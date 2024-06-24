Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a prime free agent destination.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most prestigious organizations in NBA history. They are a storied franchise, with several periods of dominance to show for it.

On top of the obvious allure of playing for the Lakers, there is the equally obvious attraction to the destination itself: Los Angeles, California. The beautiful city that one gets to reside in while playing for the team is almost as good as the financial prosperity that comes with the marketing potential of being in Los Angeles.

California's state tax might be a bit of a turnoff, but the advertising and branding potential for the players donning a Lakers uniform are sure to more than make up for it. There are a lot of reasons to look at the prosperity of playing for the Lakers and want to get in on that as an NBA player.

Considering all these factors that have been said, and the other factors which exist that have not even been touched upon, there is ample reason that every time free agency rolls around, the Lakers are always in the mix.

The team's rich history has a handful of great signings that have contributed to the success of the Lakers over the years. While one would be a touch surprised that more stars have not signed with the Lakers during free agency, the names near the very top are as great as any team has to offer.

An honorable mention should be tossed out to the likes of Rick Fox and Ron Artest. Both were crucial pieces for championship teams, but they got slightly edged out for the five best spots on the list.

5 Derek Fisher

A pivotal piece returns for a second stint with the team

Derek Fisher is so well-remembered for his time with the Lakers that one would be forgiven to think he had played anywhere else in his career. That was indeed the case.

After the 2003-04 season, Fisher joined the Golden State Warriors. He spent a couple of seasons there before ending up on the Utah Jazz for a short-lived stint. Upon being released from the Jazz, Fisher would find his way back to The City of Angels.

After winning three championships in his first run with the team, there were more on their way in his second stint with Los Angeles as well.

Derek Fisher — Playoff Stats from Second Run with Lakers PPG 9.3 APG 2.6 SPG 1.4 FG% 43.2% 3P% 35.9%

Fisher played in and started all 82 games with the team in every season from 2007-08 all the way through the 2010-11 campaign. He was an important piece for two more championships in Los Angeles, when they won back-to-back titles in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Fisher was an excellent compliment in the backcourt to the late, great Kobe Bryant. He is a role player who will be beloved in Los Angeles for quite some time. One can definitely make the argument for one of the two honorable mentions to get this spot over Fisher, this one is a bit of a dealer's choice. The dealer, in this case, went with Fisher.

4 Magic Johnson

Johnson's NBA comeback was a story for the ages

Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players to ever play basketball. He is seen by many to be the greatest point guard of all time, even with Stephen Curry creeping into that discussion. His place in the Lakers' Hall of Fame will never be in question.

What was in question, at one point, was the disease that Johnson had contracted. Everyone should be very familiar with Johnson and the HIV illness he had contracted. It forced Magic to step away from the game for a considerable amount of time.

In the 1995-96 season, he was ready to return to basketball.

Magic Johnson — Pre-Illness vs. Post-Illness Statistics Category 1979-91 1995-96 PPG 19.7 14.6 RPG 7.3 5.7 APG 11.4 6.9 SPG 1.9 0.8 FG% 52.1% 46.6% 3P% 29.8% 37.9%

A 36-year-old Johnson was far removed from the heights of his career. His averages were modest, and the Lakers do not have a lot of team success from his one season back in the league. However, his return to the court after years of being away from the game is one of the more inspiring stories in NBA history.

This one gets ranked as high as it does for the bigger picture aspect of the situation, more than the actual on-court success that it led to for the Lakers. It was a heartwarming comeback then, and it remains a heartwarming comeback now.

3 Jamaal Wilkes

A star worthy of showtime

Speaking of Magic, one player that he is sure to be thankful to have had around during the Showtime Lakers era was certainly Jamaal Wilkes. He joined the Lakers for the 1977-78 season, getting off to a slow start with the team in his first season. However, once the ball got rolling for Wilkes, it was clear that he was a star.

Jamaal Wilkes — Peak with the Lakers (1978-84) Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 19.9 16.7 RPG 5.5 5.6 APG 2.6 2.4 SPG 1.3 1.1 FG% 52.3% 48.1%

Wilkes was a two-time All-Star with the Lakers. His scoring was a key part of the team's success, averaging 22.6 points per game in his best season with the Lakers. He was also a three-time champion with the organization and a major contributor to two of those runs in the 1979-80 and 1981-82 seasons.

Wilkes is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, joining in 2012. He also had his number retired by the Lakers. Wilkes is undoubtedly a player that the Lakers will be forever grateful to have had available to put pen to paper in free agency.

2 LeBron James

The King revived the Lakers organization

As legendary as the Lakers organization is, there was a time during the 2010s when they were going through a bit of a rough patch. The team had struggled in the latter stages of Bryant's legendary career, and they continued to struggle after he had retired. What followed was one of the biggest signings in their franchise's history: LeBron James.

LeBron James Stats — 2018 Playoffs PPG 34.0 RPG 9.1 APG 9.0 SPG 1.4 BPG 1.0 FG% 53.9% 3P% 34.2%

James was still at the peak of his powers, following an absurd individual run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his eight straight finals appearance in a row. After the lackluster team that the Cavaliers had assembled around him during that run, he was ready for another change of scenery.

The first season with the Lakers had injury troubles derail what could have been a promising campaign for the team. The 2019-20 season would be just as confusing on the grand scale of things, but it ended up culminating in the desired result for the Lakers.

The team traded for Anthony Davis in the 2019 offseason, signaling their commitment to contending with James in the fold. The NBA, as a whole, had to navigate a global pandemic in an effort to finish their disrupted season. When the league returned for the playoffs, the Lakers were a cut above everyone else. The Lakers won their 17th championship in franchise history.

The Lakers had a potential repeat campaign derailed by injuries, similar to James' first season with the team. They have remained competitive, to varying extents, since then.

Ultimately, the final chapters of LeBron's career have gone pretty well for the Lakers, all things considered. They will look to retain James in the upcoming free agency period, clinging on to the hope of potentially building one last contender around him.

1 Shaquille O'Neal

There was no true competition for the top spot on this list

For as great as James is, when it comes to the Lakers specifically, no one will ever rival the impact that Shaquille O'Neal had upon his arrival as a free agent to the team. This is, without a doubt, the best signing that the Lakers have ever made.

Shaquille O'Neal — Career Stats with the Lakers Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 27.0 27.7 RPG 11.8 13.4 APG 3.1 3.0 BPG 2.5 3.5 FG% 57.5% 55.7%

Shaq enjoyed the prime of his career with the Lakers. He collected an MVP award, multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections, three championships and three Finals MVPs during his time in Los Angeles.

His partnership with Bryant is looked back on fondly as one of the greatest duos in NBA history. One cannot help but wonder how many more championships those two players could have led the organization to if they had just gotten along a touch better than they did.

O'Neal was an indominable force at the height of his powers. He was simply too big, too strong, and too athletic for anyone to stop. The Lakers got to reap the rewards of that dominance after the Orlando Magic failed to keep their superstar in town.

Not only is Shaq the greatest free agent signing in Lakers' history, he has a strong case to be the best free agent signing in NBA history. The Lakers paid Shaq the money that the Magic would not. The Magic have likely regretted that decision ever since.

