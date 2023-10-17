Highlights The 2023 NBA Draft class shows promise with exciting players like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, but they haven't played in the league yet.

The 2022 Draft class has standout talent in Paolo Banchero, but the overall class might produce more role players than stars.

The 2021 Draft class, with players like Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley, has future stars, but injuries and limited playing time have hindered their impact so far.

The NBA Draft has consistently been the center of excitement, hope, and expectation in the basketball universe. For the past decade, it has served as the breeding ground for a new generation of stars. From the early 2010s to the current era, each draft class has brought its own unique blend of talent and narratives to the forefront. In the world of professional basketball, few events can stir as much passionate debate and fervor as the NBA Draft.

We'll take a look at the last 14 NBA Draft classes, examining standout talents, hidden gems, and the lasting impacts they've had on the game. From the 2015 "Year of the Unicorn" to the more recent, highly-discussed classes, we'll rank and evaluate these drafts based on their contributions, star power, and their lasting influence on the world of basketball. Join us as we revisit the all the NBA Draft classes since 2010, celebrating the new talent that has energized the NBA and paved the way for its future.

14 2023

The 2023 NBA Draft class could be among the best in 10 years time, but as of right now, nobody has played a single second in the league, so it's only right for them to be ranked last. Although they haven't played, there are surely a lot of exciting things about the class. From the unicorn in Victor Wembanyama to the revolutionary point guard in Scoot Henderson, there is much to be excited about for the future of the NBA.

Brandon Miller could be the next great NBA forward, with his wide-range of scoring skills and two-way ability, while the Thompson twins – Amen and Ausar – should dominate highlight reels with their outstanding athleticism for years to come.

13 2022

The 2022 Draft saw many bright talents get selected. Headlining the draft is Paolo Banchero, who is an absolute stud and the reigning Rookie of the Year. He can score from all three levels and defend well. While Paolo is not necessarily in a class of his own, he is the best prospect of the class.

Other players such as Benedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Williams, and Keegan Murray are all great players as well, but again, they only have one year under their belt and obviously haven't had enough time to make lasting impacts yet. The draft class itself felt a bit worse than most, so the group is more likely to produce many great role players rather than stars. But never say never.

12 2021

The 2021 Draft class will shoot up this list over the next five years. With players like Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, and Scottie Barnes that have undeniable talent, all they need is more time to make their impacts felt. Not only does this class have future stars, but they also have some great role players that will definitely see some All-Star nods in the near future. However, the stars of this class haven't been showing out like they should.

Cunningham has dealt with injuries, Mobley and Barnes have cast into playing limited roles and haven't been let loose yet. Players such as Trey Murphy III, Franz Wagner, and Josh Giddey could develop into very good players in the future and will show why this class might be among the best when it's all said and done.

11 2019

The 2019 Draft class has some very good talent such as Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, and Darius Garland, but the fact of the matter is that too many of them are not playing like they're supposed to so far. Players like Tyler Herro, RJ Barrett, and DeAndre Hunter have just hit a huge wall in their play, and they look more like good role players rather than All-Stars. However, this class was incredibly deep with talent with players like Keldon Johnson and Jordan Poole. Much like the previous classes, It's still early in their careers, and they have plenty of time to turn it around.

10 2020

The 2020 NBA Draft class has the chance to become one of the best when it's all said and done. Headlining the class is Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Tyrese Haliburton, who are all All-Star caliber players and are only going to get better as time goes on. The two things that separate this class from previous ones is star power and elite depth in the class.

The three All-Stars are only the beginning, as there could be at least three more in Tyrese Maxey, Desmond Bane, and Devin Vassell. This class has elite depth as well with players like Onyeka Okungwu, Immanuel Quickley, and Saddiq Bey. If all these players stay healthy they should be in consideration for one of the top spots all-time. It'll be very exciting to see these players ruling the NBA in the future.

9 2013

It's kind of painful to put the 2013 NBA Draft this low. There are only about three seriously notable players to be mentioned from the class, those being Giannis Antetokounmpo, CJ McCollum, and Rudy Gobert. Those are the three lone All-Stars from the class and the depth of the class was not very good. Some have had decent careers such as Denis Schröder, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Steven Adams, but overall most of this class was just standard role players that never really got it going for whatever reason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Career Statistics (2013-2023) Points 22.6 Rebounds 9.6 Assists 4.7 Field goal % 53.7 3-point field goal % 28.7

The depth of this class is really the driving force, so they can only be put so high at this point. Antetokounmpo is really all that is left to further elevate this class, but it most likely will not overtake another class unless something magical happens.

8 2010

The 2010 NBA Draft class is disappointing to re-live. Injuries severely killed this class after they got their second contracts. If players like Gordon Hayward, DeMarcus Cousins, and John Wall got just a few more healthy years this class would be much, much higher. But since that's an alternate reality, this class is deemed relatively weak.

Although it includes Paul George, the class never got the chance to show their true potential. As far as the depth goes, they had quite a few players have long careers, but similar to 2013, they were never really above that great role player tier of players.

7 2015

The 2015 NBA Draft class is sort of the middle man in this ranking. They're not nearly as bad as 2010, but the next five teams are easily way better than the 2015 class. Highlighted by Devin Booker, this class is home to other players like Kristaps Porzingis, D'Angelo Russell, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Also known as the "year of the unicorn", this class is somewhat of a unicorn as it's quite unique.

It means that this class had the least amount of players play a game in the NBA, with 44 stepping on an NBA court at some point. Not only that, but they also have some of the best depth in this ranking. With players like Montrezl Harrell, Terry Rozier, and Myles Turner, this class is secretly deep with talent. It'll be interesting to see how far Booker, Towns, and Porzingis take this class on the back end of their careers.

6 2016

The 2016 NBA Draft class might have the best collection of 10 players in this entire list, but their depth of talent is undoubtedly the worst. Highlighted by the number one pick in Ben Simmons, this class is extremely top-heavy. The top-10 players taken in this draft are very good, including current stars like Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, Jamal Murray, Domantas Sabonis and Brandon Ingram. There is only one other notable player that has had a decent career, which is Jakob Poeltl.

This class is tied for the second-most players with All-Star appearances on this list. Although they have a lot of All-Stars, they are lesser players than other classes and overall have not done much other than make the All-Star team, so for that they take a slight hit compared to others. It's still a great class overall, and they are not even close to finished yet.

5 2017

The 2017 NBA Draft class is highlighted by two amazing players. Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell are among two of the best players in the NBA today and are destined for greatness. This class is surrounded with mystery though, as many players had significant injuries that altered their careers drastically in Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz, and Jonathan Isaac.

Had these players had a majority of their careers healthy, they'd be ranked higher for sure. However, even though they bring the class down, the class still has an elite trend, as it has six different All-Stars and future MVP winners in it. Not only that, but they have very good depth as a whole who have been significant contributions to their respective teams such as John Collins, Jarrett Allen, Derrick White, and O.G. Anunoby.

4 2018

Oh, man the 2018 NBA Draft class was really excellent. With players like Luka Dončić and Trae Young headlining the class, it casts a huge shadow over other good players like DeAndre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Mikal Bridges. This class has the best depth on the list, but it lacks the necessary awards to be considered in the top three.

They are destined to be the best classes since 2010 due to many players' long careers and potential awards for Dončić, Young, and Jackson Jr. This class might be the least top-heavy class on the list but just haven't gotten ample time to show their prowess. All one can hope for is good health and more basketball from this class.

3 2014

The 2014 NBA Draft class is only above the 2018 Draft class because the Dončić-Young duo is not nearly as potent – and succesful – as Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid. Embiid headlined the class easily and was dominant after he got his health back on track. Jokić – possibly the greatest draft steal with the 41st overall pick – took a bit more time to flourish, as he was kind of blocked by Jusuf Nurkić in Denver before claiming back-to-back MVP awards and an NBA Championship last season.

But nevertheless, they each will be ducking it out for the top spot every year for a long time. Not only do they have those two Goliaths, the class includes great players like Andrew Wiggins, Clint Capela, and Julius Randle. This class is not as deep as others, but has arguably the best duo leading the group.

2 2012

The 2012 NBA Draft class is absolutely carried by the headliners in Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. There are a few more players that are worth mentioning, such as Draymond Green, Khris Middleton and Andre Drummond, but without a doubt they are the catalysts for this groups future. Lurking right below them is Bradley Beal, who has been sort of underrated in the latter part of his career.

He's now contending for a championship in Phoenix and has many years left to play. With Lillard and Davis being among the top-10 players in today's NBA, it's impossible to deny their greatness on the court and one can only hope that they stay healthy and only keep winning. It's a bit too late to start relying on the lesser known players to contribute at this point, but never say never.

1 2011

Last but not least is the 2011 NBA Draft class. This class is absolutely stacked with talent across the board. Headlined by Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler, this class is among the best of all-time. There are four sure-fire Hall of Famers in the class (Irving, Butler, Leonard, and Klay Thompson) and they are all still producing at a high level and competing for championships. Not to mention other forgotten players such as Isaiah Thomas, Kemba Walker, and Bojan Bagdanovic further supporting the class with their own accomplishments.

Injuries are the one thing that is holding the class back as Walker and Thomas could've most likely still been playing in the NBA had it not been for significant injuries in their later years. However, this class is the best since 2010 so far, and it shouldn't really be up for discussion for a few years.

