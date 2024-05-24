Highlights NBA scouts find talent globally, molding stars from all corners for NBA teams.

Slovenia produces quality NBA talents like Sasha Vujačić, Rasho Nesterović, and Beno Udrih.

Luka Dončić stands out as the best Slovenian player, excelling in the NBA with awards and achievements.

It doesn't matter where the talent comes from. If a player has the skill to compete in the NBA, NBA teams will likely find them. NBA teams have been scouring the world looking for players they can mold, develop, or insert into a lineup and watch them flourish.

There are countless examples of international players becoming superstars in the NBA. Names like Dirk Nowitzki, Yao Ming, Manu Ginobili, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Giannis Antetokounmpo all spring to mind. These players came from all over the world and played in different leagues before joining the NBA. That shows that scouts are willing to travel to look for players who can become franchise-changing stars. This year's NBA Draft is filled with international talent.

In recent history, one of the countries that has become a breeding ground for NBA talent is Slovenia. Over the past 25 years, several quality players have come out of the Eastern European country. Marko Milič was the first Slovenian player ever drafted in the NBA, and he currently works as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. Primoz Brezac played for six teams during his nine-year career. Bostjan Nachbar was drafted 15th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2002 and played for three teams over six years in the league.

As one Slovenian star is currently taking over the NBA, we figured we'd count down the top five players to come from the country. Here is the list.

5 Sasha Vujačić

Vujačić won two rings with the Los Angeles Lakers

Drafted 27th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, Sasha Vujačić was a steady point guard who was a good bench player for multiple teams. He was a two-time NBA champion with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 and saved some of his biggest moments for the playoffs. He poured in 20 points off the bench in Game 3 of the 2008 Finals. In Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals, he scored nine points to help force a Game 7, and then in Game 7, Vujačić hit two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to ice the game and help lead the Lakers to the title.

Sasha Vujačić's NBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 5.3 APG 1.3 RPG 1.9 FG% 39.0% 3PT% 36.7%

Following his career with the Lakers, he was traded to the New Jersey Nets, where he played for two seasons before playing in Turkey for the following three seasons. He played the 2014 for the Los Angeles Clippers, returned to Turkey for 2015, and then was a member of the New York Knicks from 2015 to 2017.

Vujačić played three seasons in Italy before retiring in 2019. He played in 581 NBA games, averaging 5.3 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, and 1.2 assists per game.

4 Rasho Nesterović

Nesterović won a ring with the Spurs in 2005

A seven-footer who played 811 games in the NBA, Nesterović had already had a seasoned professional career by the time he came to the U.S. Drafted 17th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1998, Nesterović had been playing professionally in Europe since 1992, earning FIBA Europe U20 Championship MVP honors, a EuroLeague title, an Italian Cup championship, and more.

He only played in two games his first season in Minnesota but played three more seasons there, averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds during his four-year stint.

Rasho Nesterović Career Team PPG RPG Minnesota Timberwolves 7.5 5.4 San Antonio Spurs 6.4 6.0 Indiana Pacers 6.3 4.1 Toronto Raptors 6.8 3.4

He signed a six-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs in an attempt to compete for an NBA title. He did just that in 2004-05 as the team's starting center. He played three seasons in San Antonio before being traded to the Toronto Raptors. He played three seasons there before being traded to Indiana. Nesterović signed back with Toronto after one year in Indiana and his NBA career ended in 2010. He went on to play one season in Greece before hanging it up.

3 Beno Udrih

Udrih also found success in San Antonio

A journeyman who has played for more franchises than any other Slovenian-born player, Beno Udrih had serious staying power in the NBA. Udrih played 13 seasons in the league for eight different teams. He won two championships with the team that drafted him, the Spurs, who selected him 28th overall in 2004. He won a title in 2005 and 2007, playing alongside countryman Nesterović for the first.

He primarily served as a backup point guard for every team and was traded a number of times in his career. He played for the Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, and Detroit Pistons.

Beon Udrih's NBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 8.4 APG 3.4 RPG 2.1 FG% 46.3% 3PT% 34.9%

His best seasons came in 2007-08 when he finished ninth in the Most Improved Player voting. Udrih finished his career averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 assists per game across 831 games.

After he retired in 2018 after a year in Lithuania, Udrih came back to the U.S. and began coaching. He was on the Westchester Knicks staff as an assistant in 2020 and worked for three years in the New Orleans Pelicans organization as a player development coach. He has been the head coach of the Wisconsin Herd of the G League since 2023.

2 Goran Dragić

Dragić was the first Slovenian to make an All-Star Game

"The Dragon" has played more games than any other Slovenian-born NBA player. Dragić played 15 seasons in the NBA for seven different teams following an extensive and celebrated European career. He was a tremendous value pick, going 45th overall in the 2008 NBA Draft to the Spurs. However, he never played for the Spurs as his draft rights were traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft night. He took over for Steve Nash as the starting point guard and had some memorable games in a Suns uniform over multiple stints.

He poured in 32 points in 2010 against the Utah Jazz and then, in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, he helped the Suns erase an 18-point deficit to the Spurs by scoring 23 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. Dragić was traded to the Rockets in 2010 and played there for two seasons before rejoining the Phoenix Suns following the NBA lockout in 2011. He signed a four-year deal with Phoenix and made a name for himself in the league during this stretch with the team.

During the 2013-14 season, Dragić finished 16th in the MVP voting, earned a spot on the All-NBA Third Team, and won the Most Improved Player Award.

Goran Dragić 2013-14 Season Category Stat PPG 20.3 APG 5.9 SPG 1.4 RPG 3.2

He became an even more reliable scorer after that, consistently averaging between 16 and 20 points per game over the next seven seasons. He made the All-Star team in 2018 with the Miami Heat. Dragić finished his career in 2023, retiring midway through the season. He ended up averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.

1 Luka Dončić

Dončić is easily the best Slovenian player

No question that Dončić is one of the best players in the current NBA. He was one of the most well-known international prospects ever to come into the NBA Draft before being selected third overall in 2018. Having been a EuroLeague All-Star, EuroLeague MVP, Liga ACB MVP, FIBA World Cup top scorer, and Euroscar Player of the Year will do that for you.

He has made the All-NBA First Team five consecutive seasons from 2020 to 2024 and is a five-time NBA All-Star. He won the Rookie of the Year Award after averaging 21.2 points for the Mavericks, who traded for him on draft night in one of the most well-documented trades in NBA history, as the Mavericks gave the Atlanta Hawks Trae Young and a first-round pick for him.

Dončić has only continued to up his game since his rookie season. He is currently in the midst of his best season as a pro, as he averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds during the regular season before helping lead the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals. He is the first European player to ever lead the league in scoring and finished third in the MVP voting this season.

Luka Dončić regular seasons Season Points per game Assists per game Rebounds per game 2018-19 21.2 6.0 7.8 2019-20 28.8 8.8 9.4 2020-21 27.7 8.6 8.0 2021-22 28.4 8.7 9.1 2022-23 32.4 8.0 8.6 2023-24 33.9 9.8 9.2

His playoff performances have become legendary, as he has led the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals twice in his career. He averaged 35.7 points per game during the 2020-21 postseason, including 46 points in Game 7 of the first round. During the 2021-22 postseason, he averaged 31.7 points en route to the WCF. He joined Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players with more than 800 points in their first 25 playoff games during that postseason.

Dončić already has the Mavericks record for most 40-point playoff games. He already has 83 career triple-doubles, including seven in the postseason so far. The sky is the limit for Dončić, but will he become an NBA champion like many of the others on this list? Only time will tell.