Highlights Hip-hop's trend of name-dropping NBA players began with Travis Blow's 1984 hit "Basketball."

J. Cole inspired Markelle Fultz in the track "A Lot" to keep striving despite setbacks.

Kanye West references an iconic show while equating himself to Dwayne Wade in "The Glory."

Before the emergence of hip-hop in the 1980s, name-dropping athletes in songs was something rarely seen. But because many of the world’s biggest basketball players at the time were coming from the same cities and neighborhoods as many hip-hop artists, it inspired them to reference their names in songs, leading to the phenomenon known today.

The song given credit for this trend is the iconic 1984 hit “Basketball” by Travis Blow, which mentions a plethora of famous players, such as Larry Bird , Magic Johnson , Bernard King, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar . The hit became a classic, played in arenas and gyms everywhere during the era.

In today’s day and age, some of the most well-known NBA players have been featured in verses of some of the most famous songs. Here are some of the biggest NBA name drops in hip-hop history.

10 Markelle Fultz in “A Lot”

Fultz was name-dropped by J. Cole in the hit track by 21 Savage

Unlike most of the players name-dropped in rap tracks, Markelle Fultz was not one of the biggest names in the game. He was projected to be, however, as he was drafted first overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers .

Due to thoracic outlet syndrome in his shoulder, however, Fultz was never able to replicate the success he had in college in the NBA. That did not prevent J. Cole from dropping his name on the 21 Savage track “A Lot,” which Cole featured in.

“I pray for Markelle ’cause they f***d up his shot, Just want you to know that you got it Though I never met you, I know that you special And that the Lord blessed you, don’t doubt it”

Cole dropped Fultz’s name in the 2018 track as a mode of inspiration for Fultz to not give up. It happened since Cole is good friends with guard Dennis Smith Jr. , who was close to Fultz and wanted to inspire him. Fultz played for the Orlando Magic last year, so he kept up basketball activities after the song.

9 Dwayne Wade in “The Glory”

Wade was name-dropped in the hit track by Kanye West

Kanye West managed to name-drop the iconic Dwyane Wade and reference a television show in the same line. In the song “The Glory,” West compared himself to Dwayne Wayne, a nerdy character from the sitcom A Different World which aired from 1987 to 1993.

“Class back in session so I upped it a grade, In two years, Dwayne Wayne became Dwayne Wade”

West stated that in two years, he transformed from a nerdy nobody into a superstar to the ilk of Dwayne Wade. Wade, of course, went on to win all three championships with the Miami Heat , and the lyrics served as a clever play on similar words.

8 Allen Iverson in “Thank Me Now”

Drake used Iverson as a comparison in the track “Thank Me Now”

The legendary Allen Iverson was name-dropped in the track “Thank Me Now” by Drake. In the track, Drake compares his relationship with Jay-Z to the relationship between Michael Jordan and Iverson.

“And that’s around the time that your idols become your rivals You make friends with Mike, but you gotta A.I. him for your survival”

Drake is referencing how his career was inspired by Jay-Z, but once he began to rise in the hip-hop ranks, he became his competition. Similarly, Michael Jordan was a role model to Iverson, but when it was time for the two to compete on the court, Iverson brutally but iconically crossed up Jordan.

7 Magic Johnson in “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”

Magic was name-dropped in the hit track by Kanye West

Despite his more recent reputation, it is undeniable that Kanye West has become one of the most iconic hip-hop and rap artists, and his ability to name-drop NBA players in his songs has been matched by few. A simple, yet iconic example came in his track “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

“No, I already graduated And you can live through anything if Magic made it”

In this inspiring lyric, Kanye is referencing Magic Johnson ’s ability to not only live through his HIV diagnosis, which shocked the world in 1991 but thrive. He states that if Magic was able to overcome adversity, then anyone could.

6 Russell Westbrook in “The Heart Part 4”

Westbrook was name-dropped by Kendrick Lamar in the hit track

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Lamar has been one of the most influential artists and best lyricists in the music scene, and likewise, Russell Westbrook has been one of the NBA’s biggest names for nearly the last decade. It therefore only makes sense that Westbrook’s name was dropped in a track by Lamar.

“Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look You jumped sides on me, now you ‘boutta meet Westbrook Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you”

The track Lamar dropped Westbrook’s name in was called “The Heart Part 4,” the fourth part of a five-track series. It is a simple line, referencing Westbrook’s voracious play and how Lamar will eat up his opponents like Westbrook eats up (or used to, at least) his opponents.

5 Shaquille O’Neal in “Gimme the Loot”

Shaq was name-dropped in the hit track by The Notorious B.I.G.

Two years into his career in 1994, Shaquille O'Neal had already cemented himself as one of the game’s biggest names and upcoming stars. It was also around the time that The Notorious B.I.G. owned the hip-hop scene, and so it only made sense that Shaq was name-dropped in one of his tracks.

“I’m slamming [expletive] like Shaquille, s**t is real When it’s time to eat a meal, I rob and steal”

Biggy referenced Shaq’s elite dunking ability, stating that he destroys opponents like Shaq does the rim. “Gimme the Loot” became one of the biggest tracks of the time, and for good reason.

4 Stephen Curry in “0 to 100”

The iconic Warrior was name-dropped in the track by Drake

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry was a proven NBA superstar even before he won his first ring of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Drake knew that, and reflected such sentiment in his 2014 track “0 to 100.”

“I been Steph Curry with the shot, Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot, boy”

Indeed, what made Curry iconic was his shooting, becoming known as one of the “Splash Brothers” alongside Klay Thompson . Drake compared himself to Curry in the song, equating his ability to spit out hits to Curry’s ability to constantly drain shots.

3 LeBron James in “Nonstop”

James was name-dropped in the hit track by Drake

Perhaps no other artist has name-dropped more NBA players than Drake, and he did so yet again in his hit track “Nonstop.” This time, he shouted out the legendary king of longevity himself, LeBron James .

“Catch me ‘cause I’m goin’ outta there, I’m gone How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?”

Drake once again compares himself to an NBA player, referencing how he has come so far in his career, beginning in Canada (The 6 being a nickname for Toronto). James notably wore number 6 with the Miami Heat before switching back to 23 in his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers .

2 Michael Jordan in “The Return”

The GOAT was name-dropped in the hit track by Jay-Z

Perhaps the most iconic name in basketball history is Michael Jordan, and it only made sense that one of the most iconic hip-hop artists of all time Jay-Z would drop his name in a track.

“Losers lose, so when we does what we do, we win And win again like deja vu, then we win again like M.J. do Three-peat, then we retreat to waters that’s blue”

Jay-Z was referencing his album “Unfinished Business,” which the track “The Return” was part of. Like Jordan returning from retirement to secure his second three-peat, Jay-Z insinuated that his album “Unfinished Business” would outperform his previous album.

1 Devin Booker in “Sicko Mode”

Booker was name-dropped in one of the biggest tracks of last decade

When “Sicko Mode” was released by Travis Scott in 2018 as the lead track of his album ASTROWORLD, it took the world by storm, going seven times platinum and easily becoming one of the biggest hip hop songs of the 2010s. And little did Devin Booker know at first that his name was actually in the song.

“See the shots that I took, wet like I’m Book.”

The portion of the song that dropped Booker’s name (Book) was, of course, by Drake. He was featured in the song by Travis Scott, and it only fit that he would mention an NBA player in his verse.

Interestingly, Booker thought at first that he was traded by the Phoenix Suns after he saw his name trending. However, he quickly realized that it was because of the viral shoutout.