the team when he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during a Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. The Michigan State alum had thrown 18 touchdown passes againts just five interceptions while completing 69.5% of his passes before his season abruptly ended.

Kirk Cousins Vikings Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 88/88 Record 50-37-1 Comp% 67.9 Pass Yards 23,265 Pass TD 171 Interceptions 55 Rating 101.2

With Cousins under center, the team went 4-4 to start the '23 campaign but then struggled to find a replacement and went 3-6 the rest of the way.

Cousins came to the Vikings in 2018 as a free agent after playing the first six seasons with the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings and put up some big numbers, throwing for 23,265 yards, good for third on the franchise's all-time passing yards list. Cousins went 50-37-1 in six seasons in Minnesota, completed 67.9% of his passes, and threw 171 touchdown passes while being picked off just 55 times.

Upon the start of 2024 NFL free agency, Cousins inked a four-year deal worth $180 million with the Atlanta Falcons.

4 Tommy Kramer

Tommy Kramer knew how to lead the Vikings to comeback victories

Tommy Kramer spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Vikings and had the tough task of following Tarkenton. Selected by Minnesota in the first round (No. 27 overall) of the 1977 NFL Draft, the Rice product didn't take over for Tarkenton until the 1979 season.

In his first year as QB1, Kramer started all 16 games and went 7-9, throwing for 3,397 yards and 23 touchdowns with 24 interceptions.

Over time, Kramer developed the nickname "Two-Minute Tommy" because of his ability to lead the Vikings down the stretch. In his career, he had 15 fourth-quarter comebacks and 19 game-winning drives.

Tommy Kramer Vikings Stats Seasons 13 Games/Starts 128/110 Record 54-56 Comp% 55.1 Pass Yards 24,775 Pass TD 159 Interceptions 157 Rating 72.9

Kramer threw for better than 3,000 yards five times during his run with the Vikings. He also flirted with the 4,000-yard mark during the 1981 season when he racked up 3,912 yards and tossed 26 touchdown passes.

Kramer battled knee and shoulder injuries throughout his career. He earned his first and only Pro Bowl appearance during the 1986 season, also taking Comeback Player of the Year honors. He went 7-6 in his 13 starts and threw for exactly 3,000 yards with 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

For his career, Kramer went 54-56 for the Vikings and threw 159 touchdowns and 157 interceptions. He closed his career appearing in one game for the New Orleans Saints in 1990.

5 Wade Wilson

Wade Wilson went from longtime backup to Pro Bowl starter

Favre, Moon, ,Cunningham and Joe Kapp all put together better single-season performances than Wade Wilson for the Vikings. But none of them played in Minnesota for more than three years.

Therefore, we decided on Wade Wilson as the fifth-best QB in team history because he's a guy who spent 10 years with the Vikings and worked his way from backup to Pro Bowl starter.

Wilson was selected in the eighth round of the 1981 NFL Draft and didn't really see much action until 1984, when he made five starts and went 1-4, throwing 11 interceptions. He spent much of his early years as a backup to Kramer, but he made seven starts in 1987, going 5-2 and even earning an NFC Offensive Player of the Week selection.

Wade Wilson Vikings Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 76/48 Record 27-21 Comp% 55.8 Pass Yards 12,135 Pass TD 66 Interceptions 75 Rating 73.4

During that season, Wilson helped guided the Vikings into the playoffs and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 41-10 Wild Card Round win over the New Orleans Saints. He then completed 20 of his 34 passes and threw for two more scores in a 36-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Minnesota's run ended with a 17-10 loss to Washington in the NFC title game.

In 1988, Wilson had his lone Pro Bowl season, going 7-3 in 10 starts. He led the NFL in completion percentage at 61.4%, completing 204 of 332 passes for 2,746 yards with 15 touchdowns. He was also tops in the NFC with a 91.5 passer rating.

Wilson started 12 games in 1989 and went 7-5, missed several games with a finger injury. In 1990, Wilson made the first three starts of the season before suffering a thumb injury.

He began the 1991 season as the starter, but eventually lost the job to Rich Gannon and bounced around the league before calling it a career following the 1998 season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.