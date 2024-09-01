Key Takeaways Michael Jordan dominated the 1990s, winning 6 titles and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.

Scottie Pippen was a key player alongside Jordan, excelling in both offense and defense and contributing significantly to the Bulls' success.

Charles Barkley and Karl Malone were also standout players in the 1990s, each leaving a significant mark on the NBA despite lacking titles.

Often considered the golden era of the NBA , the 1990s were dominated by basketball culture. Swiftly off the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird rivalry of the 1980s, the 1990s built upon it with its own crop of superstars and dynasties.

The 1990s are often considered the period of “What If” — that is, what if Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls weren’t in every team’s way. They dominated the decade, winning six out of its ten titles, and stamped a legacy on the game itself that will last for generations.

But the 1990s were not just Jordan and the Bulls. There were plenty of other iconic players, teams, and moments, which often get overshadowed. Some of the game’s greatest matchups happened in the 1990s, so without further ado, the following are the five greatest NBA players of the 1990s.

5 Scottie Pippen

Pippen was the glue that helped hold the Bulls together

Despite often being labeled as Michael Jordan’s sidekick, Scottie Pippen was a talented player in his own right and one of the best of the 1990s. He was a complete player, dominant on both sides of the ball, averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game through the 1990s.

That, of course, is in combination with his elite defense. He was the perfect second option in Chicago, and it can be argued that Jordan would not have won all those titles without Pippen. The two fed off of each other and Jordan’s ability to bring everyone else around him arguably worked the most for Pippen.

Scottie Pippen – 1990s Stats PTS 19.2 REB 7.2 AST 5.9 FG% 48.1 Championships 6

Pippen’s defense on the wing created numerous lanes for Jordan to score in acrobatic ways. He also provided a spark, giving the Bulls the gritty and tough attitude necessary to steamroll through their opponents. Pippen was one of the greatest players of the 1990s, and for good reason.

4 Hakeem Olajuwon

The Houston Rockets star is often overlooked

When examining the greatest players of the 1990s, one stands out. Hakeem Olajuwon , who was one of the greatest centers of all time, anchored two championship teams during Jordan's first retirement.

Olajuwon became known for his up-and-under and "dream shake" shots. This, combined with his dominance in the post and ability to spread the floor, led the Houston Rockets to two titles in 1994 and 1995.

Hakeem Olajuwon – 1990s Stats PTS 23.9 REB 11.6 FG% 51.3 Championships 2

Through the 1990s, Olajuwon was a two-way force. He won two titles when Jordan didn't, and was the MVP for both of them, an NBA MVP in 1994, and earned seven All-Star appearances in the 1990s. There is no denying the greatness of “The Dream” during that decade.

3 Charles Barkley

Barkley became an icon for the Phoenix Suns during the 1990s

The early 1990s saw the Phoenix Suns transform into a dominant team, one that would regularly win over 50 games. That was mostly thanks to the elite play of Kevin Johnson, Tom Chambers, and, of course, the legendary Charles Barkley .

Through the 1990s, Barkley averaged 22.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 52.3 percent from the field. His consistency made him a beast and franchise icon, as he went on to define the Suns in the 1990s and lead them to their first NBA Finals appearance.

Charles Barkley – 1990s Stats PTS 22.4 REB 11.4 AST 4.2 FG% 52.3

All that was left in the Suns’ way for a title was Jordan and the Bulls. The Suns dropped Game 1 of the 1993 NBA Finals, but Barkley led the way in Game 2, notching a double-double consisting of 42 points and 13 rebounds. He also added four rebounds while shooting 61.5 percent from the field.

Unfortunately, that would be for naught, as the Bulls would defeat the Suns in the Finals, and Barkley would never go on to win a ring. But there is no denying his sheer ability and skills, which made him one of the biggest and best players of the 1990s.

2 Karl Malone

Malone was the best player of the 1990s to not win a ring

Where Barkley failed to win a ring, Karl Malone was right by his side. Despite never winning a title with the Utah Jazz , Malone became known for his longevity and sheer skill.

What made Malone a unique specimen was his consistency. In the 1990s, Malone averaged 27.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor. He was dubbed “The Mailman” because “he always delivered,” playing in nearly every game of his career.

Karl Malone – 1990s Stats PTS 27.2 REB 10.7 AST 3.7 FG% 53.1

Like Charles Barkley, all that stopped Malone from winning a championship was Jordan and the Bulls. Unlike Barkley, however, Malone’s chance came under the final legs of Jordan, in 1998.

That year saw the Jazz take on the Bulls in the NBA Finals, and Malone did his best to get his team a win, to no avail. But it still does not detract from the talent level of Karl Malone, who was without a doubt one of the greatest players of the 1990s.

1 Michael Jordan

Jordan was the greatest player of the 1990s and arguably the greatest ever

When a player is the sole reason why other superstar players cannot win a title, their greatness is unmatched. That is exactly the case with Michael Jordan, who was not only the greatest player of the 1990s, but in many circles, is considered to be the greatest NBA player of all time.

Jordan’s sheer level of skill and talent made him transcendent in both his era and to this day. Through the 1990s, he cemented his place as an all-time legend, averaging a staggering 30.8 points per game in the decade, while shooting 50.1 percent from the field.

Michael Jordan – 1990s Stats PTS 30.8 REB 5.1 AST 6.3 FG% 50.1 Championships 6

As mentioned earlier, Scottie Pippen complimented Jordan like a glove, as Pippen provided the elite perimeter defense necessary to give Jordan scoring opportunities, and score he did. Jordan was able to score in any and every way imaginable, and that deadly combo was exactly what the rest of the NBA world feared.

Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to a dynasty that included two three-peats, going 6-0 in the Finals. He ranks fifth in scoring all-time, with 32,292 points, and features a resume miles long. He is easily the greatest player of the 1990s.