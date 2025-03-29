Summary WCW gave WWE their toughest challenge to date.

WCW thrived by signing major stars from WWE, sparking the Monday Night Wars, and changing wrestling forever.

From historic World Championship victories to debuts, WCW enjoyed plenty of memorable moments.

The WWE has long been the standard-bearer for professional wrestling. With a storied history that stems back to the 1950s, the company has seldom been knocked off their perch as the king of sports entertainment. Having faced opposition from the likes of TNA and AEW, the company that has brought about the most discomfort within the industry is WCW.

A billionaire-backed wrestling show, World Championship Wrestling, aired on TBS from 1995 up until early 2001. Ultimately, WCW would be bought out by Vince McMahon, producing one of the Attitude Era's most shocking moments, but their legacy within wrestling remains.

WCW thrived off signing major stars from WWE, eliciting major shock among wrestling fans. Providing such a threat to the WWE that their Monday Nitro show sparked the Monday Night Wars, a streak of 83 weeks on top saw the wrestling landscape change forever. A decline in ratings and revenue saw the company take a drastic downward spiral, but that wasn't before they had produced countless timeless moments. A memorable six-year reign as WWE's strongest competitor, these are just some of the best moments to come from WCW's existence.