Highlights Brad Stevens masterfully crafted the perfect roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks finally ascended the mountain top in 2021.

The 2023 Nuggets were an unstoppable force, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

The Boston Celtics have reached the peak of the NBA mountain. They officially closed out the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to win the NBA Finals in five games.

Brad Stevens did an incredible job constructing this roster. Danny Ainge was the man behind the selections of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but Stevens was the one to construct the perfect team around the star duo.

The Derrick White trade was the first of the major puzzle pieces to be put into place. This offseason was the all-in push with the acquisitions of Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holday. The Celtics acquired Porziņģis in a three-team deal that traded away who many believed to be the heart of the team at the time: Marcus Smart.

The trade for Holiday provided the Celtics with a brand-new organ and the last big piece to the championship puzzle. When the Milwaukee Bucks went out to acquire Damian Lillard at the expense of Holiday, Stevens must have had a good laugh when he rerouted him from the Portland Trail Blazers to Boston.

Boston is undoubtedly one of the better teams to win the championship in recent memory. When stacking them up against the teams to win a championship in the last five seasons, the Celtics hold up favorably.

5 Golden State Warriors (2022)

The Golden Dynasty wins a fourth ring at the expense of a younger Celtics team

Funny enough, this list starts with the previous time the Celtics were in the NBA Finals in 2022. They were not the victors that year. That would have been the Golden State Warriors.

They had not been the best team in the NBA in quite a few years at that point. Ever since the departure of Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors had failed to leave a mark on the postseason, failing to even qualify until the 2021-2022 season. Once they were back at the dance, they made sure to tango.

The Warriors got through the Western Conference, dropping only four games on route to the NBA Finals. At first, it looked like they may have had their hands full with the Celtics. Then, the greatest shooter of all time reminded everyone exactly who he was.

Stephen Curry took over the series, catapulting the team over the Celtics in six games. He finally captured that elusive Finals MVP trophy in the process.

It was a great story for the best organization of this generation. However, the team itself stacks up modestly, at best, in comparison to the other four teams to win a title in the last five years.

Warriors' Leading Scorers in the 2022 Playoffs Player PPG Stephen Curry 27.4 Klay Thompson 19.0 Jordan Poole 17.0 Andrew Wiggins 16.5

The Warriors had a definitive superstar surrounded by solid supporting pieces, but the quality of those players felt much weaker than previous iterations of this team. They were still more than good enough to be considered the best team in the league for the 2022 season, but it is hard to imagine them holding up against some of the other champions who have won it in recent memory.

4 Milwaukee Bucks (2021)

The Greek Freak willed his team to a championship

The Milwaukee Bucks are another example of a team good enough to win the league in their season, but a team that loses ground when stacked up against some of the other credible threats on this list. The Bucks do get the slight edge over the Warriors though.

Milwaukee dominated the Miami Heat in the first round before surviving the scare of their life in the second round against the Nets. They could very well have been one smaller Durant shoe size away from heading home. However, they took advantage of the overtime period and wrestled control of the game back to win it.

The Bucks survived another scare afterward, beating the Atlanta Hawks in the Conference Finals despite missing their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for the last two games. The good supporting cast managed to hold things down long enough for Giannis to have a miraculous recovery, just in time for the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

It was there that Antetokounmpo put on one of the best displays from a Finals MVP that one will ever see.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Finals MVP Stats PPG 35.2 RPG 13.2 APG 5.0 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.8 FG% 61.8

Giannis was incredibly dominant, leading his team back from an 0-2 deficit to win the series in six games. He even dropped a 50-piece in the closeout game to seal the deal.

Ultimately, the Bucks get the edge over the Warriors for two reasons. One of which is the peak of Giannis' star was higher than that of Curry's in 2022. Secondly, the supporting cast of the Bucks. Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and company helped contribute to the Bucks' playoff-best defensive rating. The Warriors' firepower would likely be extinguished just enough by this group.

3 Los Angeles Lakers (2020)

The only team on the list to feature two bonafide superstars

There has been a lot of work put in to try and discredit the 2020 championship. This will not be one of the moments or narratives. The Los Angeles Lakers were the best team in the league that season, and they proved it, navigating the same difficult circumstances that every other team had that season.

Not only did the Lakers manage to win a championship in the strangest of environments, the NBA Bubble, they did so the same year the great Kobe Bryant had passed. If one is a believer in teams of destiny, this was surely one of them.

However, things are not as simple as that. The Lakers had plenty working in their favor to make them as dominant of a unit as they were. Namely, they had the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis - 2020 Postseason Stats Category James Davis PPG 27.6 27.7 RPG 10.8 9.7 APG 8.8 3.5 SPG 1.2 1.2 BPG 0.9 1.4 FG% 56.0 57.1 3P% 37.0 38.3

James and Davis were both sensational in the postseason. Head coach Frank Vogel had made the bold decision to run LeBron at point guard that year, and it paid off tenfold. Surrounded by a solid cast of supporting role players, the superstar tandem marched through the Western Conference before knocking off the Heat in the NBA Finals.

The team had the second-best offensive rating and the sixth-best defensive rating. Rob Pelinka did a great job of constructing a roster that fit very well around his two main guys. Sometimes, that's really all you need to be a great team and a champion.

2 Boston Celtics (2024)

The Celtics' top-heavy approach worked like a charm

Depending on one's opinion of Tatum, one could argue this is the only team on the list who does not have a superstar. However, what they do have is the most complete top six rotation of all the teams here and a great coach in Joe Mazzulla behind them.

Even with Porziņģis battling through injuries throughout their playoff run, the Celtics proved themselves to be an absolute unit. Their spaced-out offensive approach and barrage of three-pointers proved to be more than any team could withstand this postseason.

They had the best net rating of any team in the regular season by a mile, and it was the same story in the postseason (albeit by a smaller margin). Simply put, this was a championship or bust type of roster. They did not bust.

Points Per Game Stats for the Celtics Player Regular Season Playoffs Tatum 26.9 25.0 Brown 23.0 23.9 Porziņģis 20.1 12.3 White 15.2 16.7 Holiday 12.5 13.2 Horford 8.6 9.2

The Celtics could rely on offense from so many different players without batting an eye. They were the fourth-best offense in the playoffs, backed by the highest number of three-pointers made on average. To boot, they had the third-best defensive unit. That ferocious defense was on full display against the Mavericks in the NBA Finals, holding them under 100 points in four of the five games.

1 Denver Nuggets (2023)

Nikola Jokić was invincible

The 2023 Denver Nuggets have the perfect blend of great roster construction and a superstar to pave the way for them.

The team had a great sidekick for their superstar in Jamal Murray, who really elevated his play in the postseason. They had a plethora of great role players with Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Bruce Brown, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Of course, the man who drove the bus was undoubtedly Nikola Jokić. The, then, two-time MVP was performing at a level few players could aspire to during that postseason run.

Nikola Jokić - 2023 Postseason Stats PPG 30.0 RPG 13.5 APG 9.5 SPG 1.1 BPG 1.0 FG% 54.8 3P% 46.1

Simply put, he was absolutely unguardable throughout the entire playoffs. On top of that, he was also playing some of the best defense of his career. Denver ranked first in the postseason for offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating. They had a net rating of 8.0 during the run. The second-closest team to them that year was the Celtics, with a rating of 3.2.

Push comes to shove, it's hard to imagine any of the previous four teams knocking off the Nuggets in a seven-game series.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.