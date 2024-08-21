Highlights Cooper Flagg is the standout prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors are some of the best fits for Flagg.

A potential Hornets trio of Flagg, LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller could be terrifying for the league.

Despite how far away it still is, the 2025 NBA Draft is already one of the most highly-anticipated classes in recent memory. The top of the lottery projects to be absolutely loaded with stars.

Plenty of names have contributed to the excitement that revolves around the upcoming draft class. Players like Airious Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Nolan Traore, Dylan Harper, Hugo Gonzalez, and others have drawn a lot of people's interest.

However, the featured player that everyone has their eyes on is undoubtedly Cooper Flagg.

Flagg is entering the process as the favorite to be selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. There is still an NCAA B season that needs to be played before anything is official, but it does feel as though Flagg has a strong advantage over the field, as things currently stand.

The USA Men's Select Team brought Flagg in during the summer and the praise he was receiving should more than justify his position as the projected first overall pick.

Kevin Durant was one of the people who was impressed by Flagg after seeing him play in the scrimmages.

"He looked like a hell of a player, somebody who's only going to get better with more experience. 17 years old coming in here and playing like he's a vet [veteran] almost... no emotion, just going out there and doing his job. That's a good sign." -Kevin Durant

Orlando Magic head coach Jamal Mosley was another individual who spoke as if he was captivated by the player that Flagg had already shown himself to be.

“You can just see the quiet confidence that he carries with himself…[He has a] high basketball IQ, tough, willing to learn. He gets to the spots that he needs to for a shot a lot, is able to get to the rim, great touch on his shot. I mean, he can play. There’s no in-between. There’s me saying, in many different forms, he can just flat out play.” -Jamal Mosley

Teams all across the association have been positioning themselves for the opportunity to draft Flagg.

While a prospect as talented as him will likely be able to find success anywhere he lands in the NBA, there will surely be teams that offer him better situations than others to thrive.

5 Utah Jazz

Flagg could be the centerpiece in Utah

The Utah Jazz would offer an intriguing team for Flagg to potentially land with. There are a few reasons to like the potential fit with the Jazz.

Firstly, there is already a talented co-star in place to pair up with Flagg. Lauri Markkanen signed a massive extension with the Jazz this offseason, securing his spot with the team for the near future.

Lauri Markkanen – Team Comparison Category Bulls Cavaliers Jazz PPG 15.6 14.8 24.5 RPG 7.1 5.7 8.4 FG% 44.0 44.5 49.0 TS% 56.6 58.2 63.6 USG% 22.2 19.5 25.9

Markkanen appears to have finally found his home in the league, breaking out as a star with the Jazz after underwhelming stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers .

The Jazz also have one of the better young coaches in the league in Will Hardy. There should be no doubt that he would be capable of helping position Flagg to succeed.

Lastly, there is a solid young core brewing in Utah. Walker Kessler and Keyonte George have both shown flashes that can excite someone about their futures in the league. Cody Williams , Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski were three solid pickups in this year's NBA Draft.

Flagg could be the centerpiece of the puzzle being pieced together in Utah.

4 Detroit Pistons

Flagg would have a great co-star to help him get out of the gates in Detroit

At first glance, one would be forgiven for thinking that the Detroit Pistons are not a situation that is desirable for any player. However, there is reason to believe that Flagg could actually benefit from heading to the Motor City.

The Pistons do face an uphill battle in terms of the overall roster construction that they would need to truly turn the corner. They also do have young talent on the wings, like Ron Holland II and Ausar Thompson .

That being said, the latter should not prevent them from going all in on a talent like Flagg. Ultimately, the appeal of the potential first overall pick heading to Detroit would center around Cade Cunningham .

Cade Cunningham – Offensive Growth Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 17.4 19.9 22.7 TS% 50.4 49.2 54.6 APG 5.6 6.0 7.5 AST% 29.1 30.7 37.5 PER 13.1 14.0 17.1 USG% 27.5 30.0 30.8

Despite not having the necessary spacing that Cunningham needs over the past few seasons, he has still managed to improve his efficiency and productivity over the years.

The numbers are a little skewed when looking at Cunningham's sophomore season. He missed the majority of the 2022-23 campaign due to injury.

Regardless, Cunningham and Flagg could both greatly benefit from a potential partnership.

For Flagg specifically, the Pistons star point guard should be able to garner enough defensive attention to alleviate some pressure off the soon-to-be rookie and even set him up for easy scoring opportunities.

If there was any duo who could put an end to the suffering of Pistons' fans, it would be these two.

3 Brooklyn Nets

Cap flexibility would allow the Nets to tailor the roster to Flagg

The main reason to like the idea of Flagg ending up with the Brooklyn Nets has all to do with flexibility. After embracing a rebuild, following the Mikal Bridges trade to the New York Knicks , the Nets have quietly positioned themselves very well moving forward.

They can completely reshape their roster around Flagg in the 2025 offseason. The Nets will only have three players who would be on the books in 2025-26 (assuming that Dorian Finney-Smith accepts his player option).

Two of those players have been floated in trade rumors.

Nicolas Claxton – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 11.8 RPG 9.9 BPG 2.1 TS% 62.9 DWS 3.2

Nicolas Claxton could be in Brooklyn for the long haul after signing a new contract with the team in the offseason. Other than that, the Nets could look to the 2025 free agency class to construct a brand-new roster that supports the strengths and weaknesses of Flagg's game.

2 Toronto Raptors

A talented core would receive their headliner

The Toronto Raptors have the pieces in place for a team that will be good again in the near future. Flagg could be the guy that pushes them from good to great.

The Raptors have chosen to rebuild around Scottie Barnes after trading OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam last season. For those unsure of whether Barnes is a number one option on a championship team, Flagg could alleviate those concerns down the line.

Raptors' Young Core – 2023-24 Stats Category Barrett (post-trade) Dick Quickley (post-trade) PPG 21.8 8.5 18.6 RPG 6.4 2.2 4.8 APG 4.1 1.1 6.8 FG% 55.3 42.5 42.2 3P% 39.2 36.5 39.5 TS% 61.5 54.6 56.4

The Raptors have a strong young core in place. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley both looked very promising after getting traded to the Raptors. Gradey Dick improved immensely as the year went on too.

Jakob Poeltl also provides a strong stabilizing force on the interior. There should be some excitement about what Ja'Kobe Walter can be in the NBA too.

The trickiest thing would be figuring out how Flagg fits into the lineup for the Raptors. However, that is a problem that is easily solved and not a deterrent in the slightest from considering this a great match for both sides.

1 Charlotte Hornets

Adding Flagg would secure a scary young trio for the Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets may actually be too good to be involved in the sweepstakes for Flagg. However, if they manage to land the number one pick, the league should be put on serious notice.

A potential trio of Flagg, LaMelo Ball , and Brandon Miller should be a terrifying thought for the competition in the Eastern Conference.

Ball only played 22 games last season due to injury. 2024-25 should offer him an opportunity to remind everyone how talented of a young guard he truly is.

Brandon Miller – Rookie Season Stats Category Stat PPG 17.3 RPG 4.3 FG% 44.0 3P% 37.3 TS% 55.2

Brandon Miller might be the NBA's best-kept secret. His incredibly promising rookie year was largely overshadowed by the league's newest unicorns: Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren .

Miller has some serious upside as a two-way superstar. After drawing comparisons to the likes of Kevin Durant and Paul George , he is firmly on the shortlist for 2024-25 breakout candidates.

Miller has notably cited George as a player he admires. The veteran star had some high praise for him last season.

"He's got a ton of game... Can’t wait to see him fully blossom and be one of those guys that carry the league for a long time." -Paul George

The fit between the three young stars should be intriguing here as well, with Ball's creativity on the ball and Miller's underrated off-ball ability complimenting Flagg's defensive upside and growing offensive skill set.

If the Hornets do end up in the lottery, this would be by far the scariest union that the league could be forced to encounter.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Cap figures and contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.