Highlights Bill Russell's 40-30 Game 7 showcased his clutch gene in the 1962 NBA Finals.

Larry Bird's 97-degree game performance in 1984 showcased his resilience in tough conditions.

Scott Wedman's 11-of-11 shooting in 1985 set the tone for a Celtics blowout victory.

In terms of history, not every NBA franchise is equal. Of all the teams that grace the league, some date back older than others. Not every historical team that dates back to the early days of the league has featured playoff success, of course, but with age comes the opportunity to sustain more playoff success. And that is exactly what the Boston Celtics have done.

The Celtics are one of the oldest teams in the league and have arguably sustained the most success of any franchise to ever grace the NBA. They are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers (another historic franchise that dates back to its time in Minneapolis) in championships, with 17.

With that elegant championship history comes a plethora of clutch NBA Finals performances. In order for a franchise to feature that level of sustained success, they must feature no shortage of star power, and the Celtics have featured plenty of that throughout their history. Here are the five best NBA Finals performances in Boston Celtics history.

1 Bill Russell’s 40-30 Game 7, 1962

Bill Russell put up 30 points and 40 rebounds in Game 7 of the 1962 Finals

The Boston Celtics of the late 1950s and the majority of the 1960s were a team of no other. The team won eight straight titles between 1959 and 1966, a record still not nearly matched to this day. Although the game of basketball was different during that era, that clip of winning is still impressive, and it would not have been possible thanks to the monstrous efforts of Bill Russell when it mattered.

The 1962 NBA Finals saw the Lakers attempt to end the Celtics’ championship streak of three consecutive years, and it was something they came extremely close to doing. With five seconds left, Frank Selvy of the Lakers missed a wide-open 12-foot shot that would have secured the title for the Lakers. Instead, the game would go to overtime where the Celtics would win it by a score of 110-107.

Bill Russell - 1962 NBA Finals, Game 7 Stats PTS 30 REB 40 AST 4 FG% 44.4 FT% 82.4

Boston would not have closed out the series and won the game, and their fourth straight title, if not for the heroic efforts of Bill Russell. He came up clutch when it mattered, recording 30 points and a whopping 40 rebounds in the game, including a record 19 rebounds in the fourth quarter alone.

2 Larry Bird’s 97 Degree Game, 1984

Bird put up 34 points and 17 rebounds in Game 5 of the 1984 Finals

On June 8, 1984, Game 5 of the NBA Finals was played at Boston Garden, and it was played without any air conditioning. The temperature in the building reached 97 degrees Fahrenheit, and the Celtics did not warm up before the game due to their sweat-drenched uniforms. Referee Hugh Evans fainted in the first half due to the heat, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was provided with an oxygen tank.

Larry Bird - 1984 NBA Finals, Game 5 Stats PTS 34 REB 17 AST 2 FG% 75.0 3PT% 100.0

But the extreme heat inside the building did not prevent Celtics legend Larry Bird from putting up a clutch performance. He put up 34 points and 17 rebounds in the affair, and it was that clutch effort that allowed the Celtics to win the game by a score of 121-103, to take a 3-2 series lead, and they would eventually win the series in seven to clinch their 15th title.

3 Scott Wedman’s Perfect Effort, 1985

Scott Wedman shot a perfect 11-of-11 in Game 1 of the 1985 Finals

The NBA in the 1980s was dominated by two dynasties co-existing at once: the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. The two met in the Finals numerous times in that decade, with each team taking home several titles. It would ultimately be the Lakers to defeat the Celtics in six games in 1985, but that did not diminish the impact of Scott Wedman’s ‘Memorial Day Massacre’ in Game 1.

Scott Wedman - 1985 NBA Finals, Game 1 Stats PTS 26 REB 5 AST 2 FG% 100.0 3PT% 100.0

Game 1 was dubbed the aforementioned moniker thanks to its playing on Memorial Day in 1985 (May 27) and the Celtics’ steamrolling of the Lakers by a blowout score of 148-114. That effort came thanks to Scott Wedman shooting a perfect 11 of 11 off the bench, including going 4 for 4 from three-point range. He would finish with 23 points, and that was all from 26 minutes of play off the bench.

4 Bird’s Triple-Double, 1986

The Celtics clinched their 16th title thanks to Larry Bird’s Game 6 performance

The Celtics clinched their penultimate title (as of prior to the 2024 NBA Finals) thanks to a clutch performance by none other than Larry Bird. Bird featured a number of performances that cemented him as an all-time great for both the Celtics and the NBA as a whole, and 1986 was yet another example.

Larry Bird - 1986 NBA Finals, Game 6 Stats PTS 29 REB 11 AST 12 FG% 47.1 3PT% 66.7

In Game 6 of the 1986 NBA Finals against the Houston Rockets, Bird turned on the clutch mode by recording a triple-double consisting of 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. Boston would go on to crush the Rockets in that game by a score of 114-97, denying the Rockets the chance to win their first title in franchise history — they would have to wait eight more years until 1994 for that to happen.

5 Bill Russell Sets the Tone, 1957

Russell set a rookie rebound record to win his first of many rings

The year 1957 would serve as the very beginning of a franchise of destiny. Bill Russell, just 22 years old, would go on to win his first of 11 championships in that year, as the Celtics would upset the St. Louis Hawks in seven games. But perhaps history would have been different had it not been for the clutch performance of Russell, who cemented his place as a perennial winner with this series.

Bill Russell - 1957 NBA Finals, Game 7 Stats PTS 19 REB 32 AST 2 FG% 41.2 FT% 50.0

In Game 7 of the 1957 NBA Finals, Russell put up 19 points and 32 rebounds, which allowed the Celtics to win the game in double overtime by a score of 125-123. To this day, that series remains the only one in NBA history to be decided in double overtime.

Russell set a rookie record for rebounds in an NBA Finals game, a record which most certainly will not be matched anytime soon. He averaged 22.9 rebounds per game in that series, as the Celtics would go on to win their first championship, and the rest was history.