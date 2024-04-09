Highlights Potential fits for Zach Edey in the 2024 NBA Draft include the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Zach Edey's best draft fits are situations that allow him to play his style of basketball.

There are questions concerning his adaptability to the NBA level.

One of the most polarizing players in college basketball history, Zach Edey, will be making his way to the next level in the NBA Draft this summer after completing a remarkable career at Purdue University, ending in a heartbreaking loss to the Connecticut Huskies in the National Championship Game on Monday.

Edey, a native of Toronto, Canada, has won back-to-back NCAA National College Player of the Year awards, while leading a talented Purdue team to a 34-5 record and a trip to the March Madness final as a senior. The imposing 7-foot-4 center averaged 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, while shooting 62.5 percent from the field for the Boilermakers this season.

Many questions surround the Purdue product but, like any other prospect, he would thrive given the right situation. With the NBA Draft approaching, there are a few fits that would be the most ideal to bring out the best in Edey.

1 Toronto Raptors

The college star returns home

The Toronto Raptors are always in the business of bringing Canadian talent back home, and Edey could be the next player on their list. Not only has Edey taken pride in representing Canadian basketball in any way, but he can fill a much-needed positional void for the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors — Projected 2024 NBA Draft Picks No. 6 No. 17 No. 31

The Raptors are coming off the first season of a full-blown rebuild. Among the young talent on the roster, there's a clear need for depth at the center position. The injury to Jakob Poeltl displayed how weak and thin the team is in the back line. Toronto ranks 28th in second-chance points and 26th in opposing points in the paint.

Edey will provide a defensive presence at the rim with his standing reach of 9-foot-3 and a wingspan of 7-foot-8. He averaged 12.2 rebounds in his senior year of college, which would undoubtedly help improve the Raptors' ability to close defensive possessions, as they rank just 23rd in defensive rebounding.

Poeltl isn't the most mobile big man, but is versatile in being able to defend the paint and the perimeter if needed. It would be extremely valuable to Edey's development to potentially be able to learn from a player such as Poeltl who carries a very similar skillset. In Toronto, Edey would be in a situation that wouldn't be demanding a great deal, but instead placing him in a well-suited role.

2 Milwaukee Bucks

Edey goes to a contender that plays to his strengths

The Milwaukee Bucks could potentially be a perfect home for the Purdue star. The defensive coverage that the Bucks prefer to play would enhance Edey's abilities on defense and potentially eliminate concerns surrounding how he would compare defensively in the NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks — Projected 2024 NBA Draft Picks No. 26 No. 35

With Brook Lopez, Milwaukee loves to play drop coverage. This allows Lopez to sit in the restricted area and impose his will where he's strongest. This defensive play style is what Purdue coach, Matt Painter, ran during Edey's four years in college. Lopez would be one of the best players for Edey to learn under, especially considering the career trajectory the Stanford product went through.

Lopez started his career as a traditional center and solidified himself as the Brooklyn Nets franchise leader in points by securing his baskets with back to the basket finishes. However, he has transitioned his game beyond the three-point line and is now one of the best spacing big men in the league. The development that Lopez experienced could be essential in Edey becoming a threat in the NBA.

With defensive-minded players such as Patrick Beverley, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lopez, Edey would be in a situation that is tailored for him to succeed.

3 Denver Nuggets

Edey could be unlocked by learning under Nikola Jokić

There isn't a better player in the world for Edey to look at as a mentor than Nikola Jokić and that opportunity can only happen with the Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets — Projected 2024 NBA Draft Picks No. 29 No. 56

The Nuggets hold their own 2024 first-round pick as well as a second-round pick from either the Charlotte Hornets or Minnesota Timberwolves, providing multiple chances for the team to potentially select Edey. Although Jokic and Edey's playing styles differ, some similarities prove Edey can thrive in coach Michael Malone's system.

In the minutes that DeAndre Jordan plays as a substitute for Jokic, the Nuggets revert to drop coverage on defense. Although the Nuggets are known to consistently use this coverage on defense, it displays their not against it and have succeeded when doing so. Compared to the aging Jordan, Edey may have more impact in that respect. Considering the plethora of shooters in Denver, Edey's gravity can work similarly to DeMarcus Cousins off the bench during his stint with the Nuggets.

Denver is already home to one dominant big man in the NBA, they could potentially host another and cause severe problems for the rest of the league.

4 Boston Celtics

Great guard play could enhance Edey's skillset

At Purdue, Edey was successful without the presence of a sensational star guard controlling the game. The Boston Celtics have two elite guards, who complement Edey's game tremendously.

Boston Celtics — Projected 2024 NBA Draft Picks No. 30

Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are two of the best screen navigators in the NBA. An underrated skill in the NBA, great screen navigation is one of the major reasons the Celtics are so great offensively, since they're able to dissect opposing defenses. Edey will bring his skill of great screen setting to the NBA, and if paired with White and Holiday, the former Boilermaker will be spoon-fed easier baskets than he was at Purdue.

Boston has shown a willingness to experiment with players who don't seem to fit the modern NBA. Tacko Fall is the first name that comes to mind and was nowhere near as skilled as Edey was on offense. Although the Celtics' offensive philosophy is predicated on three-pointers, they are second in the NBA in paint touches at 22 per game and setting up Edey on multiple pin-downs per game will increase that number and equate to east offense.

5 Memphis Grizzlies

A vacancy for Edey's skills is a perfect fit

Following a season in which injuries decimated the Memphis Grizzlies, Edey would fill in a role that the team needed to thrive. A healthy Grizzlies team will be versatile in their possible lineup formations for the upcoming season, but with the mid-season trade sending Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets, there is a hole to be filled at the center position.

Memphis Grizzlies — Projected 2024 NBA Draft Picks No. 7 No. 38 No. 57

Adams has been a key figure for the Grizzlies over the past few seasons. He complemented Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant perfectly by doing the little things to open up the court for the star tandem. The 7-foot-4 center from Purdue could potentially bring to the table the same things Adams did to propel this team over the edge.

Jackson Jr. is the perfect player model to fit alongside Edey on the front court due to his ability to space the court. Edey is at his best when he has three-point shooters to kick out to when defenses collapse onto him in the post. Adams wasn't much of a post-threat before the acquisition of the New Zealand native, the Grizzlies had Jonas Valanciunas. The Lithuanian-born big man, gave the Grizzlies another dimension to score, especially an easy basket when the offense was in a drought.

Edey would slide into a vacant position and be able to put his skills on display for the world to see as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.