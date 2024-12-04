As MLS gears up for its 29th MLS Cup Final, the anticipation is palpable. The Los Angeles Galaxy , the league’s most decorated franchise, are set to face off against the NY Red Bulls , a team hungry for their first-ever championship. Scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park, this clash promises to be one for the ages, bringing together two original franchises in a battle of East Coast grit versus West Coast flair.

Over the years, the MLS Cup Final has gifted fans with unforgettable moments. From dramatic golden goals to penalty shootouts that tested nerves, each championship has etched its own place in league history. As we count down to this year’s showdown, let’s take a look back at the top five MLS Cup Finals of all time—games that defined an era, shaped the league’s trajectory, and left fans in awe.

Honorable Mentions

2002 – LA Galaxy 1, New England Revolution 0 (after extra time)

The last MLS Cup to be decided by a golden goal, with Carlos Ruiz breaking New England hearts in front of a partisan crowd.

2001 – San Jose Earthquakes 2, LA Galaxy 1 (after extra time)

A young Landon Donovan and Dwayne De Rosario delivered a golden goal victory for the Quakes.

2009 – Real Salt Lake 1(5)–1(4) LA Galaxy

RSL’s improbable shootout win over the star-studded Galaxy marked their first and only MLS Cup title.

5 2018 – Atlanta United FC 2, Portland Timbers 0

In just their second season, Atlanta United delivered a championship performance that transcended the sport, cementing their place as one of MLS’s most ambitious clubs. Played in front of an MLS Cup-record crowd of 73,019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the atmosphere was electric, showcasing the growing potential of soccer in North America.

Atlanta’s tactical dominance was evident from the start, with Josef Martínez leading the charge. The Venezuelan forward opened the scoring with a cool finish in the 39th minute, adding another chapter to his record-breaking season. Franco Escobar doubled the lead in the second half, capitalizing on Portland’s defensive errors. The victory wasn’t just a testament to Atlanta’s quality but also a statement of intent, proving that bold investments in coaching and players could yield immediate success.

4 2003 – San Jose Earthquakes 4, Chicago Fire 2

The 2003 MLS Cup Final was an offensive masterclass, pitting two powerhouse teams against each other in a thrilling spectacle. With the Chicago Fire FC aiming for a historic treble after winning the Supporters’ Shield and U.S. Open Cup, the San Jose Earthquakes were determined to play spoiler.

The game lived up to its billing, with Landon Donovan stealing the show. Donovan scored twice, displaying the clinical edge that would define his MLS career. DaMarcus Beasley kept Chicago in contention with a well-taken goal, but San Jose’s relentless attack, led by Ronnie Ekelund and Richard Mulrooney, proved too much. The Earthquakes’ 4-2 victory solidified their place as one of the league’s early dynasties and showcased the league’s attacking potential.

3 2013 – Sporting Kansas City 1(7)–1(6) Real Salt Lake

Subzero temperatures at Children’s Mercy Park couldn’t cool the fiery determination of Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake in the 2013 MLS Cup Final. This game wasn’t just about skill; it was a test of endurance, resilience, and nerve, culminating in one of the most dramatic penalty shootouts in league history.

After Álvaro Saborío gave RSL the lead in the 52nd minute, Sporting KC responded with a thundering header from Aurélien Collin in the 76th. The match went to penalties after regulation and extra time ended 1-1. The shootout stretched into 10 nerve-wracking rounds, with goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen emerging as the hero. His final save secured Sporting KC’s second MLS Cup title, cementing his legacy as one of the league’s great shot-stoppers.

2 1996 – D.C. United 3, LA Galaxy 2 (after extra time)

The inaugural MLS Cup Final set the standard for drama, resilience, and unforgettable moments. Played in torrential rain at Foxborough Stadium, the game saw the Los Angeles Galaxy race to a 2-0 lead behind goals from Eduardo Hurtado and Chris Armas. For a time, it seemed like the sunshine state’s team would overcome the dreary conditions.

Enter DC United . Tony Sanneh’s header in the 73rd minute sparked the comeback, and Shawn Medved leveled the score just minutes later. With momentum firmly in their favor, D.C. forced extra time, where Eddie Pope’s golden goal header sealed the victory.

Pope, one of the first Black MLS stars who went on to inspire many of its current players, was a 22-year-old rookie when he scored the game-winning golden goal, continued on his journey and won two more MLS Cups.

The match was not only a triumph for United but also a defining moment for MLS, proving that soccer’s drama could thrive in its new American home.

1 2022 – LAFC 3(3)–3(0) Philadelphia Union

Close

A sporting rarity, this 2022 showdown pitted the regular season’s two best teams in a dramatic confrontation that delivered back-and-forth action, breathtaking goals, and unforgettable moments. It was a Hollywood script come to life in Los Angeles, showcasing why MLS continues to grow in global appeal.

Tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, extra time produced a series of plot twists that elevated this final to legendary status. Los Angeles FC went down to 10 men after goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau suffered a gruesome leg injury while committing a red-card foul on Cory Burke, forcing LAFC to call upon their backup goalkeeper, John McCarthy. Philadelphia capitalized on the chaos, with Jack Elliott scoring what seemed to be the decisive goal in the 124th minute, putting the Union on the cusp of their first MLS Cup title.

But then came Gareth Bale. The Welsh superstar, who had joined LAFC midseason, reminded the world of his penchant for clutch moments, heading home the equalizer in the 128th minute. It was a moment of pure brilliance—Bale soaring above defenders to deliver a goal that sent Banc of California Stadium into delirium and forced a penalty shootout.

The drama didn’t end there. McCarthy, a Philadelphia native and former Union player, became the unlikeliest of heroes. He saved two penalty kicks in the shootout, while LAFC converted all three of theirs to secure their first MLS Cup. McCarthy’s triumph over his former team added an emotional layer to a game that was already brimming with tension, drama, and joy.

It wasn’t just the best MLS Cup Final to date—it was a testament to the league’s growth and capacity for unforgettable moments. Fans and analysts alike agreed: this match raised the bar for what MLS Cup Finals could be, blending elite competition with theatrical storytelling.

As we look forward to this weekend’s showdown between the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, these moments remind us of the rich history and thrilling unpredictability of MLS Cup Finals. Whether it’s underdog triumphs, star-studded clashes, or games that go down to the wire, the MLS Cup continues to be a stage where legends are made and history is written.

Will the Galaxy extend their dynasty, or will the Red Bulls finally lift the elusive trophy? One thing is certain: another chapter of greatness awaits.