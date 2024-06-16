Highlights Canada's impact on the NBA is growing, with players like Steve Nash and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander raising the country's basketball profile.

Young Canadians like Dillon Brooks, Lugentz Dort, and RJ Barrett are making significant contributions to their NBA teams.

Players like Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are quickly rising in the ranks of the best Canadian players in the NBA.

The United States of America has been the powerhouse in basketball for pretty much as long as the sport has been around. Even with the influx of international talent coming into the NBA, Americans remain the most represented country in the league.

That being said, the USA's neighbors up north are certainly starting to really make a notable impact on the NBA. As the years go by, more and more Canadians join the league, leaving their mark on the history of the NBA.

The newest generation of Canadian basketball players, in particular, have certainly elevated the country's perception as a basketball nation. The impact that Vince Carter had on the Toronto Raptors and the country continues to shine bright on some of today's brightest stars.

Even before Carter helped grow the sport, Canada had its share of talented players. This list will put the spotlight on the players, both old and new, who have helped add to Canada's legacy in NBA storybooks.

10 Luguentz Dort

A defensive nightmare for opposing perimeter players

As the years go by, the names towards the bottom of this list will need to fend off talented competition from young players like Andrew Nembhard, Benedict Mathurin, Shaedon Sharpe, etc. There are a handful of older players like Jamaal Magloire, Samuel Dalembert, and others who could have easily slotted in to this spot.

Luguentz Dort — Career Stats PPG 12.8 SPG 0.9 FG% 40.3% 3P% 34.7%

However, Luguentz Dort's early production in his career is tough to ignore. He has been one of the game's best defenders, striking fear into the hearts of opposing offensive players. Dort has been a solid scorer too, posting double-digit averages since his second season. Although, the efficiency could use a bit of improvement.

Dort should have a good chance to stick around in the league for a long time. With the Thunder pushing towards championship contention, a ring could catapult him higher on this list in due time.

9 Dillon Brooks

Brooks continues to thrive on being a pest

A proper sense of self is something many people search for throughout their entire lives. Dillon Brooks knows exactly who he is.

Dillon Brooks — Career Stats PPG 14.2 SPG 0.9 FG% 41.8% 3P% 34.5%

Brooks has embraced the role of an agitator and a pest exceptionally well. He is an annoyance to opposing teams, and he thrives off that energy. Brooks spent six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, bringing that energy to the defensive side of the basketball court before joining the Houston Rockets this offseason.

As long as Brooks can continue refining his shooting ability, he should be poised for a long career in the NBA.

8 Kelly Olynyk

Olynyk has had a good, long career

Kelly Olynyk, much like Barrett, also recently found his way home to the Raptors. The thirty-three year old big man has enjoyed a lengthy career as a productive role player at every spot he has been in.

Kelly Olynyk — Career Stats PPG 10.3 RPG 5.2 APG 2.4 FG% 48.5% 3P% 36.9%

Olynyk has been consistent in the scoring ability he can bring, even being able to stretch the court with regularity. He has continued to develop throughout his career, improving as a passer the longer he has been in the league. Since the start of the 2020-2021 season, Olynyk has averaged 3.6 assists per game. That number jumps to 5.1 when looking at the PER 36 numbers.

7 Tristan Thompson

Another key role player for a championship team

Speaking of championships holding weight, Tristan Thompson certainly benefits from that factor as well. Thompson has stuck around in the league for a surprisingly long time, but the peak of his current was undoubtedly the 2016 ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tristan Thompson — 2016 Playoff Stats PPG 6.7 RPG 9.0 ORPG 4.1 BPG 0.9 FG% 52.7%

Thompson played a crucial role for the Cavaliers. He dominated on the offensive glass while providing LeBron James with a good outlet in the pick-and-roll. He was also a really solid defender that the Cavaliers could rely on for getting stops with good regularity.

6 Rick Fox

Fox was a solid role player, aiding in three championships

This is the point in the list where things start to get a little tricky. There are plenty of young Canadians in the NBA who will likely rise on this list and quickly, at that. However, they have not quite had the longevity and success yet to truly assert themselves in the rankings.

As things currently stand, though, this is the point where longer careers and a list of accolades will help. Rick Fox is certainly someone who can benefit in the ranks from both of those things.

Rick Fox — Career Stats PPG 9.6 RPG 3.8 APG 2.8 SPG 1.0 FG% 45.0% 3P% 34.9%

Fox was a three-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, serving a key role in the championships they won with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant at the forefront. He played thirteen seasons in the league before retiring from the NBA. Championships carry a lot of weight in any conversation. This case is no different.

5 RJ Barrett

One of the newest Raptors is poised for more success

RJ Barrett found himself in a new home this past NBA season. Rather, he found himself returning home. After spending over four seasons with the New York Knicks, Barrett was sent to the Raptors as a part of the package for OG Anunoby.

RJ Barrett Stat Comparison: Knicks vs. Raptors Category New York Knicks Toronto Raptors PPG 18.1 21.8 RPG 5.3 6.4 APG 2.8 4.1 FG% 42.2% 55.3% 3P% 34.2% 39.2%

His time with the Knicks left mixed reviews on the kind of player he was. However, the early returns from his run with the Raptors have been extremely positive. Barrett has flashed star potential in his first half-season with Toronto. He will get a full season with the team next year to try and build on his productive start back home in The Great White North.

4 Andrew Wiggins

Another key part of an NBA championship team

There was a time when Andrew Wiggins' career was seen as a massive disappointment. He came into the league as the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft class. He never quite lived up to that billing. However, he did get a chance to rehab his image with the Golden State Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins Career — Golden State Warriors Stats PPG 16.6 RPG 4.7 FG% 46.7% 3P% 38.1%

The Warriors helped Wiggins turn into a quality contributor for an NBA championship team. While Wiggins never lived up to the superstar billing he had coming into his draft, he turned into a quality three-and-d option for the Warriors.

Wiggins greatly improved his three-point shot during his time with the Warriors. He was also finally capable of taking advantage of his natural athleticism and using it towards being a great primary defensive option against opposing team's top perimeter threats. All of this growth helped the Warriors secure a championship with Wiggins in 2022.

3 Jamal Murray

A pivotal star on a title team

Jamal Murray is another player who has been a quick riser on the list of best Canadians to play in the NBA. Unlike the two previous entries, Murray is already an NBA champion.

Jamal Murray — 2023 NBA Playoff Stats PPG 26.1 APG 7.1 FG% 47.3% 3P% 39.6%

Murray is a player who has carried the label of a playoff riser in his young career. Winning a championship as the second option alongside Jokić in 2023 gave credence to that perception.

There should be plenty of more opportunities for Murray to add more championships to his trophy cabinet. The Denver Nuggets are well-positioned to be a force for the foreseeable future. The more Murray wins, the stronger his case becomes to firmly entrench himself near the top of these kinds of lists moving forward.

2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Thunder superstar has already made his case to be this high

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be one of the younger names on the list, but he has already made a case for being included where he is. Gilgeous-Alexander is the only other MVP-caliber player on this list, as things currently stand. The young superstar was just runner-up to Nikola Jokić in this year's race for the NBA's most prestigious individual award.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — 2023–24 NBA Season Stats PPG 30.1 RPG 5.5 APG 6.2 SPG 2.0 FG% 53.5% 3P% 35.3%

Gilgeous-Alexander is likely the only player on this list who will have a chance to unseat Nash from the top spot. At only twenty-five years old, Shai has a full career ahead of him. Given the level he has already reached, he has the opportunity to rack up the accolades necessary to eventually surpass Nash.

A big differentiator that can firmly elevate Gilgeous-Alexander above Nash will be an NBA championship as his team's best player. While he will still need more accolades than just one title to take the spot, there should be plenty of reason to believe it is all within reach for a player of his talent.

1 Steve Nash

The two-time MVP has a stranglehold on the top spot, for now

Steve Nash has long been and will continue to be the face of Canadian basketball. The two-time MVP was one of the top players in the league during his peak with the Phoenix Suns.

Steve Nash's Peak — (2004-2011) with the Phoenix Suns PPG 16.7 APG 11.0 FG% 50.8% 3P% 44.0%

Nash was the figurehead around which the Suns offense was built under Mike D'Antoni. He helped the 'seven seconds or less' offense find the success that it did due to his passing ability and all-time decision-making.

He and the Suns were ahead of their time in terms of the way they played offense. Nash is often looked to as a former player who would dominate in today's brand of basketball. While Nash does not have a ring to show for his success as the engine which drove the Suns offense, he had plenty of other accolades to show for it.

On top of the aforementioned MVPs, Nash was an eight-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, five-time assist champion, and a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team. It will be tough to supplant him as the best Canadian to ever play in the NBA.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.