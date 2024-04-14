Highlights "Mr. Irrelevant" is the unofficial title given to the player picked last in the NFL draft.

Kicker Ryan Succop was the first "Mr. Irrelevant" to play and win a Super Bowl as a regular starter.

Brock Purdy was the "Mr. Irrelevant" quarterback to start a Super Bowl.

There isn't anything in sports that unifies fans like a great underdog story. Facing doubt humanizes professional athletes and causes fans to resonate with them. From seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady getting selected 199th overall to six-time NBA champ Michael Jordan getting cut from his high school team, even some of the all-time greats in their respective sports had to overcome adversity.

This helps explain the obsession with “Mr. Irrelevant,” the unofficial title given to the last pick of every NFL draft. These players were overlooked by the entire league and faced an uphill battle to receive playing time.

Regardless of which of the 32 NFL teams these players end up with, there’s a natural urge to pull for these players, and while the overall hit rate is low, there have been several players who have gone on to be quite relevant.

1 Ryan Succop, K, 2009

Succop had a long and successful NFL career

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Whereas most players selected late in the NFL draft fall due to questions regarding their ability, Ryan Succop’s pertained to positional value. With other positions taking priority, teams often leave special teams to the final rounds or bring these players on as undrafted free agents. Succop narrowly avoided the latter by going 256th overall in the 2009 draft to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Succop Career Stats Games Played 216 Field Goals Made/Attempted 320/386 Extra Points Made/Attempted 470/489 Super Bowl Wins 1

Succop spent 14 years in the NFL and had stints with the Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Though he never reached the heights of guys like Justin Tucker and Adam Vinatieri, the South Carolina product pulled together a long career that included a Super Bowl victory with the great Tom Brady in Tampa. He was the first "Mr. Irrelevant" to play and win a Super Bowl as a regular starter.

Kickers don’t tantalize football fans the way wide receivers and quarterbacks do, but they’re essential, and Succop was a serviceable starter for well over a decade.

2 Bill Fischer, T/G/DT, 1948

Fischer was Mr. Irrelevant before returning to Notre Dame

Bill Fischer’s status as a "Mr. Irrelevant" is certainly open for debate. Ahead of his rookie season, he was selected 10th overall in the 1949 NFL Draft by the then-Chicago Cardinals. However, a year earlier, he was taken with the 300th and final pick in the 1948 draft by the Cardinals but opted to return to Notre Dame.

This decision paid dividends as Fischer improved drastically, winning the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's top lineman, and shot up draft boards as a result. Fischer’s newfound status as a blue-chip prospect also ensured him immediate playing time.

Bill Fischer Career Stats Games Played 59 Interceptions 1 Fumbles Recovered 10 All-Pro Teams 1 Pro Bowls 3

He made three Pro Bowls during his five-year NFL career, all with the Cardinals, and took snaps on both offense and defense. While Fischer is lacking in the longevity department, he is one of the few Mr. Irrelevants to make the Pro Bowl, let alone do so on three separate occasions.

There is a dearth of data on Fischer’s career as total tackles, sacks, and forced fumbles weren’t officially recorded, but the accolades suggest he got it done on both sides of the ball.

3 Jacque MacKinnon, FB/TE, 1961

MacKinnon turned down the NFL in favor of its rival league

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Jacque MacKinnon is another somewhat complicated entry on the "Mr. Irrelevant" list.

Although the Colgate alum was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 20th round with the final pick of the1961 draft, MacKinnon had little interest in NFL life and opted instead for the AFL, where he played for the San Diego Chargers for nine seasons. The fullback-tight end hybrid became a fixture in San Diego’s offense, making two Pro Bowls and winning an AFL Championship in 1963.

Jacque MacKinnon Career Stats Receiving Yards 2,109 Receiving Touchdowns 20 Yards Per Reception 18.8 Rushing Yards 381 Pro Bowls 2 AFL Championship Wins 1

MacKinnon closed his career playing one season with the then-Oakland Raiders in 1970, the year the AFL-NFL merger was finalized, thus making him eligible for this list.

MacKinnon’s performance is hard to contextualize since it came in the mid-20th century in the AFL, which was viewed as the inferior of the two leagues. But relative to other Mr. Irrelevants, his body of work is top-notch.

4 Brock Purdy, QB, 2022

Purdy has the potential to be the greatest Mr. Irrelevant of all time

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a lot more behind Brock Purdy’s inclusion than recency bias. For starters, it’s far harder for a quarterback to see the field as a seventh-round pick than other positions. Purdy’s meteoric rise was by no means planned.

Taken with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, the Iowa State alum entered his rookie year as the third-string quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. And it wasn’t until those two were injured that Purdy was thrust into the starting role.

Brock Purdy Career Stats Passing Yards 5,654 Passing Touchdowns 44 Interceptions 15 Passer Rating 111.4 Pro Bowls 1

What many thought would spell the end of the Niners' season actually galvanized the team. Purdy didn’t just outperform his fellow rookie or draft status; from a production standpoint, he was one of the best quarterbacks in football.

Any doubts about Purdy’s legitimacy during his 2022 run were quickly dashed as he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl following the 2023 season, thus becoming the first "Mr. Irrelevant" quarterback to start the title game.

The debates over whether he is a system quarterback or where he ranks among current starters will likely rage on for years to come. But even the staunchest Purdy detractors must admit that he’s proven many people, including NFL talent evaluators, wrong. If he continues to play the way he has early in his career, he'll quickly jump up this list.

5 Jim Finn, FB, 1999

Finn had impressive longevity for a fullback

Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Another overlooked position in the draft is fullback. And as many teams have removed it from their offense entirely, seeing fullbacks taken at any juncture of the draft has become increasingly rare.

The start of this trend could be observed in 1999 when the Chicago Bears took Penn's Jim Finn 253rd overall. Finn was the typical fullback: too big to be a running back but not athletic enough to be a receiver or tight end.

Jim Finn Career Stats Games Played 106 Receiving Yards 423 Receiving Touchdowns 1 Yards Per Reception 17.1 Rushing Yards 30

While he spent time on the Bears' practice squad, he never saw a snap of regular-season action. It wasn’t until Finn signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2000 that he saw the field. But once he got into the rotation, he became a staple of the Colts offense, appearing in 43 games over the following three seasons.

Finn joined the New York Giants following the 2002 season, where he was given a greater role in the passing game, catching 50 passes for 379 yards in four seasons with Big Blue.

A fullback's impact can’t be reduced to mere statistical output. Kyle Juszczyk had just 19 touches in 2023, but anyone who watched San Francisco games understands that he provided so much more than 125 yards from scrimmage.

Perhaps the greatest testament to Finn’s prowess is that he carved out a seven-year career and appeared in 106 games. Despite playing a niche position, both the Colts and Giants went out of their way to keep him on the field.

