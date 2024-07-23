Highlights Summer League results should be taken with caution; they don't always predict NBA success.

Players in the Summer League offer valuable insights into their adaptation, skills, and readiness for the NBA.

Standouts like Smith, Williams, Wells, Edey, and Larsson provided remarkable moments at the 2024 NBA Summer League.

The NBA 's Summer League is one of the game's most intriguing events. Shortly after the NBA Draft , it offers teams and its fans the opportunity to watch their newly minted prospects compete against NBA-adjacent talent. For a little under a month, rookies get a chance to prove their mettle against fellow draftees, young pros, and other players looking to earn an NBA contract.

Due to the lower level of competition, the lack of practice time and team chemistry, and the differing stakes and player roles compared to the NBA, all the results have to be taken with a grain of salt. A prospect dominating in the Summer League doesn't necessarily mean that they'll be successful at the next level, nor does a poor showing prove that they'll struggle in the NBA.

While it's foolish to try to draw conclusive observations about a player's game from the Summer League, it can still provide valuable insight into their processes: how quickly they can adapt, their tools and how they use them, and whether they're ready for the brighter lights at the next level. At the least, it gives fans aching for NBA action a little sampler of high-level basketball and a few face-melting highlights.

This year, a few different players stood out and provided some remarkable moments at the 2024 NBA Summer League. Here are the top five:

5 Zhaire Smith Hammers on Jaylin Galloway

Zhaire Smith 2024 Summer League stats: 4.0 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 1.0 APG, 36.8% FG, 20.0% 3FG

It's been over six years since the Philadelphia 76ers traded away the rights to former Villanova Wildcat Mikal Bridges to the Phoenix Suns in return for Zhaire Smith out of Houston. The move was highly scrutinized at the time, as Mikal Bridges was projected to be a perfect 3-and-D wing to complement a team centered around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons , while Zhaire Smith was viewed as a high-ceiling project due to his elite athleticism and burgeoning two-way abilities.

Zhaire Smith NBA Stats PPG 3.7 RPG 1.2 APG 0.9 FG% 37.8% 3FG% 31.6% FT% 66.7% GP 13

Over a half decade later, the Sixers may be regretting that move even more now after watching Bridges team up with his old college pals on the New York Knicks , forming a Wildcats "super team" that should present a danger to Philadelphia's title push soon.

Smith clearly didn't pan out for the Sixers, having never fully realized his potential after narrowly escaping death shortly after getting drafted due to a freak accident involving his food allergies. While he might never get to be a meaningful contributor in the NBA, it was thrilling to see him remind the world of the athleticism that made him such a valuable prospect in 2018 by putting the Milwaukee Bucks ' Jaylin Galloway on a poster.

4 Alondes Williams Throws Down the Dunk of the Summer

Alondes Williams 2024 Summer League stats: 12.0 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.8 APG, 47.6% FG, 48.0% 3FG

Zhaire Smith's dunk had everything one could ask for in a poster: an honest contest from the defender, a lengthy runway to build suspense, and a clean, yet vicious finish. That being said, it still wasn't close to the best throw-down from the 2024 Summer League. That honor belongs to the Miami Heat 's Alondes Williams .

Williams's dunk included a nasty pump fake that completely removed his primary defender. While Smith's slam was in transition, Williams's highlight occurred in a half-court setting, which added a great deal of difficulty. Not only did he put the Dallas Mavericks ' AJ Lawson on a poster, Williams also contorted his body in midair to finish the play, avoiding the defense and persevering through the contact to throw it down.

Alondes Williams 2021-22 Wake Forest Stats PPG 18.5 RPG 6.4 APG 5.2 FG% 50.7% 3FG% 28.2% FT% 69.1% SPG 1.2 TOV 3.6

Williams went undrafted in 2022 before signing a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets . Last season, he was picked up by the Heat but didn't have much opportunity to prove himself at the NBA level. His dunk over Lawson put the world on notice, and he finished the Summer League with fantastic outputs. He could very well turn out to be the next addition to Miami's long list of unearthed gems.

3 Jaylen Wells Saves the Day

Jaylen Wells 2024 Summer League stats: 13.2 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.0 APG, 48.2% FG, 40.0% 3FG

There's nothing more exciting in basketball than a buzzer-beating game-winner, except one that occurs on a broken play. Jaylen Wells provided exactly that at the Salt Lake City Summer League against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jaylen Wells College Stats Category 2021-22 SSU 2022-23 SSU 2023-24 WSU PPG 12.6 22.4 12.6 RPG 5.8 8.7 4.6 APG 1.7 2.6 1.2 FG% 40.6% 51.7% 43.6% 3FG% 26.3% 43.8% 45.7% FT% 71.6% 86.1% 81.4%

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Wells with the 39th-overall pick in this past draft, making him the first player ever from Sonoma State to be drafted. He earned his selection by proving to be a professional scorer through two years at Sonoma State and one season with the Washington State Cougars.

They say that the ball knows how to find pure scorers, and Wells added to that mythology with his game-winner over the Sixers. After Isaiah Miller missed from close range, several players got their fingers on the rock trying to pull down the rebound, but it bounced perfectly into Wells's mitts. With zero hesitation and perfect awareness of the situation, he flipped up a floater that dropped smoothly through the hoop, giving the Grizzlies a walk-off bucket.

2 Zach Edey's Timely Tip-In

Zach Edey 2024 Summer League stats: 14.0 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 4.0 BPG, 58.3% FG

Aside from Bronny James , no player in the 2024 NBA Draft was more controversial than Zach Edey . Despite an objectively dominant college career, especially in his last two campaigns with the Purdue Boilermakers, many pundits doubted that Edey could produce at the next level due to his lumbering frame. So far, he's looked more than quick enough to be effective in the pros, and his combination of size, IQ, and touch has shown to be an impossible problem for defenses to solve.

Zach Edey College Stats Category 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 8.7 14.4 22.3 25.2 RPG 4.4 7.7 12.9 12.2 ORPG 1.7 3.2 5.5 4.6 APG 0.4 1.2 1.5 2.0 FG% 59.7% 64.8% 60.7% 62.3% FT% 71.4% 64.9% 73.4% 71.1% BPG 1.1 1.2 2.1 2.2 MPG 14.7 19.0 31.7 32.0

All of those aspects of his game were put perfectly on display in the Memphis Grizzlies clash against the Utah Jazz at Salt Lake City Summer League. With the game coming down the wire, the Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia was at the stripe with Memphis down two. The problem was that LaRavia only had one free throw left.

Luckily for Memphis, they had 7-4 Edey on the block ready to grab the board. LaRavia perfectly bounced his intentional miss off of the rim, allowing Edey to bulldoze through the massive Walker Kessler for the rebound. Not only did he put himself in a great position after the miss, but he was able to just tip the ball in with only 0.8 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. The Grizzlies ultimately lost that contest, but they may have won the entire draft by filling a huge need with an even greater talent and body in Edey.

1 Pelle Larsson Crowns the Heat as Summer League Champs

Pelle Larsson 2024 Summer League stats: 12.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.7 APG, 47.3% FG, 35.3% 3FG

As aforementioned, the Summer League isn't meant to draw lasting conclusions. As such, the championship is virtually meaningless, but it does give players the early opportunity to prove that they can thrive under pressure.

Pelle Larsson College Stats Category 2020-21 Utah 2021-22 Arizona 2022-23 Arizona 2023-24 Arizona PPG 8.2 7.3 9.9 12.8 RPG 3.2 3.4 4.3 4.1 APG 2.8 1.8 3.1 3.7 FG% 46.7% 47.8% 47.2% 51.9% 3FG% 46.3% 36.3% 35.6% 42.6% FT% 88.3% 81.3% 83.5% 75.0%

The Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson did exactly that, putting up 16 points on a commendable 7-9 shooting including the ultimate game-winner. In just a little over 20 minutes of action, he also added three rebounds, four assists, and five blocks in the title game.

With the game tied at 118 in overtime and the target score set at 120, Miami drew up an empty-corner pick-and-roll for Larsson. The Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen Jr. did a fantastic job fighting through the screen and staying with his man, but Larrson kept his dribble alive, fought through the contact, and sunk an off-balance floater to win it all for the Heat. Scriptwriters couldn't have come up with a better ending for the 2024 NBA Summer League.