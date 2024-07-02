Highlights Klay Thompson's record-breaking 14 three-pointers in a single game was one of the greatest offensive performances in NBA history.

Thompson's 60-point performance in just 3 quarters on 11 dribbles was a shooting clinic like no other.

An emotional return and a 17-point game after two serious injuries sealed his legacy.

With Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors finally bringing the Splash Brothers era to an end, it shouldn't cause basketball and Warriors' fans alike to look negatively at the final chapter of his career, but rather give us time to appreciate all the great moments he provided.

As arguably the second-greatest shooter of all time and undoubtedly part of the best shooting backcourt in league history, Thompson gave NBA fans a light show on a nightly basis, posting some of the craziest, eye-popping performances this game has ever seen. He is one of the pioneers of the modern era of three-point marksmanship, and for good reason.

Klay is well-known for possibly getting hotter than even his running mate Stephen Curry is capable of, doing things never seen before on a basketball court, both in the regular season and playoffs.

Here are his five greatest moments as a Warrior, if it is even possible to pick five.

5 Sets Record For Most Three-Pointers Made In A Single Game (14)

Klay broke his shooting slump in a legendary way that only he can

In late October 2018, nearly everything was right in the Warriors' world. They were 6-1 to start the season, were coming off back-to-back titles, and had arguably the greatest collection of talent ever assembled on a basketball court. There was only one thing wrong: Klay Thompson was enduring the worst shooting slump of his life.

Thompson had started off the campaign averaging just 15.1 points on 39.6 percent from the field and 13.9 percent from three-point range, easily the worst stretch of shooting he had in his career despite the incredible quality of looks the Warriors superteam was generating.

Clearly, shooting can be very volatile, because on October 29th, Thompson erupted for 52 points on 14 threes vs. the Chicago Bulls, setting the all-time record for makes beyond the arc. That mark still stands today.

Klay's Record-Breaking Night (10/29/18) Points FG 3PT Assists Rebounds 52 18-29 14-24 0 4

This incredible performance was yet another reminder that no one in the world can get hotter than Klay Thompson, not even his teammate Stephen Curry. Although he was mired in a deep funk for the first seven games of the year, all it took was just one three to go down for Klay, and he was activated. This theme will continue for the rest of this list.

4 Klay Drops 60 Points In 3 Quarters... On 11 Dribbles

Thompson displayed the epitome of pure off-ball marksmanship

On December 5th, 2016, Klay Thompson provided NBA fans with the greatest example of spot-up excellence we've possibly ever seen: 60 points on just 11 dribbles, in just three quarters. Contrasted with his Splash Brother Curry, who is a great off-ball player himself but thrives as an off-the-dribble shooter, what Thompson accomplished that night seemed unfathomable. It has yet to be replicated.

60 Points In 3 Quarters (12/05/16) Points Minutes FG 3PT Dribbles 60 29 21-33 8-14 11

Thompson was able to pull this off through a bevy of clever scoring methods: off-screen jumpers, cuts to the basket, one-dribble pull-up jumpers, catch-and-shoot threes, and more. It was a reminder that he had perfected off-ball scoring like no other player in NBA history had even come close to, and his supporting cast was perfect to complement his skills.

Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia deserve credit for finding him during every action the Warriors ran to get him open, but Thompson's otherworldly combination of a quick release, consistent footwork, wily off-ball movement, and an unbelievable ability to shoot over a contest is what made this absurd feat possible.

Players today looking to become complimentary scorers should look at the film of Thompson's 2016 explosion vs the Indiana Pacers as a guide to becoming an efficient off-ball guy.

3 Game 6 Klay Was Born In Oklahoma City

Thompson hit 11 threes and scored 41 points to stave off elimination

Few performances have been as influential to NBA history and soul-snatching for the opponent as Thompson's Game 6 eruption against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. The Thunder were one game from advancing to their first NBA Finals in four years and held a significant lead for most of the second half on their home floor, ready to celebrate.

Golden State was running on fumes by this point, after grinding all season for their record-setting 73-win campaign, as well as Curry being clearly hampered by a knee injury he suffered earlier in the playoffs. OKC simply felt like the better, more athletic, hungrier team, led by two in-their-prime superstars in Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

After falling down 3-1 and winning Game 5 at home, the Warriors appeared ready to pack it in during a dominant Thunder effort for most of the game. Curry was nowhere to be found, and the Dubs couldn't get anything going in front of a raucous playoff crowd in OKC.

Then came Klay Thompson. He dropped 41 points on a then playoff-record 11 threes, hitting crowd silencer after silencer as he helped steal the hearts of the Thunder faithful, sending the series back to a deciding Game 7 in the Bay. The Warriors won the contest, advancing to yet another NBA Finals and avoiding a historic collapse after their 73-win season (which they infamously blew in the next series).

Game 6 In OKC (05/28/16) Points FG 3PT Rebounds 4th QTR Points 41 14-31 11-18 4 19

However, Game 6 Klay was born, and he upheld that nickname many more times in the future.

2 Emotional Return After Two Serious Injuries

It had been almost three years since GSW fans had seen Klay in action

The tragic part of Klay Thompson's storybook Warriors career is the two devastating injuries he suffered that cost him two whole seasons in the middle of his prime. The first was a torn ACL he suffered late in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, the other being a torn Achilles he suffered a year later during training. These blows stole his age 29 and 30 campaigns, disrupting a legendary run of shooting and winning next to Curry.

Klay's Return (01/09/22) Points FG 3PT Result 17 7-18 3-8 14-point W

On January 9th, 2022, Warriors fans got to see Thompson suit up for the first time since that fateful knee injury in the 2019 Finals, and it proved to be as emotional as it could get. A true fan-favorite, Thompson's return was one of the best moments of a magical 2022 season for Golden State, which culminated in a championship that Klay played a huge part in.

From the introductions to his first basket being a thunderous dunk to his hot streak in the third quarter, it was a perfect night for Warriors Nation in the midst of a great season. As for the game itself, Thompson played very well for a guy who hadn't seen live-action in nearly three years.

1 37 Points In A Quarter

Klay once again proved he was a human microwave

Before ever winning a championship or even becoming an All-Star, a 24-year-old Thompson was doing things with a basketball that had never been seen before. It all culminated in a ridiculous performance in January 2015, where he showed he was a human flamethrower as he burst onto the scene with a 52-point masterpiece that included a 37-point quarter.

Arguably the most electrifying, eye-popping stretch of single-game basketball ever witnessed, Klay went an absurd 12-12 from the field as he dropped a record-setting number in the third quarter in Golden State's win over the Sacramento Kings. He once again displayed that it was possible to score in bunches primarily off of passes, using his lightning-quick release to get shots off over defenders.

Yet Another Record (01/23/15) Points FG 3rd Quarter Points 3Q FG 3Q 3PT 52 16-25 37 12-12 8-8

This quarter was another reminder of Golden State's revolutionary style of basketball that focused on ball movement, finding the open man, and sacrificing good shots for great shots. Once Thompson got hot, his Warriors teammates solely focused on getting him the ball in his spots, and he rewarded them.

Klay sprayed in threes from every different angle on the floor, while using several different release points to do so, proving yet again that he was on the same level as Curry in many respects.

Warriors fans will always love Thompson for his contribution to winning four titles, his defense, his laid-back personality, and, of course, the excellent player he was. However, perhaps nothing will be more memorable when he is gone than the hot streaks he could achieve.

Honorable Mentions: 2018 Game 6 vs. Houston Rockets, 2022 Game 5 vs. Dallas Mavericks to clinch NBA Finals