The 1980s were a magical time for the NBA . Highly regarded as one of the greatest periods in the league’s history, the 1980s saw the league veer off from the path of parity from the decade before.

The decade saw two dynasties emerge simultaneously and clash consistently in what have become some of the most memorable finals in NBA history.

The full implementation of the three-point line (which was adopted in 1979) allowed players to become fully accustomed to it as they implemented it into their game plans and transformed the game itself into a new era.

Every NBA decade has had its fair share of stars rise, and it was due to the sheer dominance of the stars that came up or hit their primes in the 1980s that allowed the league to reach new heights.

The following are the five best NBA players of the 1980s.

5 Moses Malone

Malone was an All-Star every year of the 1980s

Moses Malone is one of the more underrated faces of the 1980s, particularly since he experienced most of his success in the early portion of the decade.

Nonetheless, he played through the entire decade, and his list of accomplishments is just about second to none.

Malone was a serviceable player until he linked up with Julius Erving and the Philadelphia 76ers , leading them to a title in 1983. He was the perfect 1A to Erving, using his athletic ability in combination with Erving to make legendary plays.

Moses Malone – Career Stats (1980-1989) Category Stat PTS 24.5 REB 13.2 AST 1.5 FG% 49.1 FT% 77.5

The late, great Malone began with the ABA before it merged with the NBA in 1976. He would go on to play with several different teams throughout his 20-year career, but there is no doubt that his legacy was molded thanks to his play with the 76ers in the 1980s.

4 Isiah Thomas

Thomas graced the court with his offense and toughness

Although Isiah Thomas only played 13 seasons in the NBA, he was an All-Star in 12 (all but the final).

That was warranted, as Thomas was the leader of the "Bad Boy" Detroit Pistons , capping his legacy with back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990.

Thomas came up in 1981 at the young age of 20 and immediately became known for his toughness. This, combined with his ability to work with others, led the team to form their gritty identity, which led to the nickname "Bad Boys."

Isiah Thomas – Career Stats (1982-1989) Category Stat PTS 20.0 REB 3.7 AST 9.8 FG% 46.0 FT% 76.2

Thomas’ offense spoke for itself, as he quickly became one of the league's most offensively productive point guards. He was an All-Star every year of the decade, and for good reason.

3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Abdul-Jabbar was one of the decade’s best players despite getting older

It is undeniable that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in his prime during the 1970s when he led the Milwaukee Bucks to a title in 1971.

But since Abdul-Jabbar was so talented and possessed such longevity, he carried that over into the 1980s, becoming one of its best players.

Abdul-Jabbar lit up opponents using his famous and unguardable skyhook shot, where he would raise up off the ground on his left foot, cup the ball with his right hand, and flick it into the basket.

His 7-foot-2 frame allowed him to accomplish this move with grace, leading to dominance and success.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Career Stats (1980-1989) Category Stat PTS 20.6 REB 7.6 AST 2.8 FG% 57.2 FT% 74.3

Even though he had better individual stats in the 1970s, he had much more on-court success in the 1980s, meshing perfectly with Magic Johnson to form the "Showtime" L.A. Lakers , winning five more titles.

The New York native played over 20 seasons in the NBA and never played fewer than 74 games a season in the 1980s. He was an All-Star in every single season that decade until his retirement in 1989 when he hung it up as the game’s all-time scoring leader (until 2023) and a true legend.

2 Magic Johnson

Johnson’s play was the reason the Lakers won multiple titles

Earvin "Magic" Johnson transcended the game of basketball in more ways than one, but it was on the court that the 6-foot-9 point guard from Lansing, Mich., made a name for himself.

Magic Johnson was well-known for his versatile play. He could play all over the court, cementing himself as one of the game’s greatest scorers.

For that reason, he became a primary component of the “Showtime” Lakers, which notched multiple titles in the 1980s.

Magic Johnson – Career Stats (1980-1989) Category Stat PTS 19.5 REB 7.4 AST 11.2 FG% 53.0 FG% 83.4

Despite being a point guard, Johnson demonstrated impeccable versatility, as he could play in any position and all over the court. His scoring and rebounding were second-to-none, and though he would shock the world with his resilience in the 1990s, his play in the 1980s cemented his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats.

1 Larry Bird

Bird was the face of the NBA during the 1980s

As the Lakers dynasty was emerging, the Boston Celtics dynasty was also budding, leading to the two clashing. Though the Lakers would get the upper hand in more finals, the Celtics were led by the league’s best player during his era, Larry Bird .

Larry Bird – Career Stats (1980-1989) Category Stat PTS 25.0 REB 10.2 AST 6.1 FG% 50.3 3PT% 37.7

There is no question that Bird is one of the greatest shooters in the NBA's history. The Indiana native possessed an exceptional three-point shot that stood out during the 1980s and was the main factor in the Celtics' winning three championships in that decade.

Bird's elite shooting ability made him the team’s and league’s superstar. At 6 feet 9 inches, there was not an area of the court he couldn’t nail a basket from, allowing him to score on anyone at will and dismantle any team in front of him.

Therefore, it only makes sense that he was the greatest NBA player of the 1980s.