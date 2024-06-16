Highlights Cleveland isn't a prime destination for free agents which makes off-seasons tricky for the front office.

LeBron James is the biggest free agent pull they've ever had.

Veterans like Anthony Parker and Jeff Green came in and helped their teams make a Finals push.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have never been a big free-agent destination, unsurprisingly. Despite having LeBron James, one of the greatest players of all time, on the roster for more than a decade, the front office struggled to sign big names and had to trade for them instead.

Here are the five best players that they did manage to lure as free agents over the years.

1 LeBron James

"The King" returned to Cleveland to win a title

It's rare to see players leave the team that drafted them on a bad note, and then make a celebrated return later in their career. But with how enraged Cleveland fans were after LeBron James' decision to take his talents to South Beach, this was an amazing way to win them over again.

After four straight Finals and two championships for the Miami Heat, James decided to come back to lead his hometown team to a franchise-first title, by signing a two-year, $42.2 million contract in 2014. He led the Cavs to the Finals once again in his first year back, but an unfortunate Kyrie Irving injury held the Cavs back and they proceeded to lose in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James Cavs stats 2014-2018 Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 26.1 30.8 RPG 7.7 9.8 APG 8.0 8.2 SPG 1.4 1.8 BPG 0.7 1.1 FG% 52.4 51.5

In the following season, James orchestrated the greatest comeback in Finals history. He rallied the Cavs to a legendary championship, as they became the first-ever team to win the Finals after being down 3-1. Beating any team in those circumstances would've been a great feat, but to do it against the 73-9 Warriors, the best regular season team ever, made it much more iconic. This moment also produced James' iconic "Cleveland, this is for you" speech, one that Cavs fans will never forget.

James remained with the team until 2018, taking the team to two more Finals in as many seasons, and further solidifying his status as a legend in Cleveland.

2 Larry Hughes

Hughes was a solid consolation prize for Cleveland

This could've been a Michael Redd or Ray Allen entry. However, when the Cavs missed out on both shooting guards during the 2005 Free Agency, they settled for Larry Hughes. They signed him to a five-year, $65 million contract, the biggest in franchise history at that time. It seemed justified for a player who had just come off a career-best season averaging 22.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and a league-leading 2.9 steals per game.

While the Cavs never got that kind of production out of him in two and half seasons, Hughes played his part in helping the franchise reach their first-ever NBA Finals in 2007. The Cavs ended up getting swept, but they never stood a chance against that stacked San Antonio Spurs team led by Tim Duncan.

Larry Hughes Cavs stats Category Stat PPG 14.3 RPG 3.9 APG 3.3 SPG 1.4 FG% 39.6 3PT% 34.2

His time in Cleveland came to an end in February 2009, when the Cavs traded him to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade involving the Seattle SuperSonics.

3 Jeff Green

Green was brought in to fill the gaps after Irving was traded

The 2017 NBA Finals saw the Golden State Warriors, led by Kevin Durant, defeat a helpless Cavs team. To make matters worse, they had to trade wantaway star Kyrie Irving. With cap space a concern, the Cavs chose the veteran route and brought in Jeff Green on a one-year, $2.3 million contract.

Green had averaged 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds on poor efficiency for the Orlando Magic in the previous season. However, those shooting splits improved in Cleveland as Green was playing alongside a capable playmaker this time in James. He finished the season averaging 10.8 points on 58.7 percent true shooting percentage for the season.

Jeff Green Stats Comparison Category Magic (2016-17) Cavs (2017-18) PPG 9.2 10.8 FG% 39.4 47.7 3P% 27.5 31.2 TS% 50.5 58.7

The Cavs fell short once again in the Finals, but Green stepped up when the team needed him, especially during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With Kevin Love injured, Green started in his place, and put up 19 points to secure the win for the Cavs. He left in the following off-season to sign with his hometown team, the Washington Wizards.

4 Anthony Parker

Parker was a spot-up shooter to help LeBron

To build a team around LeBron James, you always need shooters. When the Cavs were looking to replace Sasha Pavlović and Wally Szczerbiak in 2009, they signed Anthony Parker to a two-year, $6 million deal. The veteran wing was coming off a three-year stint with the Toronto Raptors, where he averaged 10.7 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 39 percent from three in his final season up north.

Playing a lesser role in Cleveland helped him to improve his efficiency, and he averaged 41% from three on 3.1 attempts in the regular season. His efforts helped the team achieve a 61-21 record, which was the best in the league in the 2009-10 season. While the Cavs ended up faltering in the second round against the Boston Celtics yet again, Parker did his part offensively.

Anthony Parker Cavs stats Category Stat PPG 7.7 FG% 41.9 3PT% 39.0

He played two more seasons in Cleveland, making 204 appearances for the Cavs, before retiring in June 2012.

5 Matthew Dellavedova

"Delly" was a fan-favorite in Cleveland

The Cavaliers signed Matthew Dellavedova as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and he went from being an unknown to a cult hero for the franchise in just his second season.

When Kyrie Irving went down in the 2015 playoffs with an injured knee, Dellavedova, who was waiting in the wings for this opportunity, stepped up. He delivered a fantastic 19-point outing with three treys in Game 6 against the Bulls in the Second Round and helped his team progress to the Conference Finals.

Dellavedova stats as a playoff starter in 2015 Category Stat PPG 10.4 RPG 3.4 APG 2.7

Later during the Finals, Delly was asked to step up once again when Irving was ruled out for the rest of the playoffs after Game 1. He became a starter for the remainder of the series, and even though the Cavs ended up losing, Dellavedova's hustle on the court will always be remembered by Cavs fans. He re-signed with the team in the off-season and was a contributor off the bench for their 2016 championship.

The Australian was later traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, who sent him back to Cleveland in a trade in December 2018. Dellavedova ended up playing a couple of seasons more for the Cavs, before heading back home to the NBL's Melbourne United in July 2021.

6