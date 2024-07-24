Highlights This NBA offseason was calmer due to tougher salary cap penalties and players accepting hometown extensions.

Some notable moves included Alex Caruso to the Thunder, DeMar DeRozan to the Kings and Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans.

The Knicks acquired a defensive specialist in Mikal Bridges, while the Sixers signed Paul George for the twilight of his prime.

The NBA offseason is always a much-awaited few weeks in early July as free agency and trade season can be just as exciting as actual games.

The NBA is such a transactional league, with guys always moving freely between teams since the player empowerment movement of the early 2010s.

However, summer 2024 was a bit of a disappointment; there weren't the fireworks usually seen when free agency kicks off.

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement makes it more difficult for organizations to take big swings because of salary cap penalties and competitive balance rules, and players have begun accepting hometown extensions because they are much more lucrative and then requesting a trade later if they are unhappy.

These factors have calmed down the drama of the past decade, but many players still switched franchises and several teams made huge moves to upgrade their rosters.

Here are the five best signings and trades from this past summer.

5 Alex Caruso – Oklahoma City Thunder

OKC traded Josh Giddey in a beneficial deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder had two main jobs this summer: bringing in more size and moving off Josh Giddey to improve their spacing.

As predicted, with Sam Presti running the show, OKC completed both of those tasks in just two moves, trading Giddey for Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks .

This trade is beneficial for the Thunder, as they were able to get rid of a player who often did more harm than good and fell out of their main playoff rotation while acquiring an All-NBA-level perimeter defender who can stretch the floor.

Caruso should fit seamlessly next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Jalen Williams , and Chet Holmgren and form a lethal defensive duo with Luguentz Dort .

Alex Caruso Last Two Seasons Season PPG 3P% DFG% All-NBA Defense 2022-23 5.6 36.4 44.4 1st Team 2023-24 10.1 40.8 45.2 2nd Team

OKC is now a top-tier contender and should compete for the West's top spot again after such a successful offseason. Its eight-man rotation is now possibly the best in the NBA.

4 DeMar DeRozan – Sacramento Kings

The veteran is an interesting fit but makes the Kings better

The Sacramento Kings are sort of stuck in no-man's land right now in the NBA landscape.

They have way too much talent to enter a rebuild or tank, but they are firmly behind six to eight teams in their own conference, which is not an enviable position to be in.

Outside some unlikely blockbuster trades like acquiring Lauri Markkanen or Jimmy Butler or signing George away from Los Angeles, Sacramento simply had no other moves to make than to go after DeMar DeRozan , who has been a quietly productive player in his three seasons with the Chicago Bulls .

Furthermore, the Kings gave up next to nothing, just dealing Harrison Barnes and Chris Duarte to bring DeRozan into the fold.

While this move certainly won't lift the Kings into championship contention, they undoubtedly improved their roster by adding the former Bull.

After re-signing bench stud Malik Monk , Sacramento will go with a rotation of De'Aaron Fox , Domantas Sabonis , DeRozan, Keegan Murray , Kevin Huerter , Trey Lyles , Monk and Keon Ellis .This is far from a title team, but they should win a lot of games in the regular season and have the opportunity to pounce on a trade deadline star if one becomes available.

Sacramento still needs to upgrade after its top four guys, and having three players who work in the mid-range and post as your top three scorers isn't ideal, but this group has a ton of talent.

Pairing two of the most clutch players in the league in Fox and DeRozan should be fun to watch.

DeMar DeRozan in the Clutch (2023-24) PPG FG% TS% NRTG W-L 4.6 48.7 62.5 22.1 24-16

3 Dejounte Murray – New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans finally got the guard they've been searching for

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a tumultuous offseason, losing four of their key rotation players to free agency and in a big trade. They also still have to decide what to do with Brandon Ingram 's expiring contract, but there are few trade partners for the 26-year-old wing.

Ingram's fit is redundant on a team with Zion Williamson and now Dejounte Murray due to his ball-dominant style, and New Orleans is sure to pivot at some point soon.

However, acquiring a 27-year-old guard who has been sneakily effective the last four seasons can hardly be called anything but a win, especially when the Pelicans only had to deal two first-rounders and three veteran players.

New Orleans now has a core group of seven, with Williamson, Ingram, Murray, CJ McCollum , Herbert Jones , Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado .

This team is closer than ever to taking that next step to true contention, and now just has to decide what to do about Ingram and McCollum going forward.

As tumultuous as the offseason has been, it doesn't compare to Murray's situation as an Atlanta Hawks player since being traded there, which has hidden his greatness to a degree.

Murray clearly didn't work with Trae Young 's heliocentric playing style, but he is a two-way athlete who can put up 20 points and six assists a night. He's just an all-around solid player.

He should refocus and lock in on the defensive end as he did with the San Antonio Spurs in a reduced offensive role, which he should have with all the talent on the Pelicans.

Murray's Hawks Stats (2022-2024) PPG APG RPG 3P% TS 21.5 6.3 5.3 35.5 54.8

It will be interesting to see how Murray fits in an off-ball role behind Ingram and Williamson, but the Pelicans undoubtedly upped their talent level without giving up much in return.

2 Mikal Bridges – New York Knicks

Knicks built a generational defensive wing tandem

The Knicks built on their success over the past two seasons by reuniting yet another Villanova alum with his teammates, trading Bojan Bogdanovic and five first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for two-way stalwart Mikal Bridges .

Bridges endured a down year on a bad Brooklyn team as the first option but will now get to settle back into the role he feels most comfortable in: a secondary scoring option who is a lockdown defender.

Bridges is a seamless fit with the Knicks for several reasons, but the most important is that they now have a wing tandem built to stop Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown , and the league runs through the Boston Celtics .

Bridges next to OG Anunoby will be tough for opposing offenses to face, and New York has a strong rim protector in Mitchell Robinson as well as several other lockdown perimeter defenders. Coach Tom Thibodeau must be salivating over all the defensive options he can go to this season.

Bridges is also a great addition for New York offensively, as he can return to being an off-ball, spot-up shooter who creates offense occasionally rather than as the focal point. He thrived in this role as a member of the Phoenix Suns and will now provide insurance for Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle as a third option.

Mikal Bridges Phoenix Suns Stats (2021-2023) PPG 3P% TS% Spot-Up PPP 14.7 39.1 61.8 1.13 (73rd Percentile)

*Excludes Bridges' first two years in Phoenix when he played a reduced role

With Bridges, New York should be able to run more of a ball and player-movement style of offense rather than their pure isolation attack of the last two years, which should make them more resilient offensively in both the regular and postseason.

Lastly, Bridges is a perfect guy to throw in this lineup because of his durability, as he hasn't missed a single of his 474 career NBA games.

For a team that dealt with such devastating injuries in 2023-24, it is comforting to know that at least one of their elite players will always be out there.

1 Paul George – Philadelphia 76ers

Contract stalemate with the Clippers landed George in Philly

It speaks to the lack of excitement surrounding free agency these days that Paul George was the prized possession on the market in 2024. George is an excellent player, but gone are the days of generational talents like LeBron James and Kevin Durant hitting the open market.

Several organizations were in on George months ago, including the Orlando Magic , Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers .

Philly signed the 14-year veteran to a four-year, $212 million max contract, locking down George for the final chapter of his prime as he searches for that elusive championship next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid .

This deal pairs two of the most maligned superstars of this era in George and Embiid, as neither have been able to break through despite sustained greatness for many years. Neither has played in an NBA Finals, and Embiid has yet to make a Conference Finals, so the clock is ticking on both of these guys to get it done sooner rather than later as they enter their twilight years.

George and Embiid Playoff Futility Player Playoff GP CF/Finals Wins NBA Titles Playoff PPG George 114 7 Conf. Finals 0 21.2 Embiid 59 0 0 24.9

Philadelphia is set up extremely well to compete for championships over the next few seasons. The Sixers have a blossoming superstar guard in Maxey, who was incredible in their first-round loss to the Knicks and fits perfectly next to Philly's star forward and center.

Sixers president Daryl Morey was able to sign several quality role players to replace departed veterans. Philadelphia retained Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr. while bringing in Caleb Martin , Eric Gordon , Andre Drummond and George.

All of these moves build a strong nine-man rotation complete with proven winners, a solid backup center and a versatile starting lineup.

George, Oubre and Martin are good perimeter defenders; Maxey, Embiid and George can handle the shot creation; and this roster has several solid spot-up shooters to take pressure off of the big three.

This deal was very risky because of the injury history of Embiid and George, and everything will come down to their presence in the postseason, but Philly's summer was a home run primarily because of the veteran star.