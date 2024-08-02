Highlights The Big 12 conference, known for football, has also churned out NBA stars since its 1994 inception.

Despite its youth, the Big 12 has stacked NBA talent rivaling historic college conferences.

NBA legends like Chamberlain have roots in Big 12 schools, contributing to the conference's rich history.

The Big 12 conference, which hosts mostly colleges located in the southern United States, is more known for the high-level football talent it produces. However, the conference has also been home to several notable NBA players since it was founded in 1994.

As one of the more recently created conferences of the NCAA, the Big 12 doesn't have the history of some college basketball's heated intraconference rivalries. Still, the Big 12 has produced enough NBA talent to stack up with many of the NCAA's most historic conferences. The conference's 14 teams continue to produce solid talent, with Tyrese Haliburton and Cade Cunningham narrowly missing the cut despite playing at All-Star level.

With a balanced mix of current players and household names from the 2000s, the Big 12 has consistently added talent to the league's draft pool over the last 30 years. Two NBA legends, who were in college before the Big 12's formation but played for a currently participating university, were also included, as their respective school's history would not be justified without them.

10 Trae Young - Oklahoma

One of the NBA's premier floor generals

Trae Young was college basketball's superstar guard during his time with the Sooners, and it immediately translated once he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks . Young has been a star shooter and one of the NBA's best playmakers ever since turning pro and has led the Hawks to consistent playoff appearances throughout his career, including an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 25.5 RPG 3.6 APG 9.5 SPG 1.0 Accolades 3x All-Star, 1x All-NBA

At only 25 years old, Young projects as a superstar offensive weapon for the foreseeable future and should skyrocket up this list in the coming years. He remains one of the best point guards in the Eastern Conference and should continue to rack up All-Star appearances and has shown his capabilities as a playoff leader.

9 Khris Middleton - Texas A&M

All-Star with a silky smooth offensive skillset

Khris Middleton was an overlooked second round pick in 2012, sliding all the way to the Detroit Pistons with the 35th pick. After an uneventful rookie campaign, Middleton was shipped to the Milwaukee Bucks , where his career truly began to take off.

Middleton has continuously grown as a player alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo , with the former providing a smooth and ranged offensive repertoire to complement the latter's dominant paint scoring. Together, the pair is responsible for leading Milwaukee during their recent competitive stretch, and eventually helped the Bucks break a decades-long championship drought in 2021.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 15.1 RPG 4.7 APG 5.3 SPG 1.2 Accolades 3x All-Star, 1x Champion

Middleton remains a consistent scoring option in Milwaukee, even if he isn't featured in as large of a role as he used to be. Middleton will be remembered as Antetokounmpo's longest running mate and one of the best trade acquisitions the franchise has ever made.

8 Mitch Richmond - Kansas State

One of the 1990s most electric scorers

Mitch Richmond entered the NBA as an explosive scorer and athlete as a member of the Golden State Warriors ' "Run TMC" trio alongside Tim Hardaway and Chris Mullin. After establishing himself as one of the league's most gifted guards, he further progressed his game to become a consistent All-NBA talent with the Sacramento Kings throughout the 1990s.

Richmond stayed remarkably healthy in five of his six All-Star seasons with the Kings, missing only 18 games between 1993-94 and 1997-98. In what was a disappointing era for the franchise as a whole, Richmond shined as one of the team's long bright spots during his seven seasons with Sacramento.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 21.0 RPG 3.9 APG 3.5 SPG 1.2 Accolades 6x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, ROY, 1x Champion

Richmond may not have found much team success in the NBA, but his individual consistency and All-NBA status would go on to earn him a Hall of Fame induction in 2014.

7 Blake Griffin - Oklahoma

One of NBA history's most memorable high-flyers





Blake Griffin missed the entirety of his first campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2010-11. He quickly showed that his talent was worth the wait. Griffin was an All-Star and posted what would be his career-best in rebounds as a rookie, giving the Clippers arguably their most eye-popping talent in franchise history.

Once Chris Paul joined L.A. to create "Lob City", the Clippers had more eyes on the team than ever before, with picture-perfect passes being converted into monstrous dunks by Griffin. As a progressing offensive talent and one of the best pure athletes in the game, Griffin was able to turn his abilities into a number of accolades playing alongside an all-time great point guard.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 19.0 RPG 8.0 APG 4.0 SPG 0.8 Accolades 6x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, ROY

Injuries struck Griffin early in his career, limiting his longevity. However, even with much of his verticality gone, Griffin turned in one last All-NBA season after being traded to the Pistons in 2018. He led the franchise to one of their best seasons in recent memory, but injuries during that year effectively ended Griffin's tenure as an elite NBA player.

6 LaMarcus Aldridge - Texas

An offensive wizard in the post

LaMarcus Aldridge is one of the most memorable big men of the 2010s, making a name for himself as one of the league's best low-post scorers with the Portland Trail Blazers . Aldridge produced a consistent 20 points per game on a heavy dose of turnaround and mid-range jumpers along with crafty moves down low.

Aldridge would further improve into an elite power forward, stacking up All-Star appearances playing alongside an up-and-coming Damian Lillard . The pair would lead Portland to the franchise's first playoff series victory since 2000 in 2014. Aldridge then opted to take his talents to the San Antonio Spurs , where the team was winding down from its 15-year dynasty.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 19.1 RPG 8.1 APG 1.9 BPG 1.1 Accolades 7x All-Star, 5x All-NBA

Aldridge showed he was still a supremely valuable offensive weapon with the Spurs, putting together three more All-Star campaigns as he aged into his 30s. He was not able to continue the success that San Antonio had become accustomed to after Tim Duncan retired and Kawhi Leonard was traded, but Aldridge stayed a consistent presence until a health scare forced him into retirement.

5 Chauncey Billups - Colorado

A leader on the court and former Finals MVP

Chauncey Billups experienced a bumpy arrival to the NBA after two years with the Buffaloes. He bounced around four different franchises, struggling to prove himself as a legitimate starting point guard at the next level. It wasn't until Billups joined the Pistons ahead of the 2002-03 season that both he, and Detroit, began to put the league on notice.

Billups led Detroit to one of the most surprising NBA Finals upsets in league history in 2004, capturing Finals MVP for one of the most well-rounded championship rosters ever. The 6-foot-3 floor general continued to improve after winning it all, turning into an All-Star caliber guard with five straight appearances between 2005-06 and 2009-10.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 5.4 SPG 1.0 Accolades 5x All-Star, 3x All-NBA, 2x All-Defense, 1x Champion, 1x Finals MVP

Once Billups was moved to the Denver Nuggets , he took the team success with him. The Pistons turned into a shell of what they had become just a few seasons ago, while the Nuggets immediately became a more serious contender in the Western Conference.

4 Joel Embiid - Kansas

Arguably the best big man in the league today

Joel Embiid has been a star in the NBA since he was able to step foot on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers . An immediate 20-point-per-game scorer who has improved to elite levels on both sides of the ball, Embiid is the sole reason the franchise's tanking blueprint can be viewed in a positive light.

The former Jayhawk took nearly three seasons before playing his first game but quickly proved he was worth the wait by dominating opposing bigs with his overwhelming size and smooth touch around the rim. With skills reminiscent of Hakeem Olajuwon, Embiid was able to capture his first MVP award in 2022-23, but has yet to achieve any notable postseason success.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 27.9 RPG 11.2 APG 5.6 BPG 1.7 Accolades 7x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, 3x All-Defense, 1x MVP

At only 30 years old, Embiid still has time to rise up the all-time centers list. He undoubtedly has the skills to do so, but his frequent injury scares and inability to lead his team to playoff success may hold him back in the long run.

3 Paul Pierce - Kansas

Face of the Celtics for over a decade

Once viewed as a player who would spend his entire career with one franchise, Paul Pierce made a name for himself with the Celtics as the franchise's most well-rounded forward since Larry Bird . Pierce was one of the NBA's premier scorers by his third season and an All-Star by his fourth, curiously missing out on the nomination in two seasons where he averaged over 25 points per game.

Despite being one of the league's best players throughout his 20s, Pierce struggled to find any team success throughout the first half of his career. It wasn't until Boston made the blockbuster moves for Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett that Pierce was truly able to shine as the best player on a contender. Pierce helped lead the Celtics to a title in 2008, creating one of the more memorable one-and-done championship rosters.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 19.7 RPG 5.6 APG 3.5 SPG 1.3 Accolades 10x All-Star, 4x All-NBA, 1x Champion, 1x Finals MVP

Pierce continued to be a productive player into the twilight of his career with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards . With an offensive skillset that aged gracefully, Pierce was able to put together a handful of memorable moments for both franchises.

2 Kevin Durant - Texas

An unguardable scorer and generational superstar

Kevin Durant was one of the most obvious superstar prospects the league has ever seen. Pushing seven-foot tall with the skills of a guard, it's no surprise Durant swiftly took over as the NBA's best bucket-getter with the Oklahoma City Thunder , as he brought home four scoring titles between 2009-10 and 2013-14.

An MVP in 2014 and an All-Star nearly every season of his career, a championship was the only accolade missing from KD's resume by 2016. The former Longhorn would go on to create one of NBA history's most talented lineups ever assembled, where he was able put together some of his most efficient seasons en route to two championships.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 27.3 RPG 7.0 APG 4.4 SPG 1.1 Accolades 14x All-Star, 11x All-NBA, 2x Champion, 2x Finals MVP, ROY

Durant has yet to reclaim that level of team success since leaving the Warriors in 2019. He has often been the best player in a questionable situation in recent years. He remains a top-10 player and one of the league's hottest scorers entering his age-36 season.

1 Wilt Chamberlain - Kansas

An unbreakable physical specimen with a laundry list of unbreakable records

Somewhat of a myth in basketball circles, Wilt Chamberlain won MVP as a rookie and would go on to certify himself as arguably the most dominant big man in NBA history. While it's hard to determine just how legendary the 7-foot-1, 275-pound behemoth truly was, his eye-popping statistics speak for themselves.

Chamberlain owns an unbelievably long list of NBA records, with many of the top rebounding and scoring performances ever, including his notorious 100-point game. The Jayhawks' legend was an All-Star every season of his professional career except one when he was limited to just 12 games. Despite playing in a much less refined era of basketball, Chamberlain dominated in a way no player has before or since.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 30.1 RPG 22.9 APG 4.4 Accolades 13x All-Star, 10x All-NBA, 2x All-Defense, 4x MVP, 2x Champion, ROY

The one knock against Chamberlain's illustrious career was his lack of championships, as he was often thwarted by Bill Russell and the more well-rounded Celtics' dynasty of the 1960s. Still, the legends of Chamberlain and his statistical excellence make him an unforgettable name in the sport.