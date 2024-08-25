Key Takeaways Randy Moss fell to the Minnesota Vikings in the 1998 NFL Draft and made a record-breaking impact as a rookie.

Cris Carter overcame early struggles in the NFL to become a record-breaking receiver in Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson is quickly rising as one of the greatest Vikings wide receivers of all time.

The list of the best Minnesota Vikings wide receivers of all time is a top-heavy one, with two Hall of Famers and one seemingly future Canton inductee taking the top three spots. After that, though, there are two far less heralded wideouts who should get more recognition for their accomplishments.

The Vikings joined the NFL in 1961 and have had some incredible running backs (Chuck Foreman, Robert Smith, Adrian Peterson) and quarterbacks (Fran Tarkenton, Dante Culpepper, Kirk Cousins) through the years. However, in the last three and a half decades or so, they have had three of the best wideouts to ever do it, including one who is still in the early stages of building his legacy.

Minnesota has never won a Super Bowl and hasn’t played in one since 1976, but that’s no reflection on these five greats. Starting in that ’76 season and running through today, here are the five best Vikings wide receivers of all time, ranked.

1 Randy Moss

Randy Moss might not quite be the GOAT, but he's pretty close and was the most exciting WR to watch who ever played the game

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Moss retired with 982 catches for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns, which are 15th, fourth, and second in those categories in NFL history. And 587 of those receptions, 9,316 of those yards, and 92 of those TDs came in his eight seasons in Minnesota.

The Vikings had the foresight and conviction to draft Moss despite the Marshall WR picking up the “character issues” label coming out of college. Nineteen teams (and the Cincinnati Bengals twice) passed on Moss in the 1998 NFL Draft , and outside the Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders , who took Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson, every other team made a massive mistake.

While Moss’ numbers are undoubtedly impressive, it’s hard to explain just how incredible he was in his first few seasons if you didn’t see it. At 6-foot-4 with long speed that seemed to defy the laws of physics, Moss was as much a threat to score from a quick slant as he was going deep.

And to illustrate this fact, look no further than his Thanksgiving Day breakout game as a rookie against the Dallas Cowboys when he had eight catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns while running through the Dallas secondary like the defensive backs were standing still. He ended that '98 campaign with 17 receiving scores, easily the most by a rookie in NFL history.

Like almost all his stops, the end of Moss in Minnesota wasn’t pretty, but when he was on the field, his talent was undeniable, and his dozens of moments of brilliance over the years is what makes him the best Vikings wide receiver of all time.

2 Cris Carter

All he did was catch touchdowns, and Cris Carter caught more than all but three WRs in NFL history

Paul Chapman-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Cris Carter out of Ohio State in the fourth round of the 1987 supplemental draft. After three seasons of relatively average on-field production and a host of problems off the field, Buddy Ryan cut Carter, infamously saying, “All he does is catch touchdowns,” meaning the WR was just interested in the glory, not the hard work of being a winning pass-catcher.

During the ensuing 12 years with the Vikings, Carter cleaned up his act on and off the field and became the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (1,004), receiving yards (12,383), and, of course, receiving touchdowns (110).

ESPN’s Chris Berman even repurposed Ryan’s derisive quote and would yell “All he does is catch touchdowns!” during every SportsCenter or NFL Primetime highlight when Carter snagged one of his 100-plus TDs.

Carter is an inspirational story and was an incredible WR. His four years with Moss were incredible, and the two are undoubtedly in contention for the greatest receiver duo of all time. The former Buckeye went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 and was joined by Moss five years later.

3 Justin Jefferson

Just four seasons in, Justin Jefferson is already among the greats in Vikings history

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only been a few years since the 2020 NFL Draft, but Justin Jefferson is already clearly the third-best Vikings wide receiver of all time.

Like with Moss, the Vikings got the WR in the 20s, picking him at No. 22 overall, the selection they received from the Buffalo Bills in the Stefon Diggs trade. Jefferson was available at this spot not due to character issues, though, but at least, in part, because of the unique and difficult lead-up to the draft with COVID-19.

Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy , CeeDee Lamb , and Jalen Reagor all came off the board ahead of Jefferson, but the LSU WR has been — by a massive margin over everyone but Lamb, who has been nearly as good — the best player of that bunch.

Jefferson came in second to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season, but made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. He also earned two Second-Team nods and one First-Team All-Pro honor to go along with the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Award. That season, he led the league in receptions with 128 and receiving yards with 1,809.

In 2023, Jefferson missed seven games with a hamstring injury and still managed to push his 1,000-yard season streak to four with 1,074 yards on 68 catches.

Over the next few seasons, Jefferson could rapidly ascend this list and ultimately become the best pass-catcher in team history.

4 Ahmad Rashad

Ahmad Rashad didn't just host an iconic Saturday morning sports show in the '90s; he was also a pretty solid wide receiver

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

For a certain generation of football fans, Ahmad Rashad is the guy who hosted NBA Inside Stuff on Saturday mornings and was married to the mom from The Cosby Show in real life. However, before his unique post-playing life, Rashad was a solid wideout for the Vikings.

Rashad was the No. 4 overall pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1972 and had two decent seasons there and one with the Buffalo Bills. After missing the entire 1975 campaign with a knee injury, the former Oregon Duck made it to the Vikings in 1976.

For the rest of his career — seven years, to be exact — Rashad was a top-tier pass-catcher in Minnesota. He had two 1,000-yard seasons, led the team in receiving yards three times, and made four straight Pro Bowls from 1978 to 1981.

All told, Rashad racked up 400 receptions, 5,489 yards, and 76 touchdowns in purple, making him the franchise leader in all those categories when he retired and still eighth, ninth, and seventh to this day.

5 Anthony Carter

Don't sleep on Cris Carter's other WR partner in Minnesota, who was also named Carter

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Carter is a bit of a forgotten name outside of the Twin Cities, but from 1990 to 1993, he was Cris Carter’s partner in crime. And while they weren’t Carter and Moss, Carter and Carter were a pretty solid duo.

Anthony Carter was a 12th-round futures pick of the Miami Dolphins while he was still at Michigan (back when you could pick underclassmen and have their rights whenever they left school) and he played in the upstart USFL out of college. When the league folded in 1985, he signed with the Dolphins but was promptly traded to the Vikings.

Carter was a solid pass-catcher his entire nine years in Minnesota. He never had less than 550 yards in a season, crested 1,000 yards three times, and led the Vikes in receiving yards five times. He also made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 1987 to 1989.

When Carter left for the Detroit Lions in 1994, he had 478 catches, 7,636 yards, and 52 touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.