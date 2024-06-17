Highlights DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls' biggest free agency acquisition ever.

Ron Harper bought into a new role with the Bulls, achieving success upon arrival from the Clippers in 1994.

Pau Gasol was a surprising signing for the Bulls in 2014, but he had two successful seasons in Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most popular sports teams in the world since Michael Jordan stepped on the court. As a result, they've had the best attendance in the league for multiple seasons since the 1990s.

However, that hasn't been enough to sway free agents when the off-season comes calling. While the situation may have improved in the last decade or so, Chicago is still not the first priority for the big names in free agency.

Despite that, the Bulls' front office has managed to find steals over the years who have helped bring success to the team. These are five of the best players who arrived in the Windy City in free agency.

1 DeMar DeRozan (2021)

Contract: 3-years, $85 million

During the 2021 off-season, DeMar DeRozan was rumored to join his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers, on an MLE. He was willing to take a discount to go back home while being able to play with his former Eastern Conference rival, LeBron James. However, the Bulls swooped in with an irresistible offer and made DeRozan their biggest free-agency acquisition ever.

DeMar DeRozan - Chicago Bulls Stats Category Stat PPG 25.5 RPG 4.7 APG 5.1 FG% 49.6% 3PT% 33.6%

The Bulls went all out that off-season as they also brought in Lonzo Ball after trading for Nikola Vučević earlier in the year. With DeRozan as their leader, the new-look Bulls took everyone by surprise and were atop the Eastern Conference to start the season. However, an injury to Ball midway through the season followed by periodic injuries to other players hurt them. They managed to finish as the sixth seed, led by DeRozan's career-best season, which got him his most recent All-NBA selection.

The Bulls became a lottery team in the following two seasons, but DeRozan's play has been one of the few consolation prizes since then. He also managed another All-Star selection last year, his second in the Windy City.

DeRozan will be an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming off-season and the Bulls are reportedly doing their best to bring him back.

2 Ron Harper (1994)

Contract: 5 years, $19.2 million

When the Los Angeles Clippers refused to pay Ron Harper a five-year $20 million contract to continue his stay, he went to a team that did it happily. The Clippers' loss was the Bulls' gain, who needed a boost in their backcourt after Jordan retired for the first time in the previous year.

In his last season for the Clippers, Harper averaged 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. But once he arrived in Chicago, Harper was a completely different player. He had a talk with coach Phil Jackson in the off-season about buying into a new role with the Bulls and being part of a triangle offense, among other things. Harper, who couldn't be the same explosive player he was because of injuries towards the end of his Clippers career, bought in and became a part of history after that.

Ron Harper - Chicago Bulls Stats Category Stat PPG 7.9 RPG 3.0 APG 2.6 SPG 1.3 FG% 43.2%

Jordan returned halfway through the 1994-5 season, and although they didn't win the title that year, the Bulls had their second three-peat of the decade right after that. Harper played 350 games in five seasons in Chicago, before moving to the Lakers in 1999.

3 Pau Gasol (2014)

Contract: 3 years, $22.3 million

The Bulls wanted Carmelo Anthony in the 2014 free agency but had to settle for a 34-year-old Pau Gasol. And that was likely the better outcome. The Spaniard was a force on the glass for the Bulls and finished with the second-most blocks in the Eastern Conference in his first season. Both feats would not have been possible for Anthony, and despite all the wining and dining they did in free agency for the former Syracuse star, Gasol's fit made a lot more sense.

Pau Gasol - Chicago Bulls Stats Category Stat PPG 17.6 RPG 11.4 APG 3.4 BPG 2.0 FG% 48.3%

While the Blues definitely benefited from acquiring him, the move was arguably more important for the Spaniard. It looked like he was headed towards a lesser role after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, but his career was rejuvenated after the move. For the first time in four years, he was part of both the All-Star and the All-NBA teams. He also had his career high in points, assists, and blocks during his short time with the Bulls.

Gasol's stint with the Bulls lasted just two seasons after the Spaniard declined his third-year option citing health issues, and left in 2016 for the San Antonio Spurs.

4 John Paxson (2014)

Contract: 3 years, $500K

John Paxson has spent over 30 years with the Bulls. First, as a player when he arrived in 1985 as a free agent. His next stint was as an assistant coach under Phil Jackson post his retirement for a brief period, before joining the broadcast team. Then in 2003, he became the GM and was part of the front office until 2020, when the Bulls hired Artūras Karnišovas to take over his duties, while Paxson was made a senior advisor to basketball operations.

John Paxson - Chicago Bulls Stats Category Stat PPG 7.6 APG 3.7 SPG 0.7 FG% 50.0% 3PT% 36.3%

While his front office career has been forgetful, Paxson's contribution on the court was crucial to the Bulls' first three-peat. After being a bench player in his first four seasons in Chicago, Paxson was promoted to the starting lineup from the 1989-90 season. In the following season, the Bulls won their first-ever title. His most memorable moment in a Bulls jersey came during Game 6 of the 1993 NBA Finals when he hit the game-winning three to clinch Chicago's third straight title.

Paxson played another season after the three-peat but was forced to cut his career short at 33 after repeated knee injuries.

5 Carlos Boozer (2010)

Contract: 5 years, $82 million

The 2010 Free Agency led to the Miami Heat assembling the Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. There was a chance that they could've made that linkup in Chicago, with James and Wade reportedly interested. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they signed with the Heat. So, with all the cap space they created, the Bulls brought in Carlos Boozer on a massive contract.

Carlos Boozer - Chicago Bulls Stats Category Stat PPG 15.5 RPG 9.0 APG 2.0 FG% 49.1%

The former Duke standout was past his best by the time he got to Chicago. But he was a key part of the 2010-11 team that finished with 62 wins, the best team that the Bulls had since the Jordan era.

Despite his flaws, the biggest being the contract which was not his fault, Boozer was a rock-solid power forward in the four seasons he spent in Chicago. In the 2014 off-season, the Bulls released him via the amnesty clause, which was also the last time a team used that provision.