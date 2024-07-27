Highlights Adrian Peterson was a generational talent and is easily the best running back in Minnesota Vikings history.

Chuck Foreman was solid early in his career and became a more productive runner once he moved from fullback to running back.

Dalvin Cook replaced Peterson and made four consecutive Pro Bowls for the Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings were an NFL powerhouse in the late 1960s and into the 1970s, capturing four conference championships in a seven-year period. While the Vikings came up short in all four of their Super Bowl appearances, their dominance didn’t go unnoticed by the rest of the league.

In the following years, Minnesota especially excelled in the trenches, with many of its best players coming on the defensive line. On the other side of the ball, the Vikings have also utilized the run game to wear down opponents and win with physicality.

The type of running back that has led the team into battle has varied over time, but the objective has remained the same. Minnesota has seen several impressive running backs over the years, including one of the greatest of all time.

Here's a look at the five best running backs in Vikings history.

Related Ranking the 5 Best Minnesota Vikings Players of All Time For a team that's never won a Super Bowl, the Minnesota Vikings have had plenty of great players.

1 Adrian Peterson

Peterson was a generational talent

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson was one of the most gifted runners in football history, making him arguably the best running back of his generation and possibly the 21st century.

Peterson was a highly sought-after draft prospect after a stellar college career at Oklahoma. The Vikings took him seventh overall in the 2007 NFL Draft, and the rest is history.

Only injuries and suspensions could hold Peterson back, as he went on to make seven Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams in his 10 seasons with Minnesota. He exhibited tremendous instincts as a runner and used jump cuts to shake defenders and find running lanes.

Peterson was an energetic runner who fought for extra yardage, but his ability to maximize runs by finding space and following blockers was often overlooked.

The most successful season of Peterson’s career came in 2012, when he returned from an ACL injury to run for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns. He won both NFL MVP (he remains the last non-QB to win the award) and Offensive Player of the Year and finished second in Comeback Player of the Year voting.

The only knock on Peterson’s game was that he wasn’t the most refined pass catcher. As a pure runner, though, few did it better than him. His 11,747 rushing yards and 97 rushing touchdowns are both easily the most in Vikings history.

2 Chuck Foreman

Foreman shined early in his career

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Chuck Foreman had a relatively short career. He spent eight years in the NFL, seven with the Vikings, before retiring after his age-30 season.

Foreman was a productive player early in his career and earned Pro Bowl and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 1973. He then scored 15 touchdowns in the 1974 season and finished in the top three in MVP voting. After two seasons, Foreman moved positions, going from fullback to running back.

This change led to him getting more touches and led to three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 1975 to 1977, a stretch during which he notched 32 touchdowns on the ground. One thing that didn’t change, though, was Foreman’s contributions as a receiver.

At a time when most teams preferred running the football over the aerial attack, he caught 336 passes with the Vikings and led the entire league in receptions with 73 in 1975. Foreman made four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams in Minnesota and ran for 5,887 yards and 52 touchdowns with the franchise.

He closed his career playing one season for the New England Patriots, recording 162 total yards and one touchdown.

3 Dalvin Cook

Cook was an explosive player during his prime

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota was mostly able to mitigate the losses of Peterson’s departure by selecting Dalvin Cook out of Florida State in the second round of the 2017 draft.

While there were stylistic differences between the two, Cook was able to pick up where his predecessor left off. From 2019 to 2022, Cook made four straight Pro Bowls and finished in the top 10 in rushing yards each season, surpassing 1,100 yards each year. That included a career-best 1,557 yards on the ground in 2020.

In college, Cook was a shifty runner who often improvised and bounced runs outside, even when it was unnecessary. These plays occasionally showed up on tape during his early years in the NFL, but he eventually became a more disciplined runner.

Cook’s speed and power made him a premier back during his prime and led to a successful six-year run with the Vikings. He ran for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns in Minnesota and caught 221 passes for 1,794 yards and an additional five scores.

4 Robert Smith

Smith was a late bloomer

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

It took Robert Smith some time to solidify his place in the Vikings' offense. The Ohio State product spent the early stages of his professional career as a backup or part-time starter.

It wasn’t until 1997, Smith’s fifth year, that he started more than 10 games in a season, and that marked the beginning of one of the greatest stretches of running back play in franchise history. Smith nearly doubled his career-high in 1997, going from 692 rushing yards to 1,266.

He would then make his first career Pro Bowl in 1998 after rushing for 1,186 yards and six touchdowns. Whereas most running backs retire from football after their best days are well behind them, Smith made the curious decision to walk away at the peak of his powers.

He had the best season of his career in 2000, recording 1,521 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, both of which were career bests. Had Smith wanted to continue pursuing football, he likely had multiple years left.

However, he had different plans and retired from the game at 30 years old and began a career in medicine. Smith’s 6,818 rushing yards rank second in team history, trailing only Peterson. He also added 32 rushing touchdowns in his eight seasons.

5 Bill Brown

Brown made a name for himself in the 1960s

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The oldest entry on this list is 1960s standout Bill Brown. Brown played one season with the Chicago Bears before joining Minnesota, where he would spend the final 13 years of his career.

With the Vikings, Brown made four Pro Bowls and finished in the top 10 in yards from scrimmage and rushing yards four times.

He was also a part of the 1969 team that won an NFL title before falling in Super Bowl 4 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown’s 1,627 carries with the Vikings are the second-most in franchise history and encapsulate his role with the team. He was a high-volume player and led the league in touches in 1966 with 288.

But Brown struggled to make the most of his workload and averaged only 3.5 yards per carry with the Vikings, topping a four-yard average only once. Nevertheless, his 5,757 rushing yards and 52 rushing touchdowns are both in the top five in franchise history and allow Brown to secure the fifth and final spot on this list.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.