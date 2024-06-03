Highlights Even mid-major prospects like DaRon Holmes II have a shot at being a late first-round pick in the unpredictable 2024 NBA Draft.

Ajay Mitchell from UC Santa Barbara is an NBA-ready guard who can make an immediate impact with his finishing and defensive skills.

Jonathan Mogbo, despite being undersized, has a unique skill set that could make him a sleeper pick in the second round of the draft.

Modern-day NBA drafts have favored the one-and-done prospects. Players who might have barely featured over the season but showed a glimmer of potential for a top program end up being top picks. In the majority of cases, deservedly so.

But for the lower-tier prospects who don’t end up in a power conference, it is much harder to get drafted. Most of these prospects spend multiple years in college, with a lot of them doing the whole four-year charade.

And even then, a lot of them miss out.

Last year, five players from Mid-Major schools were drafted in the first round. Julian Strawther, Brandin Podziemski, Taylor Hendricks, Jarace Walker, and Ben Sheppard. There were three in the previous 2022 edition.

With the 2024 NBA Draft already turning out to be unpredictable, it's not easy to guess that number. But here are five of the best prospects from those schools who stand the best chance to have their name called by the commissioner or his deputy in less than a month.

1 DaRon Holmes II

NBA Comparison: Wendell Carter Jr

Daron Holmes II has what it takes to be a lottery pick. However, his status as a mid-major prospect might hinder him. Projected to be a late first-round pick in what is an unpredictable draft, Holmes is a stud.

The Dayton forward was both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the Atlantic-10 Conference for the 2023-24 season.

A shot-blocking, floor-spacing center, who is a capable ball handler as well, Holmes is the complete package.

The 21-year-old did most of his damage in the paint, scoring through a variety of post moves and lobs. Averaging 38.6 percent from three this season, Holmes is a threat as a pick and popper and also as a roller, keeping opposition defenses on their toes.

DaRon Holmes II 2023-24 season stats Category Stat PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 SPG 0.9 BPG 2.1 FG% 54.4% 3PT% 38.6%

With the Flyers coach Anthony Grant entrusting him with ball handler duties too, Holmes has been working on his playmaking and driving skills. He averaged 2.6 assists per game this season at an impressive 19 percent assist rate.

On the other end of the court, Holmes is a switchable defender who has the lateral quickness to keep up with smaller players. The Flyers forward uses his 7’0 wingspan to be dominant on the glass while being a fierce shot blocker.

He may be undersized as an NBA big at 6’10, but he has the physical tools to carve a role for himself in the league.

Best fits: Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers

2 Ajay Mitchell

NBA Comparison: Andrew Nembhard

The last time a UC Santa Barbara player was selected in the first round was in 1988, when the Boston Celtics drafted Brian Shaw.

Ajay Mitchell could potentially be the next one.

The Belgian combo guard was a star in the Big West Conference in his two seasons with the Gauchos. In his sophomore season, he averaged 20 points, four rebounds and four assists per game, and walked away with the Big West Player of the Year award.

Mitchell’s finishing is his biggest strength. He uses his 6’5 frame to his advantage and isn't afraid to be physical to get to the bucket. Along with those tough finishing moves, the 21-year-old also has a floater game and a solid mid-range shot.

Ajay Mitchell 2023-24 season stats Category Stat PPG 20.0 RPG 4.0 APG 4.0 SPG 1.2 FG% 50.4% 3PT% 39.3%

His three-ball is efficient at 39.3 percent from the field, but he needs more volume (2.9 attempts per game) for the next level.

Concerns about him being unable to share the ball when he’s not the lead guard were put to bed when he showed off his floor general skills at the NBA Draft Combine.

Mitchell is a strong defender who can absorb contact and stay in front of his defender. Making good reads and navigating through screens are also some of his defensive strengths.

After spending two seasons playing professionally in Belgium, Mitchell is one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft who can make an impact off the jump for most teams.

Best fits: Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans

3 Dillon Jones

NBA Comparison: David Roddy

Dillon Jones is a bully. Standing at 6’6 and 235 lbs, the Weber State senior lit up the Big Sky Conference with some good old-fashioned bully-ball, especially during his last two seasons.

The burly forward is adept at driving to the rim and getting points at will. Contact doesn’t bother him too much, and he’s able to use it to draw fouls easily too. This is where his impressive 85.7 percent free throw shooting comes in handy.

Jones’ frame also helps him be a force on the glass. After averaging over 10 rebounds in his sophomore and junior seasons, he averaged 9.8 boards per game as a senior.

Dillon Jones 2023-24 season stats Category Stat PPG 20.8 RPG 9.8 APG 5.2 SPG 2.0 FG% 48.9% 3PT% 32.4%

While he may not be the quickest defender, his ability to make the right reads helps Jones to be in the right place at the right time. He is unfazed on physical screens and can stand his ground while defending opposing bigs.

Jones became the first NCAA player since Evan Turner in 2010 to average over 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the last 25 years. Although this might be a byproduct of his high usage rate, the talent is obvious.

A big question mark about Jones is whether he can carve his identity as a role player at the next level. But he is confident he can overcome those concerns and adjust his game like how Josh Hart did it and follow in his footsteps.

Best fits: Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets

4 Jonathan Mogbo

NBA Comparison: Young Kenneth Faried with better passing

San Francisco’s Jonathan Mogbo is one of the most interesting prospects of the 2024 NBA Draft. Standing at 6’8, he is an undersized center who makes up for his lack of shooting with his tremendous inside presence.

Ranking third in the country in dunks this year, Mogbo is a lob threat who loves to score in transition as well. He has a knack for finding his way to the rim, whether it is with his post moves or his excellent offensive rebounding.

In his sole season with the Dons, Mogbo was also given the freedom to push the ball up the court. As a former guard who had a late growth spurt, he still has his natural playmaker instincts, which he showed off during the Combine as well.

Jonathan Mogbo 2023-24 season stats Category Stat PPG 14.2 RPG 10.1 APG 3.6 SPG 1.6 BPG 0.8 FG% 63.6%

A hound with a 7’2 wingspan, Mogbo is a fierce perimeter defender who will fight screens and make quick closeouts. A capable help defender and a solid rim protector, he is one of the most versatile defenders in the draft.

Teams might be hesitant about drafting an undersized big man who can’t shoot. But his stroke looked smooth during the Combine and if a team is willing to help him develop on that front, Mogbo could be a sleeper pick in the second round.

Best fits: Miami Heat and Boston Celtics

5 Tyon Grant-Foster

NBA Comparison: Budget Jimmy Butler

Tyon Grant-Foster is one of the best feel-good stories of the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

After starting out at Indian Hills Community College in 2018, he worked his way to a transfer to Kansas in 2020. Lack of game time compelled him to seek a move to DePaul, where, in his first game, he collapsed at half-time.

Two heart surgeries and 16 months later, he returned to play NCAA ball with the Grand Canyon Antelopes, where he dominated the Western Athletic Conference. Grant-Foster was named WAC Player of the Year, and he also won the WAC Tourney MVP.

Despite having just one season of experience as a starter in the NCAA, the 6’7 shooting guard looks like an NBA-caliber player already.

Tyon Grant-Foster 2023-24 season stats Category Stat PPG 20.1 RPG 6.1 APG 1.6 SPG 1.7 BPG 1.5 FG% 44.6% 3PT% 33.1%

Simply put, Grant-Foster is a bucket. He has the speed and the handles to effortlessly get to the rim and create the shot he wants. The combination of his size and burst has made him elite at drawing fouls, averaging a whopping 8.3 free throws a game.

33 percent from three isn’t promising, but it is more than likely a result of his high usage rate. If he works on his shooting, he has the physical tools to be a great spot-up shooter who can work his way through screens.

Grant-Foster’s averages of 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game only paint half the picture of his defensive prowess.

This is where his 7’0 wingspan comes in, helping him to be an elite disruptor on defense. His motor and IQ on the defensive end further elevate him to a premier two-way prospect.

The biggest concern for Grant-Foster is his age. NBA teams might be hesitant to use a second-round pick on a 24-year-old with limited experience. But it would be surprising if Grant-Foster doesn't get a UDFA contract at least.

Best fits: Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers