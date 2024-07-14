Highlights Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Scottie Pippen, and Tim Duncan all surprisingly never won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Davis and James felt they were deserving but were overlooked, while Abdul-Jabbar's prime occurred before the award was introduced.

Duncan, one of the greatest defenders of all time, inexplicably never claiming the award is a major omission in his accolades.

For the most part, it is fair to say that a lot of NBA fans tune in to the games because of what happens on the offensive side of the basketball court. To be fair, there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

One of the best parts about watching basketball is witnessing some of the highlight-worthy offense that the best players in the league are capable of providing. Whether it be a breathtaking dunk, a dazzling display of handles, or a sensational deep bomb from beyond the arc, offense is generally what will draw in the viewership.

However, the other end of the court is just as important. Great defense can be pivotal to a team's success. Ask either the 2004 Detroit Pistons or the 2019 Toronto Raptors about the crucial role their elite defense played in their championship runs.

It is understandable that offense will draw more fans in and even be discussed with more regularity. It is a lot easier to quantify and evaluate great offense than it is for great defense.

The latter point of that discussion will be important here. There have been plenty of fantastic defenders that have come through the NBA that have been recognized as such. However, for a lot of them, the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award has managed to elude them.

There are some players that will be looked to or looked back on, and it feels surreal that they were never recognized as the game's best defender at any point. Sometimes, it could have been an individual season where a player deserved that award over another player who ended up winning it.

Other times, it is a career full of defensive acclaim that somehow never resulted in a coronation of the prestigious award. Whichever of the two cases is, there are some very notable omissions throughout NBA history that just leave people in disbelief, with the benefit of hindsight.

An honorable mention goes out to Bill Russell before this list begins. The list will mostly be used to recognize defenders who had an opportunity to win the award, but did not achieve that feat. The Defensive Player of the Year was not introduced until long after Russell had retired.

5 Anthony Davis

One of the most versatile bigs in NBA history has yet to receive the award

It feels weird that Anthony Davis is about to enter his 13th season in the NBA, and he has yet to win the Defensive Player of the Year. He has been a monster on that end of the basketball court throughout most of his career.

Anthony Davis' Defensive Resume SPG 1.3 BPG 2.3 DWS 42.4 All-Defensive Team Selections 5 Blocks Champ 3x

Davis, himself, is well aware of the fact that the trophy has eluded him to this point and continues to do so. It did not sound like something the L.A. Lakers star was happy about when doing an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"I'll never get it... they're not giving it to me. The league doesn't like me. I'm the best defensive player in the league. I can switch 1 through 5. I can guard the pick-and-roll the best in the league, from a big standpoint. I block shots. I rebound. I don't know what else to do. I'm over it. I'm just going to do what I got to do to help the team win and try to play for a championship. Accolades and individual awards, I'm done with those." - Anthony Davis

Davis' closest opportunity to win the award came in the 2019-20 season, when he finished second in the race for the award to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo . The good news for Davis is that he received a pretty good consolation prize when the Lakers won the championship that same season.

There is a good chance that Davis can remain in contention for this award throughout his remaining seasons in the league. However, it feels fairly unlikely that he will win it at this point.

4 LeBron James

James' defensive peak was as great as anyone else's in NBA history

Davis' teammate, LeBron James , has just as much reason to be upset with the fact that he was never the recipient of this award either. During his Miami Heat days, James was one of the best and most versatile defenders on the planet.

LeBron James' Defensive Resume SPG 1.5 BPG 0.7 DWS 80.8 All-Defensive Team Selections 6

James was at his athletic peak during his time with the Heat. That fact certainly showed on the defensive end. He was a regular selection to the All-NBA Defensive First Team during those years.

James was capable of using his size and strength to battle with bigger offensive players like Pau Gasol in the post. He was also capable of being the primary defender on elite perimeter talents like MVP Derrick Rose .

During the 2011 playoffs, James would regularly guard Rose in the Heat's matchup against the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals. Rose's efficiency from that series tells of James' impact. Rose shot 35.0 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from beyond the arc in the five-game gentleman's sweep for the Heat.

The 2012-13 season is still the one that haunts James. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting to Marc Gasol . The Memphis Grizzlies center infamously was not even selected for the All-NBA Defensive First Team that season. James spoke about how little sense that made to him on an episode of The Shop.

History will always ponder what went down in 2013 to result in the outcome that transpired. It will remain a sore spot for James, who has not made an appearance on an All-Defensive Team since 2014, and is unlikely to ever challenge for the Defensive Player of the Year trophy at this point in his career.

3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Timing was everything for one of the best players of all time

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. That is how the old expression goes. In the case of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , he was not only good, he was great. However, the timing for him was anything but lucky in this regard.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Defensive Resume SPG 0.9 BPG 2.6 DWS 94.5 All-NBA Defensive Team Selections 11 Blocks Champ 4x

Kareem made 11 All-NBA Defensive Teams in his career and led the league in blocks on four occasions. However, when he was at his defensive peak, the award had not been introduced yet.

The Defensive Player of the Year was first awarded in the 1982-83 season. Sidney Moncrief was the first recipient of that award. From the 1982-83 season onward, Abdul-Jabbar only made the All-Defensive Team once. If the award was created just a touch sooner, it is likely he could have added the accolade to his already impressive resume.

2 Scottie Pippen

The Bulls' legend was overlooked throughout his career

© RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Perimeter players have usually faced an uphill battle to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Even considering that, it feels criminal that the award eluded Scottie Pippen throughout his career.

Scottie Pippen's Defensive Resume SPG 2.0 BPG 0.8 DWS 67.3 All-Defensive Team Selections 10 Steals Champ 1x

Pippen was a mainstay on the All-NBA Defensive First Team for a large chunk of his career. His impact on that side of the basketball court was a big part of the Bulls' dynasty in the 1990s.

The hounding defense that Pippen played on the perimeter was a nightmare that likely kept his opponents up at night before and after they had to face him. However, the biggest nightmare here is that Pippen never claimed the most prestigious award on the defensive end to recognize his talent.

1 Tim Duncan

How the Defensive Player of the Year award eluded Duncan is one of life's great mysteries

© Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

If Pippen missing out on the Defensive Player of the Year award is classified as criminal, then Tim Duncan not receiving that individual honor is downright a death sentence. How did Duncan never win this award?

Tim Duncan's Defensive Resume SPG 0.7 BPG 2.2 DWS 106.3 All-Defensive Team Selections 15

Duncan is one of the greatest defenders to ever play the game of basketball, point-blank. The San Antonio Spurs legend holds the all-time record for All-Defensive Team selections with 15.

Duncan has the second-most defensive win shares of all time, according to Basketball Reference, only trailing Russell in that category. Simply put, there is no good reason as to why the five-time NBA champion retired from the game of basketball without a Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

Duncan consistently elevated the Spurs on the defensive end throughout his entire career. Despite that, Duncan's highest finish in the race for the award was third. That occurred on two separate occasions, in the 2000-01 and 2006-07 seasons.

The lack of Defensive Player of the Year recognition will never detract from Duncan's legacy as one of the greatest defenders and players of all time. However, it just feels blasphemous when revisiting his illustrious career.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.