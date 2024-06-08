Highlights Cooper Flagg has high potential to be the number 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

VJ Edgecombe's athleticism and aggressive style are noteworthy.

Tre Johnson has cemented his presence via deadly three-point shooting skills.

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Finals, all eyes will be on this year's NBA Draft. It is known that this year’s class will provide selecting teams with a high potential of talent, like all classes, and 2025’s draft class is certainly no exception to that rule.

While the 2025 NBA Draft is still well over a year away, scouts have routinely been visiting high school and college basketball games and tournaments for the sole purpose of staking out potential talent for next year’s class. It is a process repeated time and time again, as it is crucial to get an early look and feel on potential prospects and how they develop over time.

While the narrative has been that the 2024 draft class lacks that superstar name that comes along every few Drafts (last year’s Draft had it with Victor Wembanyama), next year could be different. Here is an early look at the five best NBA Draft prospects for 2025.

1 Cooper Flagg

All eyes will be on Cooper Flagg come the 2025 Draft

As long as Cooper Flagg keeps up what he is doing, and continues to show signs of growth, there will be little doubt about who will be selected number one overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 17-year-old is currently in his final year at Montverde Academy high school in Florida, and is committed to attending Duke in the fall.

Cooper Flagg – 2023-24 Varsity Stats PTS 16.5 REB 7.5 AST 3.8 FG% 55.0 ORTG 2.4 DRTG 4.8

Flagg is a 6-foot-9, 205-pound stud on the court. He possesses intense athleticism and basketball IQ, elite defensive instincts, and is elite at passing and playmaking. He was the MVP at Peach Jam (U16) this summer, and has shone during various basketball camps including the Stephen Curry Camp, Jayson Tatum Elite Camp, and Nike Skills Academy.

“Cooper Flagg is an elite two-way prospect. His instincts are off the charts on both ends of the floor and he competes with a quiet type of killer instinct. He's a defensive standout and particularly dominant as an off-ball defender…Offensively, he's an excellent passer with a good foundation of early skill and developing playmaking ability.” —Adam Finkelstein, NBA Director of Scouting

Flagg has been scouted by basketball savants since he was 15 years old. Now, at 17, there is no doubt that he will be selected first overall next year in the Draft if he commits to it.

2 VJ Edgecombe

Edgecombe uses his size to effortlessly glide to the rim

There is no doubt that Valdez "V.J." Edgecombe Jr. will be a name to watch in next year’s NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 Bahamian currently attends Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School, and is committed to Baylor University in the fall.

VJ Edgecombe – 2023-24 Varsity Stats PTS 15.5 REB 5.0 AST 2.4 STL 2.1

Edgecombe has demonstrated the ability to effortlessly glide to the rim, scoring quick and easy baskets. He features the ability to take contact while remaining in control, particularly in transition. Edgecombe also features versatile defense, having averaged over two steals per game this past season.

“Edgecombe is an athletic scorer on the wing with developing guard skills. He's a terror in transition who puts a ton of pressure on the rim and can rise-up for the type of highlight finishes that few others can make. He's also a well-rounded athlete with quick reactions throughout his floor game, multiple jumps, and natural strength even as he continues to fill-out his frame.” —Adam Finkelstein

The aggressive nature of Edgecombe is his strength, but also his weakness. It has led to some turnovers and pick-six steals, but with plenty of room to improve his game, little doubt exists that he will be one of the top names in the 2025 NBA Draft.

3 Airious Bailey

“Ace” Bailey finishes plays off drives and destroys opponents in transition

Nicknames are reserved for players featuring special talent, but when a player’s nickname is “Ace,” it is known they are special. Airious “Ace” Bailey currently attends McEachern High School in Georgia, and is committed to Rutgers in the fall.

“Bailey has terrific size and effortless athleticism on the wing. He covers the court fluidity, plays way above the rim, and can move laterally as well. Because his physical tools can be so glaring, it’s easy to underestimate his skill-set, which includes a good-looking shooting stroke.” —Adam Finkelstein

Ace Bailey is a 6-foot-8, 195-pound wing who uses his elite size but slender nature to destroy opponents in transition. He possesses an exceptional ability to finish plays, specifically off of drives, and uses his size to launch above the rim, reaching a stratosphere, not many players his age can.

4 Dylan Harper

Harper is elite at the offensive fundamentals thanks to his basketball IQ

Eighteen-year-old Dylan Harper is another upcoming prospect who possesses the potential to take the league by storm come 2025. He currently attends Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, and is committed to Rutgers in the fall. He ranked third in assists in 16 EYBL games this season, and finished second overall in scoring during Peach Jam.

Dylan Harper – 2023-24 Varsity Stats PTS 22.4 REB 5.7 AST 2.7 STL 1.4

Harper is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound point guard whose specialty is simply putting the ball in the basket. That is a feat that sounds simple on paper, but it truly is not, and Harper makes it look easy. Harper uses his unique basketball IQ to complete tough and timely shots via quick bursts.

“Harper is one of the most consistently productive and effective players in high school basketball. The southpaw is physically imposing in the backcourt with excellent positional size, very long arms, and a strong build…[he] is a true combo guard who has such a wide array of weapons that he has no problem taking what the defense gives him and getting to his spots.” —Adam Finkelstein

The one downside of Harper has been his three-point shooting, which has not been bad but needs improvement. He has already cemented himself as an elite shooter for his age, and if he can master the three-point shot, there is no doubt he can do so in the NBA with time.

5 Tre Johnson

Johnson has solidified himself as an elite three-point shooter for his age

Plenty of high school players will have an opportunity to cement themselves as picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, but one of the most coveted pieces will be Tre Johnson. The eighteen-year-old currently attends Link Academy in Dallas but is committed to the University of Texas at Austin in the fall.

Tre Johnson – 2023-24 Varsity Stats PTS 11.1 REB 2.9 AST 2.6 STL 1.0

Johnson uses his 6-foot-6 frame to self-create shots, particularly from the three-point range. This is his specialty, and he can create shots from anywhere on the court but is deadly from the mid-range area.

“One of the very best scorers in the national class, Tre Johnson is a threat at different levels and just has a knack for putting the ball in the basket. He’s most effective when he’s able to operate in space, whether that be in the open floor or attacking a close-out. He’s a dangerous shooter off the dribble and while he can make tough threes, his favorite spots are in the mid-range area” —Adam Finkelstein

His possession of this talent at his age and level of basketball will no doubt translate into the big leagues, given time, making him a coveted commodity for the 2025 NBA Draft.